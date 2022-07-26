National softball tournament kicks off in Windsor

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Windsor Locks, July 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The East Hartford High School football team will have a game with Windsor Locks High School on July 28, 2022, 14:00:00. East Hartford High SchoolWindsor Locks High School. Click here for more details.
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In Connecticut
Bobcat resting on a lawn on Old Colchester Road in Oakdale Connecticut near the homes of Reena Joseph Jeff LinkinhokerJeff Linkinhoker. Now that all eight counties in Connecticut have reported Bobcat sightings, we know that Bobcats are not a rare thing in the state anymore.
Eyewitness News
Basketball legend Sue Bird to play last scheduled WNBA game in CT
MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - UConn phenom and basketball legend Sue Bird is playing her final scheduled WNBA game in Connecticut Thursday night. Bird announced her retirement from the league in June. Her numbers are staggering, and yet she is so much more than a bunch of numbers. Geno Auriemma, I...
East Hartford teen drowns in public pool
Officers responded to the public pool on High Street just after midnight Thursday for a report of juveniles inside the fenced area of the property. While on their way, police received information that someone may be underwater.
Eyewitness News
A possible tornado was spotted in Colebrook
Police identified the people who died as 36-year-old Sonia Loja, 12-year-old Junior Panjon, 10-year-old Joselyn Panjon, and 5-year-old Jonael Panjon. A Channel 3 viewer, Justin Parizo, spotted the possible tornado while at Dennis Hill in Norfolk around 7pm. Updated: 11 hours ago. Families head to Quassy on National Waterpark Day.
Eyewitness News
Climber rescued after fall at Old Furnace State Park
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A climber was rescued after he fell while hiking in Old Furnace State Park Wednesday. According to officials, the Department of energy and environmental Protection along with Killingly firefighters responded to the Ross Cliffs area of the forest on a report of a man who got his leg caught between rocks.
Journal Inquirer
Valley Falls closed to swimming
VERNON — Elevated levels of bacteria in the pond at Valley Falls Park at 300 Valley Falls Road have health officials warning residents not to swim in the water. Officials from the North Central District Health Department found high levels of bacteria in the pond during routine testing, which they attributed to Monday’s rain.
Register Citizen
New Haven Elks Lodge No. 25 finds a new home — in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN — A 138-year-old Elks Lodge has a new home in North Haven. Founded in 1884, New Haven Elks Lodge No. 25 was the 25th Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks lodge ever established and is the second-oldest lodge in Connecticut, according to Paul Salisbury, the lodge’s “Exalted Ruler,” a phrase Elks use to describe a chapter’s president.
Eyewitness News
Families head to Quassy on National Waterpark Day
MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - It’s National Waterpark Day, which is fitting for the hot and muggy weather. People went to Quassy Amusement and Waterpark in Middlebury to cool off. Highs reached 90 in some parts of the state Thursday and it’s the perfect day to get in the pools and slides.
Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon to be relocated this year due to “anticipated increased parking needs”
For more than two decades every November, the Mayflower Marathon has taken place in that parking lot but this year, organizers are on the hunt for a new location after the Basketball Hall of Fame said it could no longer accommodate the event.
Is it Legal to Drive Through a Funeral Procession in Connecticut?
Have you ever seen someone cut off a car in a funeral procession? Tailgate, or even worse, smash into one of the vehicles? I saw a car zip through a funeral procession along East Main Street in Waterbury, and my initial reaction was wow, that was disrespectful. I'm right, but according to the law, I'm wrong.
It’s the Grasshopper’s Turn to Dominate Connecticut
Have you noticed there's an unusual amount of grasshoppers? My chihuahua is nervous when we go out on walks, he's never encountered so many flying insects buzzing his cute little face. We have it good when it comes to bugs in Connecticut, our insects have to be small and mighty to survive our harsh winters, usually the giant bugs stay south. Why are there so many grasshoppers around Connecticut right now?
How severe drought in eastern Connecticut is impacting orchards
GALES FERRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite it being one of the driest seasons that they have ever seen, the staff of Holmberg Orchards in Gales Ferry is excited about the peach season. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 17% of the state, including much of eastern Connecticut, is in a severe drought. Russell Holmberg said […]
Man sent to hospital after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting Thursday morning that sent one man to the hospital. Just after 2 a.m., police responded to the area of Martin Street on reports of a person who was shot. While police were investigating, officials said a man in his 50s arrived at an area hospital […]
Eyewitness News
Torrington man arrested for trying to bring runaways to Connecticut casino
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A Torrington man is behind bars today after police say he was found with underage runaways in New London. 27-year-old Phillip Tanner is now facing several charges after he told police he was taking the runaways to Foxwoods Casino. Ledyard Police said they arrested Phillip Tanner,...
Head-on crash closes Rt. 17 in Portland
PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car, head-on collision has closed Route 17 in Portland on Thursday morning. Officials said they took the call just after 7:30 a.m. The route is closed in both directions between Gospel Lane and Cox Road, according to officials. Three ambulances have been requested due to injuries at the scene, but […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Mother and 3 children found dead at Danbury home
A Channel 3 viewer, Justin Parizo, spotted the possible tornado while at Dennis Hill in Norfolk around 7pm.
Cargo from tractor trailer closed Wolf Swamp Road in Longmeadow
Crews worked to clean up Wolf Swamp Road in Longmeadow after a tractor-trailer lost its cargo Thursday.
Eyewitness News
Pot shop in Hartford hits roadblock
Hartford city leaders say a mosquito carrying West Nile virus has been found at a park. The CDC says most people infected with West Nile virus don't have symptoms, but if you get serious symptoms, like high fever and headaches, it can be deadly.
