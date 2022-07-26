Former Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With New Team

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain announces plans for unique "combo" store concept in New JerseyKristen Walters
LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Festival is Bringing Something Special to QueensAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITQueens, NY
Britney Spears & Elton John Record Duet of Elton's 1971 Hit 'Tiny Dancer': New Yorkers are SkepticalBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York Rapper Jo Marte is Trying to Make a Name for himself in a Billion Dollar Rap IndustryAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITNew York City, NY
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson is reportedly dating former Laker player's girlfriend
After winning the 2022 NBA championship, Klay Thompson is ready to keep collecting victories, and it seems like things have started very strongly. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard was ready to hit the gym two days even before the NBA Finals started, as he continues to get better. Moreover,...
Yardbarker
Kenny Smith Says If He Was The Brooklyn Nets, He Would Make Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Stay: "I’m Bringing Roses, Flowers, Chocolates, And We’re Gonna Stay."
When Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving formed a duo with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2019, most expected them to bring at least a couple of championships for the franchise. But in the three years that the two players have been part of the team, they have created more issues for the team rather than solved them.
Yardbarker
Grant Williams Fires Back At Stephen Curry After ESPYS Diss: "I'd Borrow Your Suit But I Don't Wear Smedium"
Grant Williams paid a price when he agreed to attend the ESPY Awards hosted by ESPN. The guest host of the night was none other than the reigning NBA Finals MVP, Stephen Curry. Grant is on the Boston Celtics, the team that lost to Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Draymond Green willing to leave Warriors for max contract?
It's near impossible to imagine the Golden State Warriors without Draymond Green. But could that be a possibility if they don't pony up some dough?. According to The Athletic, the fiery power forward is looking for a max contract extension when he becomes eligible for one on August 3 -- and he is willing to explore other teams if the Dubs don't pay him.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Is The Highest Earner In NBA History: Has Made More Money Than LeBron James and Stephen Curry In NBA Contracts
The players in the NBA have become some of the wealthiest athletes in the entire world. Very few sports offer players hundreds of millions in guaranteed money over the course of a couple of years, but the NBA happily does that. NBA contracts may seem gaudy and overpriced right now, but that is bound to get worse through the years.
Angels All-Star OF Mike Trout diagnosed with rare back condition that could be factor rest of career
Trout’s injury was first diagnosed as back spasms when he exited the team's contest early on July 12. One week later, the Angels placed him on the 10-day injured list due to "left rib cage inflammation." On Saturday, it was reported that the 10-time All-Star wouldn't be activated off...
Yardbarker
Insider: Lakers Should Offer Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook For Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
How so? Well, as relayed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the insider suggested if the Lakers really want to move Westbrook, they should throw in Anthony Davis. “Kyrie is the move. They should offer Davis with Westbrook,” the insider told Pincus “Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want.”
Yardbarker
JR Smith Says He Hated Coming To L.A. To Play Against Kobe Bryant Because If He Went Out To A Party The Night Before, Kobe Would Score 50 Points Against Him
Kobe Bryant was one of the most competitive players in the history of the NBA. He spent 20 years in the league and had the fire in him to surpass each and every opponent of his. What's great is the fact that he succeeded in doing so against most of his opponents.
Dwight Howard Reportedly Interested In Joining The Brooklyn Nets
According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Dwight Howard has interest in joining the Brooklyn Nets. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Former Clippers, Hawks And Pelicans Player Signs With New Team
Tyrone Wallace has joined Paris Basketball, the team announced on Tuesday. The NBA veteran has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.
Yardbarker
Big Ten reportedly considering six schools for expansion
The Big Ten’s unexpected expansion into the Pac-12 was certainly a major moment for the future of the NCAA. However, few believe the conference is done expanding if the conditions are right. The Big Ten is casting a wide net as it considers further expansion, with six schools on...
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Gives Honest Reaction To If The Boston Celtics Should Trade For Kevin Durant: "They Not Gonna Do That. That Ain’t Happening. They Don’t Got To Make No Moves."
Talking about the incredible history of the Boston Celtics in the NBA. Paul Pierce is, without a doubt, one of the most prominent figures in franchise history. He played 15 seasons in a Celtics jersey and achieved a number of individual accolades throughout his illustrious career. Although he only managed...
Yardbarker
Jazz Made a Big Mistake in Managing Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors
Once an NBA team insinuates an openness to trade a player, his market value decreases immediately. Let's not mistake player value for market value, though. For the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell is an NBA All-Star with an abundance of both player and market value. But when NBA trading partners bargain at the negation table, the interest is market value — better known as a devalued trade offer.
Yardbarker
3 Wild Players With Big Expectations for 2022-23 Season
The Minnesota Wild will have a lot of core players returning to their lineup in 2022-23 and with a new season, there are new expectations. Of course, the Wild’s leaders of Jared Spurgeon, Matt Dumba, and Marcus Foligno will be expected to carry their roles and be mentors to the new players. Kirill Kaprizov and his linemates Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello will also be expected to put up even more points than last season.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Is Interested In Signing With The Brooklyn Nets, Per NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson
Dwight Howard remains a free agent for now, but by the looks of it, he might be on the cusp of landing a roster spot. The big man excelled as a role player for the Lakers in the 2019-20 season as he helped them win a title, but his return to the team for the 2021-22 campaign did not go as per plan.
NBC Sports
NBA rumors: Latest Kevin Durant trade asking price Nets are seeking
Kevin Durant's trade request was reported almost a month ago, and yet the Brooklyn Nets superstar still hasn't been dealt. One of the reasons for that is the large return package the Nets are seeking in any deal involving the future Hall of Fame forward. What exactly is Brooklyn looking...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Sends Message to Jazz Execs on Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors
Don’t count on NBA journeyman Patrick Beverley to be content on staying in Salt Lake City if the Utah Jazz proceed to tank the 2022-23 season. Mark Berman of FOX 26 caught up with the newly acquired point guard and asked Beverley about playing for the Jazz. “We’ll see...
Former Boston Celtics Draft Pick Signs With New Team
Former Boston Celtics player Tremont Waters has signed with Metropolitans 92. He has also played for the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.
What If The Los Angeles Clippers Signed This 6x NBA All-Star?
Blake Griffin is still a free agent on July 26 after playing for the Brooklyn Nets last season. I think the Los Angeles Clippers could be a good option for the six-time NBA All-Star.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Kyrie Irving's Fate With The Brooklyn Nets Is Dependent On Kevin Durant: "If Durant Goes, I Don’t See Any Way That The Nets Just Keep Kyrie."
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have kept the Brooklyn Nets in flux for the last month, as both players have reportedly expressed a need to leave the team. Kyrie was first when he failed to agree on an extension with the Nets and accepted the player option on the final year of the contract, intending to leave the team for the Los Angeles Lakers via trade or walk for nothing.
