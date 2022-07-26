As states ban abortion, contraceptive coverage put at risk in anti-Obamacare lawsuit

If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter
by Deatrice Moore, I have to agree with Justice Kavanaugh, it's not about abortion. It's about controlling women, attempting to make them virtuous according to Christian belief and morality. Delegitimizing any and all forms of birth control. Forcing women to engage in sex for reproduction only. Giving men the right to determine family size. Forcing women to be house wives, mother's and home makers only, reducing the ability to seek higher education and employment outside the home. Forcing women to stay in relationships that may be unhealthy for them and the children because they are totally dependent on their husband for support. Decreasing single parent households, thereby increasing the number of traditional families. Read and comprehend the meaning, importance and ramifications of the 1873 Comstock Law which remains on the books, last enforced in 1996, has never been repealed or overturned. It is currently enforceable in 21st century America.
