Amarillo area reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 38 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association will host a meeting Wednesday morning regarding the organization’s future. According to officials from ASCA, this meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Church of Christ, located at 1401 S Madison St. in Amarillo, will give members of the organization the chance to explain where ASCA came from, where the organization is now as well as the status of, and the future of, the organization in the Amarillo community.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO