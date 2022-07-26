ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Maui housing bill recommitted after institute gives testimony

By Grassroot Institute
hawaiireporter.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 1

Related
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi State Judiciary mailing 2023 juror questionnaires in August

The annual Hawaiʻi State Judiciary juror questionnaires will be mailed Aug. 1 to individuals who have a Hawaiʻi state driver’s license or are registered to vote in Hawaiʻi. Approximately 245,000 juror questionnaires will be mailed to 85,000 residents on Oʻahu, 60,000 in Maui County, 75,000 on...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
Maui County, HI
Business
County
Maui County, HI
Maui County, HI
Real Estate
Local
Hawaii Government
Maui County, HI
Government
Hawaii State
Hawaii Real Estate
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Scammers are selling fake insurance cards on Maui

MAUI COUNTY (KITV4) - Scammers on Maui are acting as fake insurance agents and are selling illegal car insurance cards listed under First Insurance Company of Hawaii. Officials say many victims called to file a claim or for other insurance related activity only to find out they are actually not insured by FICOH.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Kahului Airport sees some of its longest lines; Maui residents wonder if relief is in sight

In recent months, TSA lines for those without PreCheck are among the longest Kahului Airport has seen, and some residents are wondering if this is the new normal. Videos of travelers packed in Maui’s main airport, with lines snaking in multiple sections, have been circulating online. All the while, people are showing up hours in advance so they don’t miss inter-island flights that take less than an hour from takeoff to landing.
KAHULUI, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Infrastructure#Debt Service#The Maui County Council
KITV.com

Maui police use electric gun to subdue burglary suspect in Kihei

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A suspected smash-and-grab burglar was arrested after being caught in the act outside of a Kihei business over the weekend. The incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. when Maui Police (MPD) officers were called out to investigate a triggered burglar alarm at a business in the 2000 block of South Kihei Road. When officers arrived on scene they said they found a silver 2019 Ford Mustang backed up to the rear door of a business with its engine running.
KIHEI, HI
adventure-journal.com

This Wave Is Beyond Superlatives, It Simply Must Be Seen

There’s a wave that breaks on the south side of Maui called Freight Trains. Spins off for a couple hundred yards near the Maalea harbor. The name comes from the wave’s blistering speed as it unzips across the reef. Last week during a rare swell event, the wave came alive in ways it rarely, if ever, has before. Normally an intimidating wave mostly for its speed, it became a nearly unnameable beast for a day or two. This wave, ridden by Maui’s own Ian Walsh, was one of the best ever out there.
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash

PUKALANI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash in Pukalani on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a sedan was heading northbound on Old Haleakala Highway when it crossed over into a mauka-bound lane without stopping at the intersection. The car then crashed into a...
PUKALANI, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022

Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy