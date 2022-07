RATIO Architect and Preservationist Dennis Humphries, AIA, Named Consulting Principal

It has been nearly two and a half years since the most recent preferred alternative to address the traffic congestion at Belleview & I-25 was agreed on by eight out of the nine members of the executive committee of the I-25 & Belleview Interchange Improvement Study. The only member of the executive committee that is not on board with the preferred alternative is the City and County of Denver and nothing can be done unless and until a solution is identified with which Denver agrees. As time passes, the traffic problem worsens and the cost to address it increases, along with the exasperation of local government officials in Greenwood Village and Arapahoe County.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO