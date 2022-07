DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - 34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a combined 364 years in federal prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the majority were charged in a 38-count federal indictment that was filed in February 2020, then arrested in March 2020.

DIMMITT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO