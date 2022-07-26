Silver Spring Flex Building Changes Hands in $13M Deal

Earlier this month, Not Your Average Joe’s at 245 Kentlands Blvd in Gaithersburg announced it will be closing by July 27. Today will be the last day for the Gaithersburg location of the restaurant. Signage at the restaurant asks customers to visit nearby locations in Bethesda (10400 Old Georgetown Rd) and Reston, VA, and thanks guests for their many years of patronage. ‪ The Massachusetts-based creative casual cuisine concept made its way to Montgomery County in the summer of 2012. The company then opened Bethesda in the summer of 2015 and in Silver Spring in July 2016. The Silver spring announced its permanent closure in July 2020.

1 DAY AGO