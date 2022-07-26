Students shadow health care workers at Waterbury hospital

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E Preston
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Eyewitness News
Students from Brass City Charter School shadows health care professionals at St. Mary’s
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A group of students are seeing the operations at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. The students were shadowing all kinds of health care workers and are seeing demonstrations first-hand. The students are from the Brass City Charter School, and they are shadowing health care professionals...
New Homeowner Puts The Neighbor In Hood
Tamika Baines dreamed of owning her own home — then shed tears of joy as she realized that dream at a renovated former blighted property in Newhallville. That happened Tuesday afternoon on the front porch of the home Baines has purchased on West Hazel Street with the help of nonprofit Neighborhood Housing Service.
West Nile Virus mosquitos detected in five Connecticut communities
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Mosquitos that have tested positive for the West Nile Virus have been detected in five towns and cities. Darien, Fairfield, New Haven, Stamford and now Hartford are the communities on the list. The most recent positive mosquito as of Wednesday was found at Keney Park...
Fair Haven To Chief: Where Are The Cops?
Cecilia Proto doesn’t know who or where the cops protecting her neighborhood are. “They’re sending over cops who are 21. They’re kids. They don’t know us. They don’t know our community,” said Proto, who has lived in Fair Haven Heights for 40 years. “We used to have cops who were here for 40 years. How are you going to get back the trust of the people? Because right now you’re not there.”
Eyewitness News
‘Gift of Mobility’ closes doors, owner hopes program can live on
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A non-profit that’s helped hundreds of people across Connecticut for more than a decade is closing. The Gift of Mobility in Norwich is closing its doors after 14 years of operation. The program started in 2008, and its founder Phil Pavone has given away about 900 motorized wheelchairs.
Is it Legal to Drive Through a Funeral Procession in Connecticut?
Have you ever seen someone cut off a car in a funeral procession? Tailgate, or even worse, smash into one of the vehicles? I saw a car zip through a funeral procession along East Main Street in Waterbury, and my initial reaction was wow, that was disrespectful. I'm right, but according to the law, I'm wrong.
Eyewitness News
Yale New Haven gets new mobile mammography unit
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health has a new mobile mammography unit to celebrate their 35 years of saving lives. This unit has all the bells and whistles. “We have 3D, which is the latest and greatest and 5G, again we were the first in the country to have it on a mobile unit,” says Jacquelin Crenshaw Senior Manager at Yale New Haven Health breast imaging.
Bridgeport church offers clothes, vaccines, haircuts, free health screenings
A Bridgeport church is offering free COVID-19 vaccines, haircuts and even health screenings for the community.
Eyewitness News
Pot shop in Hartford hits roadblock
Hartford city leaders say a mosquito carrying West Nile virus has been found at a park. The CDC says most people infected with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms, but if you get serious symptoms, like high fever and headaches, it can be deadly. Three children and one woman...
New Haven police officer praised for helping save suicidal man
The New Haven Police Department is praising the actions of one of their own for saving a man's life, while he was threatening to harm himself.
NewsTimes
8 deals for National Chicken Wing Day around Connecticut
July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day and many restaurants across Connecticut are cooking up some savory deals in order to celebrate. The day was first started in 1977 after Buffalo Mayor Stanley Makowski, whose city was famous for creating Buffalo wings, made an official declaration to celebrate each July 29, according to TIME.
Eyewitness News
Mosquito carrying West Nile virus found at a park in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Nile virus was detected in a mosquito that was trapped at Keney Park in Hartford. In a statement, the city said it treats the park, as well as other areas, to control the mosquito population. As of Wednesday, Hartford was the fifth city this year...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Mother strangled 3 children, hanged herself, Danbury police say
Sara Spodick, director of the Tax Clinic at the Quinnipiac University School of Law, explains the CT Child Tax Rebate. The site to apply is portal.ct.gov/DRS. Meteorologist Connor Lewis tracked a threat for severe storms Thursday evening. Here is his Thursday noon forecast.
Eyewitness News
Community mourns death of biker following hit and run in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A community is in mourning after a man was struck and killed while riding his bike on East Main Street last week. Police were called to a hit and run accident shortly after 10 pm on July 21. Police found the victim, 58-year-old Daryl Hammond of Waterbury, and his bicycle in the roadway.
Eyewitness News
Torrington man arrested for trying to bring runaways to Connecticut casino
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A Torrington man is behind bars today after police say he was found with underage runaways in New London. 27-year-old Phillip Tanner is now facing several charges after he told police he was taking the runaways to Foxwoods Casino. Ledyard Police said they arrested Phillip Tanner,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Mother and 3 children found dead at Danbury home
A Channel 3 viewer, Justin Parizo, spotted the possible tornado while at Dennis Hill in Norfolk around 7pm. Community remembers East Hartford teen who drowned in pool.
NECN
Teen Has Died After Being Pulled from Pool in Connecticut Overnight
A 16-year-old has died after he was pulled, unresponsive, from a public pool in East Hartford early Thursday morning. Police were called to respond to Terry Pool, in Hockanum Park, shortly after midnight when they received a report of children in the fenced area of the property. While officers were...
Eyewitness News
Southington police receive multiple calls for dogs in hot cars
How the high interest rates could impact first time homebuyers. Waterbury man's life is remembered after tragic hit and run.
Health officials release warning about West Nile virus
Officials say infected mosquitoes have been trapped in Darien, Stamford, New Haven and Fairfield.
Eyewitness News
Hamden Board of Education votes down school time change proposal
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hamden school board called a special meeting tonight to discuss and vote on a new time schedule for schools and a new transportation plan. The board passed in a 6 to 3 vote to continue the same system as the 2021/2022 school year with additional funds needed.
Comments / 0