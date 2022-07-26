Centennial Pool Celebrates 50

I don't know about you, but I don't do clothes shopping very often.Maybe you can relate, maybe not. But for me, trying on clothes is TORTURE. I hate the little rooms with the lock that doesn't work. I hate the fact that sizes are different brand to brand. I hate that it's all so Expensive, and half the time it barely even looks decent on me. So I tend to avoid it. If I see a polo that fits fine, I'll buy four of the same one in different colors. Same with jeans. Socks, even.

2 DAYS AGO