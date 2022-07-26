Maui housing bill recommitted after institute gives testimony

Related
Charter amendments to give Hawaii residents chance to reshape government
In the general election, voters will choose Hawaii's next Governor, two county mayors and a number of state and county lawmakers. Hawaii and Maui County residents will also see charter amendments on their November ballot.
Kaiāulu O Haleleʻa, Kīhei affordable rental housing announces application and lottery
Applications are available, and a lottery will be held for the Kaiāulu O Halele’a, Kihei affordable housing rental project in South Maui. All persons interested in applying for an affordable rental apartment at Halele’a Street off of Līpoa Parkway in Kīhei are invited to pick up, complete and turn in an initial application at:
Maui residents receive more than 20,000 free COVID-19 test kits at drive-thru event
More than 100,000 additional test kits are being distributed through non-profits. Volunteers from Malama I Ke Ola, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health and the Office of the Mayor distributed 20,250 free at-home COVID-19 tests to Maui County residents and organizations at yesterday’s drive-thru distribution at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku.
Hawaiʻi State Judiciary mailing 2023 juror questionnaires in August
The annual Hawaiʻi State Judiciary juror questionnaires will be mailed Aug. 1 to individuals who have a Hawaiʻi state driver’s license or are registered to vote in Hawaiʻi. Approximately 245,000 juror questionnaires will be mailed to 85,000 residents on Oʻahu, 60,000 in Maui County, 75,000 on...
Scammers are selling fake insurance cards on Maui
MAUI COUNTY (KITV4) - Scammers on Maui are acting as fake insurance agents and are selling illegal car insurance cards listed under First Insurance Company of Hawaii. Officials say many victims called to file a claim or for other insurance related activity only to find out they are actually not insured by FICOH.
Kahului Airport sees some of its longest lines; Maui residents wonder if relief is in sight
In recent months, TSA lines for those without PreCheck are among the longest Kahului Airport has seen, and some residents are wondering if this is the new normal. Videos of travelers packed in Maui’s main airport, with lines snaking in multiple sections, have been circulating online. All the while, people are showing up hours in advance so they don’t miss inter-island flights that take less than an hour from takeoff to landing.
Maui Emergency Management Agency urges residents to sign up for new alert system
The County of Maui’s mass notification system is transitioning to a new service provider, and is urging residents to sign up for the new system. The Maui Emergency Management Agency’s new provider, CivicPlus, Inc. is offering their CivicReady Emergency Communication Solution. The new system provides automated alerts directly...
Long lines at Maui airport means standing in the heat for hours
Videos of long lines at the Kahului Airport surfaced this past week, calling attention to the need for improvements.
Head to Chef Sheldon Simeon’s Newest Restaurant Venture for Local Favorites
With its flamingo pink sign, Tiffany’s has always been impossible to miss on Wailuku’s Lower Main Street. Inside, faithful regulars could be found sitting at the family-run bar or crowded around a table for pau hana (after work) drinks. For nearly 20 years, Tiffany’s has been a beloved...
Maui police use electric gun to subdue burglary suspect in Kihei
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A suspected smash-and-grab burglar was arrested after being caught in the act outside of a Kihei business over the weekend. The incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. when Maui Police (MPD) officers were called out to investigate a triggered burglar alarm at a business in the 2000 block of South Kihei Road. When officers arrived on scene they said they found a silver 2019 Ford Mustang backed up to the rear door of a business with its engine running.
This Wave Is Beyond Superlatives, It Simply Must Be Seen
There’s a wave that breaks on the south side of Maui called Freight Trains. Spins off for a couple hundred yards near the Maalea harbor. The name comes from the wave’s blistering speed as it unzips across the reef. Last week during a rare swell event, the wave came alive in ways it rarely, if ever, has before. Normally an intimidating wave mostly for its speed, it became a nearly unnameable beast for a day or two. This wave, ridden by Maui’s own Ian Walsh, was one of the best ever out there.
Maui police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash
PUKALANI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash in Pukalani on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a sedan was heading northbound on Old Haleakala Highway when it crossed over into a mauka-bound lane without stopping at the intersection. The car then crashed into a...
Man who was found dead in Maui waters turns out to be missing Lahaina man
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man whose body was found in Maui waters near Kahekili Highway mile marker 38 has been identified, according to the Maui Police Department. MPD said a man was found floating unresponsive 50 yards off shore on Saturday, July 16 just after 10:20 a.m. Get Hawaii’s...
OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022
Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
