Students shadow health care workers at Waterbury hospital

Cecilia Proto doesn’t know who or where the cops protecting her neighborhood are. “They’re sending over cops who are 21. They’re kids. They don’t know us. They don’t know our community,” said Proto, who has lived in Fair Haven Heights for 40 years. ​“We used to have cops who were here for 40 years. How are you going to get back the trust of the people? Because right now you’re not there.”

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO