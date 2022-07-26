Just Over Half Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Tuesday

Related
Latest Drought Condition Update for Minnesota
UNDATED -- The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor is pretty much unchanged this week. The percentage of the state that is listed as abnormally dry is now at 30 percent, up from 28 percent a week ago. The area stretches from central Minnesota southward including all of Stearns and Sherburne Counties.
WATCH: High Winds In Minnesota Set Nine Semi-Trucks On Their Side
Trucking is a tough job. Not only do truckers trade time with their families for weeks on the road, but they also have to deal with rude drivers, construction slowdowns, high gas prices, tight deadlines, and mother nature. If there is one weather event that a trucker fears it's high...
Where heavy rain, storms are expected Tuesday night in Minnesota
The majority of the Twin Cities metro area is in moderate to severe drought, and after last weekend's storms soaked southern Minnesota, nothing more than a couple of narrow areas of the metro got in an impactful rain. But there is a chance that a small-but-helpful dent will happen with storms Tuesday night.
Snow From Last Winter Found In Northern Minnesota Mine Pit In July [Photo]
Living in the Northland we talk about it, we joke about it, and we brag to our friends, family, and the occasional tourist about it; there really isn't a month that snow hasn't occurred in our area. Even during the depths of the summer season - if the temperature turns cold enough during the night, the conditions can align to allow for precipitation to fall from the sky here as snow.
NWS Confirms Tornado in Southeast Minnesota on Saturday
HOUSTON, MINNESOTA -- There was at least one tornado touchdown in Minnesota during the storms that moved across the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service says there was an EF0 tornado in Houston county just north of the town of Houston at 3:00 p.m. It had a peak wind...
Fish kill in Minnesota river tops 2,500; state confirms deaths 'did not occur naturally'
LEWISTON, Minn. — Some conservation groups are sounding the alarm concerning some waterways in southeastern Minnesota after thousands of fish were recently found dead. And it's not the first time that's happened in that area, which is home to a lot of trout. "They need cold water and there's...
DNR warns boaters of low water levels on Minnesota lakes
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning boaters of the effects of low water levels in the state. The cause for the lower-than-average water levels is due to a lack of rainfall this summer. Specifically, parts of the state from the Twin Cities going south is suffering the most, making boat launching and retrieval a challenge at numerous lakes and rivers.
Check Out This Awesome Slide in Northern Minnesota
If you are looking to take the family on a weekend trip before school starts, this might be just the thing to do, and you don't have to travel too far - a few hours to Northern Minnesota. Lutsen Mountain Resort is about four hours from St. Cloud, so the...
There is a Ditch in Central MN Filled with Painted Duck Decoys
If you have driven through the McGrath area on your way to the lake in the past few years, you may have noticed something colorful in the ditch of Highway 65. Back in 2017, Joanne Ledin and her boyfriend Jeff Sutton were traveling to their cabin, and Joanne kept mistaking a log in a ditch pond for a turtle. Jeff had the idea to paint a duck decoy and tie it to the log so she would remember it wasn't a turtle.
Farmers in the Minnesota River Valley struggle with drought
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This summer, drought conditions on Minnesota farms aren't as widespread as they were last year, but in some pockets of the state, farmers are still feeling pinched by Mother Nature. The driest conditions are centered around the metro, in a thin stripe of moderate to severe...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 26
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released. The update shows that COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the latest 7-day period to a little more than an average of 1,280 cases per day. Deaths also increased slightly, as did hospitalizations over the past week. In...
Fleet Farm announces opening of new Twin Cities store
Fleet Farm's new store at 875 General Sieben Drive in Hastings, Minn. opens Friday, September 9, according to the company. Courtesy of Fleet Farm. A new Fleet Farm will open in Minnesota this fall. The retailer founded in Minnesota bought the former Target store at 875 General Sieben Drive in...
Free Hearing Test Kiosks Available At Local Pharmacy Locations In St. Cloud
I spoke with Jason Miller, Clinical Pharmacy Manager for Coborn's Pharmacy recently about the new Free Hearing Check Kiosks that are available at certain locations in the St. Cloud Area. The Kiosks are free to use, and are now available at Coborn's on Pinecone Road in Sartell, and also in...
Soothe Itchy Bug Bites In Minnesota With Amazing Backyard Hack
You've probably seen it countless times, and maybe even stepped on it. But a natural remedy to those itchy, pesky bug bites might be growing right in your backyard here in Minnesota. I'm talking about the plant below, which the Minnesota DNR says is officially called 'Cacalia plantaginea,' or 'Cacalia...
Demolition of Former St. Cloud City Hall Underway
ST. CLOUD -- The demolition of the former St Cloud City Hall building is underway. The work to tear down the building began on Monday and continued on Tuesday. The old building served as St. Cloud's City Hall since 1984, before that it was a middle school for District 742. .
Two Utilities Plan Transmission Line Ending in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – More utilities plan to bring energy to central Minnesota from other parts of the state. Late last week Xcel Energy announced it intends to build a 120-mile power line ending in Becker. On Monday, Minnesota Power and Great River Energy said they are looking to construct a transmission line stretching from Itasca County south to substations in Benton and Sherburne Counties.
Report Finds Area Crops in Good Condition
UNDATED -- Despite worries of drought growing across the state, this year’s crops continue to make good progress. The latest Crop Progress Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture finds most crops in the state were in good condition last week. The report finds:. Corn. 2% very poor. 6%...
New “Pump Track” Is Now Open An Hour From St. Cloud
At this point you are probably wondering 'what on Earth is a pump track?' To be honest, I had no idea until I saw this post on Facebook. According to Minneapolis' release on the opening of the track, a pump track can be used for a few different purposes:. Also...
Old, Abandoned School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items
Some brave individuals strapped on a Go Pro and had a few cameras with them as they explored an abandoned school in Minnesota and obviously, they enjoy the spooky, old stuff in person more than I do. Deep in my gut, I want to go walk inside abandoned buildings just to see what's inside. But honestly, I'm glad someone else is going in first. My stomach gets in knots and I'm sure a rat or something would pop out and then I'd be a screaming mess.
