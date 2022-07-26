Centennial Pool Celebrates 50

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Benton County BBQ Fest Coming August 5
The second annual BBQ Festival - a sampling of Benton County's finest BBQ and small-town fun – is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Drake Harbor in Warsaw. *Live music in the amphitheater by Twisted Fate. *Beer garden provided by the Knights of Columbus.
Equine Shows Start This Week at MSF
The 4-H and FFA Horse Show begins this week on the Missouri State Fairgrounds and marks the beginning of many equine shows and competitions held at the Missouri State Fair. The 4-H and FFA Horse Show will take place July 28-31 in the Mathewson Exhibition Center, Donnelly Area and Coliseum. Visit the online Equine Schedule for complete show information, including start times and classes.
Celebrate Missouri Department of Conservation Day August 12
Fairgoers can come to the Missouri State Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, for Missouri Department of Conservation Day. Fairgoers will enjoy visiting the Conservation Building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for live animal exhibits and demonstrations. There are lots of other great activities planned for Aug. 12 including:. Travis...
Pictures: 13 Non Food Businesses You Want In Sedalia
I recently asked you what non-restaurant / non-fast food business you'd love to see in Sedalia or Warrensburg. Keep reading to check out what you told me. A lot of people seem to want more options for grocery stores. Rafaela, Bob, Brenda and Andrea mentioned they'd like to have a...
Heckart Community Center Now Has ‘Ground Control’
On Thursday morning, the Sedalia Parks Art as Recreation Committee (SPARC) witnessed the installation of its first major art commission at the Heckart Community Center. It is a piece called “Ground Control” by artist Nathan Pierce of Cape Girardeau. Several City of Sedalia Public Works employees came together...
The Great Warrensburg Cardboard Boat Race Is On!
Mark your calendars for The Great Cardboard Boat Race in Warrensburg on Saturday, August 13 at the Nassif Aquatic Center. It's sure to be a spectacle and a fun day for all the kids who enter the races. I'll admit it, I'm the one adding a little bit of flair...
Need Clothes? The Great Garment Giveaway Is Coming This Weekend
I don't know about you, but I don't do clothes shopping very often.Maybe you can relate, maybe not. But for me, trying on clothes is TORTURE. I hate the little rooms with the lock that doesn't work. I hate the fact that sizes are different brand to brand. I hate that it's all so Expensive, and half the time it barely even looks decent on me. So I tend to avoid it. If I see a polo that fits fine, I'll buy four of the same one in different colors. Same with jeans. Socks, even.
Break Time Dealing With Bad Fuel at Sedalia and Jeff City Stores
Break Time posted on their Facebook page that they're aware of an issue with their unleaded fuel at some area stores. The convenience store chain became aware of an issue with their unleaded fuel at their Truman Boulevard location in Jefferson City late yesterday, July 27. The store immediately stopped selling the fuel as soon as they were made aware of the problem. Further investigation has found that the problem lies in fuel delivery with their primary fuel carrier, Midland.
President’s Lawn Concert Moves Indoors
In consideration of today’s rainy weather forecast, the University of Central Missouri has announced a change in location for the President’s Lawn Concert. It is moving from Selmo Park to the second floor of the Administration Building. Bring your family and friends and cool off with ice cream...
Columbia Regional Airport Gets New Bridges To Help You Avoid Elements
If any of you have ever flown out of Columbia Regional Airport on American Airlines, you know that if the weather was bad, you had to deal with it when walking down the runway to board your waiting plane. This has been the way for 54 years. That will all...
Harpers Cōv To Break Ground As Newest Waterfront Development At Lake Of The Ozarks
Anyone can tell you that with the Lake of the Ozark's exploding economy and massive influx of interest in the area, lakefront real estate has gotten tight. A new development at the heart of Lake of the Ozarks will bring some much needed luxury inventory at an attractive price tag.
Volunteers needed to honor memory of Tipton's hometown hero James Shipley
Volunteers are needed as one of Tipton’s hometown heroes is laid to rest. James Shipley was a Tipton native who served with the famed Tuskegee Airmen during World War II. He was a mechanic with the 332nd. Shipley passed away Thursday at the age of 99 and one organization plans to pay tribute to him.
Gas Is Cheaper. Take A Drive On These 6 Scenic Missouri Backroads
Gas prices have dropped every day for the past 42 days. Let's hope that continues. Missouri has one of the lowest average prices per gallon in the country, so that means it might be a good time to fill up that tank and take a road trip. Below, here are...
Grief Recovery Method Outreach Program Offered
In collaboration with Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, Bothwell Regional Health Center will host a Grief Recovery Method Outreach Program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays starting Aug. 22 and ending Oct. 17 in the Bothwell Education Center at 600 E. 14th St. in Sedalia. The group will not meet...
SBA to Study Book of Habakkuk
The text for the summer Bible study at Sedalia Bible Academy (SBA) will be the old Testament book of Habakkuk. The study group, which is nondenominational, free and open to the public, meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursdays at Booonslick Regional Library, 217 W. 3rd, Sedalia. The downstairs meeting...
Spring Fork Closed Until At Least August 1
After evaluating the condition of Spring Fork Lake on Monday, July 25, it was determined, that the lake will remain closed to the public through at least Aug. 1. The City plans to continue evaluating the lake’s condition in relation to the continued presence of the algae bloom to determine a re-opening date for public recreational use. The City of Sedalia said in a press release Monday that it believes the closing of the lake until the algae bloom has dissipated is in the best interest of public health due to the continuing concerns related to the algae bloom occurring at the lake.
SFCC Hosts 11th Annual Golf Tournament
The State Fair Community College Athletic Department held the 11th annual SFCC Golf Tournament benefiting athletic scholarships on Monday, July 25 at the Sedalia Country Club, in which 89 teams participated. The silent and live auctions combined raised a total of around $20,000. “The tournament is an asset to all...
Funeral Announcements for July 28, 2022
A celebration of life for Benito Rodriguez Sr., 68, of Green Ridge, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Parkview Christian Church. Arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Funeral service for Allen Dale Crider, 68, of Cole Camp, will be held at 11 a.m. on...
Sedalia Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2020 Toyota, driven by 28-year-old Rebecca R. Petree of Sedalia, was on Missouri 13 and the Missouri 13 bypass around 11 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a reflective sign and a culvert. The Toyota then became airborne and overturned.
Missouri State Fair Preparing For Thousands Of Exhibitors
This year’s Missouri State Fair will be hosting thousands of exhibitors for animal competitions again this year. Mark Wolfe is the director of the Missouri State Fair. This year’s Missouri State Fair runs August 11th through the 21st in Sedalia.
