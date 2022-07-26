ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teva Reaches Proposed $4.25 Billion Settlement Of U.S. Opioid Lawsuits

By Dietrich Knauth, Nate Raymond
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeva Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday announced a $4.25 billion proposed nationwide settlement that could resolve thousands of lawsuits over the drugmaker's alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic. The proposal calls for Teva to pay up to $3.05 billion in cash over 13 years and provide $1.2 billion worth...

