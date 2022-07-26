ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Centennial Pool Celebrates 50

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Benton County BBQ Fest Coming August 5

The second annual BBQ Festival - a sampling of Benton County's finest BBQ and small-town fun – is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Drake Harbor in Warsaw. *Live music in the amphitheater by Twisted Fate. *Beer garden provided by the Knights of Columbus.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Equine Shows Start This Week at MSF

The 4-H and FFA Horse Show begins this week on the Missouri State Fairgrounds and marks the beginning of many equine shows and competitions held at the Missouri State Fair. The 4-H and FFA Horse Show will take place July 28-31 in the Mathewson Exhibition Center, Donnelly Area and Coliseum. Visit the online Equine Schedule for complete show information, including start times and classes.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
City
Savannah, MO
Sedalia, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Heckart Community Center Now Has ‘Ground Control’

On Thursday morning, the Sedalia Parks Art as Recreation Committee (SPARC) witnessed the installation of its first major art commission at the Heckart Community Center. It is a piece called “Ground Control” by artist Nathan Pierce of Cape Girardeau. Several City of Sedalia Public Works employees came together...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Need Clothes? The Great Garment Giveaway Is Coming This Weekend

I don't know about you, but I don't do clothes shopping very often.Maybe you can relate, maybe not. But for me, trying on clothes is TORTURE. I hate the little rooms with the lock that doesn't work. I hate the fact that sizes are different brand to brand. I hate that it's all so Expensive, and half the time it barely even looks decent on me. So I tend to avoid it. If I see a polo that fits fine, I'll buy four of the same one in different colors. Same with jeans. Socks, even.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Break Time Dealing With Bad Fuel at Sedalia and Jeff City Stores

Break Time posted on their Facebook page that they're aware of an issue with their unleaded fuel at some area stores. The convenience store chain became aware of an issue with their unleaded fuel at their Truman Boulevard location in Jefferson City late yesterday, July 27. The store immediately stopped selling the fuel as soon as they were made aware of the problem. Further investigation has found that the problem lies in fuel delivery with their primary fuel carrier, Midland.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Centennial Pool#Centennial Pool July 30#Sedalia Parks Rec
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

President’s Lawn Concert Moves Indoors

In consideration of today’s rainy weather forecast, the University of Central Missouri has announced a change in location for the President’s Lawn Concert. It is moving from Selmo Park to the second floor of the Administration Building. Bring your family and friends and cool off with ice cream...
WARRENSBURG, MO
kjluradio.com

Volunteers needed to honor memory of Tipton's hometown hero James Shipley

Volunteers are needed as one of Tipton’s hometown heroes is laid to rest. James Shipley was a Tipton native who served with the famed Tuskegee Airmen during World War II. He was a mechanic with the 332nd. Shipley passed away Thursday at the age of 99 and one organization plans to pay tribute to him.
TIPTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Grief Recovery Method Outreach Program Offered

In collaboration with Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, Bothwell Regional Health Center will host a Grief Recovery Method Outreach Program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays starting Aug. 22 and ending Oct. 17 in the Bothwell Education Center at 600 E. 14th St. in Sedalia. The group will not meet...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SBA to Study Book of Habakkuk

The text for the summer Bible study at Sedalia Bible Academy (SBA) will be the old Testament book of Habakkuk. The study group, which is nondenominational, free and open to the public, meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursdays at Booonslick Regional Library, 217 W. 3rd, Sedalia. The downstairs meeting...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Spring Fork Closed Until At Least August 1

After evaluating the condition of Spring Fork Lake on Monday, July 25, it was determined, that the lake will remain closed to the public through at least Aug. 1. The City plans to continue evaluating the lake’s condition in relation to the continued presence of the algae bloom to determine a re-opening date for public recreational use. The City of Sedalia said in a press release Monday that it believes the closing of the lake until the algae bloom has dissipated is in the best interest of public health due to the continuing concerns related to the algae bloom occurring at the lake.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SFCC Hosts 11th Annual Golf Tournament

The State Fair Community College Athletic Department held the 11th annual SFCC Golf Tournament benefiting athletic scholarships on Monday, July 25 at the Sedalia Country Club, in which 89 teams participated. The silent and live auctions combined raised a total of around $20,000. “The tournament is an asset to all...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for July 28, 2022

A celebration of life for Benito Rodriguez Sr., 68, of Green Ridge, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Parkview Christian Church. Arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Funeral service for Allen Dale Crider, 68, of Cole Camp, will be held at 11 a.m. on...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2020 Toyota, driven by 28-year-old Rebecca R. Petree of Sedalia, was on Missouri 13 and the Missouri 13 bypass around 11 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a reflective sign and a culvert. The Toyota then became airborne and overturned.
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri State Fair Preparing For Thousands Of Exhibitors

This year’s Missouri State Fair will be hosting thousands of exhibitors for animal competitions again this year. Mark Wolfe is the director of the Missouri State Fair. This year’s Missouri State Fair runs August 11th through the 21st in Sedalia.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy