Of the eight generations of Chevrolet Corvette that have arrived since 1953, there is no version less loved than the C3. Introduced in 1968, the third-generation Corvette would face the full brunt of the 1970s oil crisis, and remains a prime example of the Malaise Era slogfest. That said, I don’t think even the most ardent of C3 Corvette haters could dislike this particular example offered for auction by Car & Classic in England. That’s because this 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Greenwood Sportwagon is one of the rarest shooting brakes around.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO