Wow – Have You Wondered Where Killeen, Texas Got Its Name?

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou dies at 84
Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou, who entertained generations of Waco fans with his guitar playing and singing, irrepressible cheer, generosity and exclamations of “Hey, baby!,” died late Wednesday at his Waco home. He was 84. His daughter, CaCean Ballou, who had cared for him in recent years, said...
Get Your Fill at Griff’s Grill in Waco
An hour into a 2002 interview with Billy Joe Shaver, the late, great Texas singer-songwriter stood up, looked at me, and said, “Talking about myself makes me hungry. Let’s go to Griff’s.”. So, off we went on a 12-mile drive west from his house in northeast Waco....
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, Texas
My husband, Asher, grew up in Texas before moving to Europe and has always wanted to go back and visit. So we decided to rent a car and take the 13-hour road trip to see the sights.
Congratulations! 13 year Old Texas Girl Is The Youngest Black Student To Go To Medical School
Forget are you smarter than a fifth grader in Texas? A better question is are you brighter than Alena Wicker probably not. https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/girl-13-is-youngest-black-student-accepted-to-medical-school/amp/. Congratulations are most definitely in order for this Fort Worth Texas native is the youngest black student to be excepted into medical school that’s right medical school....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple Agencies Battling Brush Fire in Belton, Texas
UPDATE: As of 8:30 PM, KWTX is reporting that fire is still ongoing. The blaze is estimated to be 375 acres, and at the time of writing, 0% contained. However, forward progress of the fire is not a threat:. Firefighters from Belton, Texas and surrounding communities were on the scene...
KWTX
Lost pictures found in Central Texas months after father dies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Joanna Stephens, of Bryan, found a photo album full of baby pictures among items she bought from a storage unit in Belton and posted some of the pictures hoping to find its owner. “Do you recognize this baby, mom or dad? Maybe you recognize someone in...
Texas’ Eviction Craze
Amid record heat and a new COVID wave, state residents are being threatened with homelessness in rising numbers. Miguel Valencia has a court date on July 29. He’s facing eviction from his home in Garland, just northeast of Dallas. He’s two months behind on the rent for his house, which has been in disrepair due to foundation problems since he moved there in 2019.
This Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Texas-According To This Popular TikToker
A mysterious dark figure that appears to be smoking cigars. A wheelchair squeaks. Would you dare visit this old, abandoned nursing home alone or with this TikToker @theparanormalfiles, who went where not many people are willing to go? Apparently, this old nursing home which has been shut down and not in use for a number of years, is one of the most haunted in Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel 25
Search underway for $2K armadillo statue reported stolen: Waco police
WACO, Texas — Has anybody seen... a 10-foot-long armadillo?. That's right, authorities said the beloved Waco statue was taken last night from the Texas Goodwill Store located on LaSalle Avenue. Now, the Waco Police Department is on the lookout for 'Errol' the armadillo. "We loved sharing him with customers...
Have Weed, Will Vote: Is Killeen, Texas About to Drop Marijuana Laws?
Decriminalization of misdemeanor weed offenses - are you for it or against it? That's what voters in Killeen, Texas will have to decide during the upcoming election in November. The Killeen City Council will let the voters decide on the future of some marijuana laws within the city. Decriminalization of...
fox26houston.com
Woman goes viral for documenting her Texas experience
TEXAS - A mother who moved to Round Rock from California a year ago has been documenting all the ins and outs she's learned about becoming a Texan, pleasant or not. "You can start sweating when you're still wet from the shower," she said in one TikTok video on what she’s learned living in Texas for one full year.
Central Texas regional airports rebound, look to attract more airlines
American Airlines will be adding an additional daily flight at Waco Regional Airport beginning in mid-August. It will allow for an additional 300 passenger seats per week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Bell County Expo Center starts process to select who will receive naming rights
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County and Bell County Expo Center, known for its several events and visitors, will begin the process to select a potential sponsor who will receive naming rights of the facility in hopes that the sponsor will help grow and improve the facility. Proposals for the...
Belton fire reported, local evacuations possible
BELTON, Texas — Belton Fire Department is reporting a possible bushfire south of I-14 and west of FM 1670, according to the Belton Fire Department Facebook. Major TJ Cruz with Bell County Sherrif's Department has told 6 News that evacuations are possible. Salado and Fort Hood Fire Departments are also at the scene of the fire, according to reports.
Temple, Texas Hospital One of Best in State, According to New Ranking
A new report ranks a Temple, Texas hospital as one of the best in the state. Several Central Texas hospitals were on the list, but Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple came in at 5th place, beating out three Austin facilities that landed in the top 25. Top...
KWTX
Waco GoodFellas’ Christmas in July raises record-breaking $200,000
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit started by a handful of men looking to spread Christmas cheer with a hundred bucks nearly 30 ago, has now raised more than a million dollars and got a huge shot in the arm over the weekend when nearly 2,000 guests raised a record breaking $200,000 at the Waco GoodFellas’ annual Christmas in July fundraiser.
KWTX
Shredding Shredder with Bell County Comic-Cons Johnny Huang
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Johnny joins me from Bell County Comic-Con to talk cons, cosplay, guests, and turtles!. Grab your tickets at bellcountycomiccon.com and use promo code HARDWIRED for a discount off your ticket. Bell County Comic-Con is coming August 6-7th! Come out and join the party!
Texas Monthly
Is This a Typical Texas Heat Wave or the Coldest Summer of the Rest of Our Lives?
There’s a meme circulating on the internet that’s popular with sweaty, climate-conscious doomscrollers. In the top panel, a distraught-looking Bart Simpson laments, “This is the hottest summer of my life.” In the bottom panel, Homer wags a finger at Bart. “This is the coldest summer of the rest of your life,” he says. D’oh!
KWTX
Foster Village Waco brings community together to put new shoes on foster kids in the area
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans are coming together to put new shoes on the feet of foster kids across the area for the first day of school. The effort is to support Foster Village Waco, a nonprofit which seeks to help the more than 5,600 kids in the foster care system locally.
Waco water restrictions helpful during drought conditions
Two weeks into those restrictions, the city said it’s helping with some neighborhoods showing as much a 12% decrease in usage.
Kiss 103.1 FM
Temple, TX
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0