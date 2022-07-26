ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Students shadow health care workers at Waterbury hospital

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

New Homeowner Puts The Neighbor In Hood

Tamika Baines dreamed of owning her own home — then shed tears of joy as she realized that dream at a renovated former blighted property in Newhallville. That happened Tuesday afternoon on the front porch of the home Baines has purchased on West Hazel Street with the help of nonprofit Neighborhood Housing Service.
New Haven Independent

Fair Haven To Chief: Where Are The Cops?

Cecilia Proto doesn’t know who or where the cops protecting her neighborhood are. “They’re sending over cops who are 21. They’re kids. They don’t know us. They don’t know our community,” said Proto, who has lived in Fair Haven Heights for 40 years. ​“We used to have cops who were here for 40 years. How are you going to get back the trust of the people? Because right now you’re not there.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Shadow Health#Chaco Taco Goodbye
Eyewitness News

‘Gift of Mobility’ closes doors, owner hopes program can live on

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A non-profit that’s helped hundreds of people across Connecticut for more than a decade is closing. The Gift of Mobility in Norwich is closing its doors after 14 years of operation. The program started in 2008, and its founder Phil Pavone has given away about 900 motorized wheelchairs.
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Yale New Haven gets new mobile mammography unit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health has a new mobile mammography unit to celebrate their 35 years of saving lives. This unit has all the bells and whistles. “We have 3D, which is the latest and greatest and 5G, again we were the first in the country to have it on a mobile unit,” says Jacquelin Crenshaw Senior Manager at Yale New Haven Health breast imaging.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Windsor, CT
Eyewitness News

Pot shop in Hartford hits roadblock

Hartford city leaders say a mosquito carrying West Nile virus has been found at a park. The CDC says most people infected with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms, but if you get serious symptoms, like high fever and headaches, it can be deadly. Three children and one woman...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

8 deals for National Chicken Wing Day around Connecticut

July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day and many restaurants across Connecticut are cooking up some savory deals in order to celebrate. The day was first started in 1977 after Buffalo Mayor Stanley Makowski, whose city was famous for creating Buffalo wings, made an official declaration to celebrate each July 29, according to TIME.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Mosquito carrying West Nile virus found at a park in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Nile virus was detected in a mosquito that was trapped at Keney Park in Hartford. In a statement, the city said it treats the park, as well as other areas, to control the mosquito population. As of Wednesday, Hartford was the fifth city this year...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Mother strangled 3 children, hanged herself, Danbury police say

Sara Spodick, director of the Tax Clinic at the Quinnipiac University School of Law, explains the CT Child Tax Rebate. The site to apply is portal.ct.gov/DRS. Meteorologist Connor Lewis tracked a threat for severe storms Thursday evening. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to state...
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Community mourns death of biker following hit and run in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A community is in mourning after a man was struck and killed while riding his bike on East Main Street last week. Police were called to a hit and run accident shortly after 10 pm on July 21. Police found the victim, 58-year-old Daryl Hammond of Waterbury, and his bicycle in the roadway.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Southington police receive multiple calls for dogs in hot cars

ANSWER DESK: How the high interest rates could impact first time homebuyers. How the high interest rates could impact first time homebuyers. Waterbury man's life is remembered after tragic hit and run. Updated: 6 hours ago. A community is in mourning after a man was struck and killed while riding...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden Board of Education votes down school time change proposal

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hamden school board called a special meeting tonight to discuss and vote on a new time schedule for schools and a new transportation plan. The board passed in a 6 to 3 vote to continue the same system as the 2021/2022 school year with additional funds needed.
HAMDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy