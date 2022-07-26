Silver Spring Flex Building Changes Hands in $13M Deal

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Commercial Observer
Industrious Opening 13th DC Location at Capitol Riverfront
Industrious, a flexible workplace provider, is continuing its rapid expansion in Washington, D.C. The company will open Industrious Capitol Riverfront, a new workplace at 853 New Jersey Avenue SE. The new flex space is slated to open in October, and will be the 13th Industrious location in the D.C. area.
rockvillenights.com
Historic Chinese supermarket building demolished in Rockville (Photos)
Wow, that was fast. The historic building most recently home to Meixin Supermarket is literally just a pile of rubble now at 460 Hungerford Drive in Rockville. While the building did not receive historic designation from the City of Rockville after a contentious review, it was designed by famed and award-winning local architect John "Jack" Sullivan. The site will now become the location of a Chase bank branch with drive-thru.
Commercial Observer
Lerner Enterprises Sells Twin Office Buildings in Tysons for $49M
Dave Schaeffer, CEO of Cogent Communications, has acquired 7799 Leesburg Pike, a pair of 11-story office towers totaling 377,717 square feet in Tysons, Va. The sale price was $49 million, according to someone close to the deal. JLL represented the seller, Lerner Enterprises, in the deal, and also worked on...
mocoshow.com
Rock Creek Property Group Acquires 51,000 SF Property in Rockville For $8.9 Million
Rock Creek Property Group, LLC (“Rock Creek”) has announced it has acquired 51,000 square feet and two floors at 9707 Key West Avenue in Rockville, MD. The property is strategically located in the epicenter of Montgomery County’s life science cluster. This is the second acquisition by Rock Creek’s Fund III and the purchase price was $8.925 million. The three-story office building is divided into two condominium units owned by separate entities. The unit acquired by Rock Creek, comprises the entire second and third floors each measuring approximately 25,500 square feet. Rock Creek plans to rebrand the space as Precision Labs™ | Shady Grove, adding to its burgeoning first class life science portfolio.
multihousingnews.com
Armada Hoffler Sells Maryland Property for $150M
This deal was part of the REIT’s recent $200 million disposition plan for noncore assets. Armada Hoffler has sold The Residences at Annapolis Junction, a 416-unit suburban mid-rise apartment community in Howard County, Md., for $150 million as part of the REIT’s plan to dispose of up to $200 million in non-core assets.
WTOP
Cloudforce triples space at National Harbor, a tech win for Prince George’s Co.
Cloud computing consulting firm Cloudforce, which specializes in the Microsoft cloud operating ecosystem, has tripled its office space at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The company now occupies 15,000 square feet and an entire top floor at 120 Waterfront St. As the building’s largest tenant, the expansion comes with...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village Shopping Center Update
Work has begun on the interior of the new Montgomery Village Starbucks, which will be located at the former site of the Montgomery Village Denny’s (19290 Montgomery Village Ave.) The drive through menu screen/speaker was also installed earlier today, July 27. Coming soon signage was erected in mid-June and the majority of the exterior construction was also completed around that time. No opening date has been announced but the store is expected to open by the fall.
mocoshow.com
Not Your Average Joe’s Closes Kentlands Location Today (Wednesday, July 27)
Earlier this month, Not Your Average Joe’s at 245 Kentlands Blvd in Gaithersburg announced it will be closing by July 27. Today will be the last day for the Gaithersburg location of the restaurant. Signage at the restaurant asks customers to visit nearby locations in Bethesda (10400 Old Georgetown Rd) and Reston, VA, and thanks guests for their many years of patronage. The Massachusetts-based creative casual cuisine concept made its way to Montgomery County in the summer of 2012. The company then opened Bethesda in the summer of 2015 and in Silver Spring in July 2016. The Silver spring announced its permanent closure in July 2020.
mocoshow.com
Three Montgomery County Restaurants Win 2022 RAMMY Awards
Restaurant industry professionals and their fans gathered at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center earlier this week for the 40th Annual RAMMY Awards as Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced winners and a range of special distinctions in a number of categories celebrating excellence in long-standing and pandemic-era categories that range from individual professional honors to accolades celebrating culinary concepts and service. Three Montgomery County restaurants were presented with awards.
bethesdamagazine.com
Small Bites: Here are 27 local restaurants that have opened in 2022
With the opening of more than two dozen restaurants this year so far, Montgomery County’s dining scene continues to provide a smorgasbord of options and cuisines. Here are the restaurants that have opened this year:. Bethesda gained another place to grab coffee when the Washington, D.C.-based coffee shop Grace...
rockvillenights.com
New apartment building proposed by Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville
Development firm Hines, in partnership with WMATA, is proposing a new mixed-use development adjacent to the Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville, which would require approval of an amendment to the existing Twinbrook Commons project plan. The development would be built on an assembled lot of 1800 and 1818 Chapman Avenue and a portion of WMATA property at 1700 Chapman Avenue. A one-story auto repair business at the corner of Chapman and Thompson Avenues will remain in place, and is not part of the project sites being assembled.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Rockville (MD)
Praised for its high quality of life, Rockville is a city of around 67,000 people, about 15 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.. Like its neighbor Bethesda, Rockville is the base for several biotech and software companies, and has the main campus for Montgomery College (MC). The cityscape in downtown Rockville...
WJLA
Mayor Bowser celebrates the opening of more than 150 affordable homes in NE DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and planning and economic development leaders in the District gathered Thursday morning at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for two housing communities, Providence Place and The Strand Residences. The two properties, Providence Place and The Strand Residences, will deliver 179 affordable units in Ward...
WTOP
Rent spikes could hit Montgomery County residents as cap bill stalls
Prices could soon soar higher for some renters in Montgomery County, Maryland, now that a bill on a rent-increase cap has stalled. The county measure would have kept landlords from raising rents more than 4.4% for another six months. “My husband and I received a notice of a 10% increase...
ggwash.org
Four Black men developed a Montgomery County suburb to provide a better life for some in their community. They received something very different in return.
This article was first published on May 24, 2021. We love learning about our region’s history and wanted to share this piece with you again. In 1906, four African American men attempted to develop an elite suburb for African Americans along Wisconsin Avenue between Chevy Chase and Friendship Heights, Maryland. Despite facing intense hostility from adjacent white landowners, at least 28 people bought lots. However, their vision was ultimately undone using subtler methods, showing how nominally race-blind tools can serve racist ends.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County tenants, property owners tangle over rent stabilization issue
After Tuesday’s County Council hearing, landlords, property managers and tenants find themselves mired in debate over one question surrounding affordable housing in Montgomery County: Should rent stabilization, at least on a temporary basis, be part of the solution?. The council decided not to vote on a bill that would...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. reopens COVID-19 rent relief program
Montgomery County, Maryland, has relaunched its COVID-19 rent relief program, which aims to help people who are behind on rent and struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The program stopped taking applications June 30, but county leaders have decided to reopen the application portal for now. “We...
fredericksburg.today
Dolphins in Fredericksburg? Chesapeake DolphinWatch finds bottlenose sightings far upstream
Dolphins in Fredericksburg? Chesapeake DolphinWatch finds bottlenose sightings far upstream. Featured photo courtesy of Beth Pence via Chesapeake DolphinWatch. When you think of Fredericksburg’s wildlife, you may imagine the river otters highlighted in the Otter-ly Amazing Public Art Project or the great blue herons that fly in from their rookery in Stafford. You may not picture a bottlenose dolphin swimming in the river near Sophia Street, but crowdsourced data from the University Maryland Center for Environmental Science have led some to speculate online that dolphins may swim as far west as Fredericksburg.
boatlyfe.com
Best Beaches Near Washington, D.C.
We may not think of them this way, but Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia are all coastal states. This means they have beaches! If you’re in landlocked Washington, D.C., yearning for a beach to lounge on, we have some near you!. Some offer pristine natural scenery, and others are a...
Commercial Observer
New Celebree School Coming to Bowie
Celebree School franchise owners Dhruti, Kruti and Usha Patel have inked a 10,567-square-foot lease at Melford Town Center in Bowie, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. St. John Properties is the landlord of the 466-acre mixed-use business parkThe building that will house the new Celebree location was delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019. It is part of its development of more than 1 million square feet of commercial office, flex/R&D and retail space at Melford Town Center.
