ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Wow – Have You Wondered Where Killeen, Texas Got Its Name?

By Piggie
US105
US105
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou dies at 84

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou, who entertained generations of Waco fans with his guitar playing and singing, irrepressible cheer, generosity and exclamations of “Hey, baby!,” died late Wednesday at his Waco home. He was 84. His daughter, CaCean Ballou, who had cared for him in recent years, said...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Around Town: August 2022

Put on your platform shoes and your shiny bell bottoms and head over to The Base at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 for Retro Revolution 2.0, benefiting Archway of Hope. You will think you are at Studio 54 as you dance to the music of Le Freak, “the greatest disco band in the world,” while enjoying a buffet, full bar, silent and audible auctions, a raffle and more.
WACO, TX
TexasHighways

Get Your Fill at Griff’s Grill in Waco

An hour into a 2002 interview with Billy Joe Shaver, the late, great Texas singer-songwriter stood up, looked at me, and said, “Talking about myself makes me hungry. Let’s go to Griff’s.”. So, off we went on a 12-mile drive west from his house in northeast Waco....
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lampasas, TX
City
Fort Hood, TX
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
City
Temple, TX
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
US105

Multiple Agencies Battling Brush Fire in Belton, Texas

UPDATE: As of 8:30 PM, KWTX is reporting that fire is still ongoing. The blaze is estimated to be 375 acres, and at the time of writing, 0% contained. However, forward progress of the fire is not a threat:. Firefighters from Belton, Texas and surrounding communities were on the scene...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Lost pictures found in Central Texas months after father dies

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Joanna Stephens, of Bryan, found a photo album full of baby pictures among items she bought from a storage unit in Belton and posted some of the pictures hoping to find its owner. “Do you recognize this baby, mom or dad? Maybe you recognize someone in...
BELTON, TX
Texas Observer

Texas’ Eviction Craze

Amid record heat and a new COVID wave, state residents are being threatened with homelessness in rising numbers. Miguel Valencia has a court date on July 29. He’s facing eviction from his home in Garland, just northeast of Dallas. He’s two months behind on the rent for his house, which has been in disrepair due to foundation problems since he moved there in 2019.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

This Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Texas-According To This Popular TikToker

A mysterious dark figure that appears to be smoking cigars. A wheelchair squeaks. Would you dare visit this old, abandoned nursing home alone or with this TikToker @theparanormalfiles, who went where not many people are willing to go? Apparently, this old nursing home which has been shut down and not in use for a number of years, is one of the most haunted in Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Santa Fe Railroad
News Channel 25

Search underway for $2K armadillo statue reported stolen: Waco police

WACO, Texas — Has anybody seen... a 10-foot-long armadillo?. That's right, authorities said the beloved Waco statue was taken last night from the Texas Goodwill Store located on LaSalle Avenue. Now, the Waco Police Department is on the lookout for 'Errol' the armadillo. "We loved sharing him with customers...
WACO, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman goes viral for documenting her Texas experience

TEXAS - A mother who moved to Round Rock from California a year ago has been documenting all the ins and outs she's learned about becoming a Texan, pleasant or not. "You can start sweating when you're still wet from the shower," she said in one TikTok video on what she’s learned living in Texas for one full year.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCEN

Belton fire reported, local evacuations possible

BELTON, Texas — Belton Fire Department is reporting a possible bushfire south of I-14 and west of FM 1670, according to the Belton Fire Department Facebook. Major TJ Cruz with Bell County Sherrif's Department has told 6 News that evacuations are possible. Salado and Fort Hood Fire Departments are also at the scene of the fire, according to reports.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Waco GoodFellas’ Christmas in July raises record-breaking $200,000

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit started by a handful of men looking to spread Christmas cheer with a hundred bucks nearly 30 ago, has now raised more than a million dollars and got a huge shot in the arm over the weekend when nearly 2,000 guests raised a record breaking $200,000 at the Waco GoodFellas’ annual Christmas in July fundraiser.
WACO, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy