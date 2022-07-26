Amarillo area reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 38 recoveries

Related
Panhandle Rides offering free trips to residents in 26 counties
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from The City of Amarillo and The Panhandle Community Services joined together to create Panhandle Rides (PR). According to a Panhandle Rides press release, PR is a resident resource tool that offers free rides within the Texas Panhandle covering 26 counties. PR said riders can use these services for […]
Gov. Abbott appointing Amarillo lawyer to 47th Judicial District Court
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott is appointing Dee Johnson to the 47th Judicial District Court. Johnson will be replacing Don Schaap who is covering Armstrong County, Potter County and Randall County. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and sits on numerous other boards. Johnson...
Arguments continue via documents in Civic Center lawsuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The legal teams involved in the ongoing Amarillo Civic Center Complex-related litigation in Potter County District Court are continuing their arguments through documents. According to documents filed this week in Potter County by Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly’s legal team, the city of Amarillo’s legal team and the legal team from the […]
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo Police Department Hosting Iron Horse Shoot Out Event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 100 motorcycle riders from across the nation are coming to Amarillo for the first Iron Horse Shoot Out from August 4th through the 6th. This three-day event includes tests in motorcycle skills and training challenges at the north parking lot of the Amarillo Civic Center. This event is open to the public giving riders the chance to show their skills and learn from the experts.
Texas DPS, Amarillo Police to conduct Move Over/Slow Down task force
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety, along with the Amarillo Police Department, announced Wednesday that officials will be conducting a joint task force Thursday to increase enforcement of the Move Over/Slow Down law. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, troopers...
City of Amarillo water use still high despite request to conserve
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Compliance with the city of Amarillo’s request to keep water use down by not watering landscaping frequently lasted two days. The goal is to keep use below 68 million gallons per day, and that happened Saturday and Sunday but not on Monday. This the Stage...
Amarillo Has Been Asked to Follow a Watering Schedule
It's been a hot summer here in the Texas Panhandle. To add to those woes we haven't seen much rain. We have been hit or miss for some time. We are mainly missing a good old fashion downpour. It would be nice. I mean that would help our water supply...
1 dead, 1 arrested after early Thursday murder in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an arrest that reportedly occurred Thursday morning, related to a murder in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to Eastridge School Park, located at 1300 Evergreen, at 12:14 a.m. Thursday on a call of a […]
City of Amarillo reaches $11.1 million settlement with Mission Clay Products
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The city of Amarillo has come to a settlement agreement with one of the entities involved in a lawsuit that began in 2017 regarding improvements to the city’s sewer system. The Amarillo City Council unanimously approved a measure during Tuesday’s meeting to approve a settlement agreement and release with Mission Clay […]
3 arrested for methamphetamine possession by Texas DPS
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a criminal complaint recently filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, three men were recently arrested for methamphetamine possession after attempting to transport the drugs from California. According to court documents filed July 20 in Amarillo Federal Court, Bruno Alvarez […]
abc7amarillo.com
4-day school weeks becoming trend in Texas Panhandle; Who's making the switch?
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Four day school weeks are becoming a trend in the Texas Panhandle. Spring Creek ISD believes it was the first in the panhandle to go a four day week. It made the switch for the 2018-2019 school year. Channing ISD and River Road ISD are...
Amarillo Senior Citizens Association to host meeting regarding status of organization
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association will host a meeting Wednesday morning regarding the organization’s future. According to officials from ASCA, this meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Church of Christ, located at 1401 S Madison St. in Amarillo, will give members of the organization the chance to explain where ASCA came from, where the organization is now as well as the status of, and the future of, the organization in the Amarillo community.
Texas drought conditions break 10-year record, ‘likely to worsen’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Water Development Board’s “Water Weekly” outlook report for the week of July 25, the state of Texas is experiencing its largest area of drought in over a decade. As noted in the report, over 57% of Texas was...
3 who died in New Mexico floodwaters were from West Texas
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified the bodies of three people who died in fast-moving floodwaters in Tecolote Canyon in northern New Mexico. San Miguel County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that the victims were members of a West Texas family and were swept away last week during monsoon rains in mountainous terrain scorched by a 533-square mile wildfire.
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Charged In Amarillo Murder
One person is under arrest and charged with murder after an overnight assault in Amarillo’s Eastridge. Fifty-three-year-old Khapan PHOO-MA FARD was pronounced dead at the scene. Police responded to the Eastridge School Park at 12:14 for an assault, and the dispatcher was informed the victim was not moving. Medical...
Potter County Sheriff’s Office issues scam alert
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a Facebook post from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), a scam alert was issued for someone pretending to be Lieutenant Langwell and calling people about outstanding warrants for not attending jury duty. According to the post, on Wednesday, a member of the Amarillo community called to see if […]
More than 30 people sentenced after meth bust in Dimmitt
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced Wednesday that 34 individuals have been sentenced to federal prison after they were found guilty for their role in a “methamphetamine ring” operated out of Dimmitt. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the […]
1 critical, others injured in 2 vehicle wreck in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An officer with the Traffic Investigation Unit with the Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was critically injured and others were left with non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of River Road and St. Francis St on Thursday afternoon. According to police, one vehicle was going […]
VIDEO: 34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt
