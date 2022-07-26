ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

National softball tournament kicks off in Windsor

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Eyewitness News

Basketball legend Sue Bird to play last scheduled WNBA game in CT

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - UConn phenom and basketball legend Sue Bird is playing her final scheduled WNBA game in Connecticut Thursday night. Bird announced her retirement from the league in June. Her numbers are staggering, and yet she is so much more than a bunch of numbers. Geno Auriemma, I...
MONTVILLE, CT
WTNH

East Hartford teen drowns in public pool

Officers responded to the public pool on High Street just after midnight Thursday for a report of juveniles inside the fenced area of the property. While on their way, police received information that someone may be underwater.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A possible tornado was spotted in Colebrook

Police identified the people who died as 36-year-old Sonia Loja, 12-year-old Junior Panjon, 10-year-old Joselyn Panjon, and 5-year-old Jonael Panjon. A Channel 3 viewer, Justin Parizo, spotted the possible tornado while at Dennis Hill in Norfolk around 7pm. Updated: 11 hours ago. Families head to Quassy on National Waterpark Day.
COLEBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Climber rescued after fall at Old Furnace State Park

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A climber was rescued after he fell while hiking in Old Furnace State Park Wednesday. According to officials, the Department of energy and environmental Protection along with Killingly firefighters responded to the Ross Cliffs area of the forest on a report of a man who got his leg caught between rocks.
KILLINGLY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Valley Falls closed to swimming

VERNON — Elevated levels of bacteria in the pond at Valley Falls Park at 300 Valley Falls Road have health officials warning residents not to swim in the water. Officials from the North Central District Health Department found high levels of bacteria in the pond during routine testing, which they attributed to Monday’s rain.
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven Elks Lodge No. 25 finds a new home — in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — A 138-year-old Elks Lodge has a new home in North Haven. Founded in 1884, New Haven Elks Lodge No. 25 was the 25th Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks lodge ever established and is the second-oldest lodge in Connecticut, according to Paul Salisbury, the lodge’s “Exalted Ruler,” a phrase Elks use to describe a chapter’s president.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Families head to Quassy on National Waterpark Day

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - It’s National Waterpark Day, which is fitting for the hot and muggy weather. People went to Quassy Amusement and Waterpark in Middlebury to cool off. Highs reached 90 in some parts of the state Thursday and it’s the perfect day to get in the pools and slides.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

It’s the Grasshopper’s Turn to Dominate Connecticut

Have you noticed there's an unusual amount of grasshoppers? My chihuahua is nervous when we go out on walks, he's never encountered so many flying insects buzzing his cute little face. We have it good when it comes to bugs in Connecticut, our insects have to be small and mighty to survive our harsh winters, usually the giant bugs stay south. Why are there so many grasshoppers around Connecticut right now?
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

How severe drought in eastern Connecticut is impacting orchards

GALES FERRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite it being one of the driest seasons that they have ever seen, the staff of Holmberg Orchards in Gales Ferry is excited about the peach season. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 17% of the state, including much of eastern Connecticut, is in a severe drought. Russell Holmberg said […]
GALES FERRY, CT
WTNH

Man sent to hospital after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting Thursday morning that sent one man to the hospital. Just after 2 a.m., police responded to the area of Martin Street on reports of a person who was shot. While police were investigating, officials said a man in his 50s arrived at an area hospital […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Head-on crash closes Rt. 17 in Portland

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car, head-on collision has closed Route 17 in Portland on Thursday morning. Officials said they took the call just after 7:30 a.m. The route is closed in both directions between Gospel Lane and Cox Road, according to officials. Three ambulances have been requested due to injuries at the scene, but […]
PORTLAND, CT
Eyewitness News

Pot shop in Hartford hits roadblock

Hartford city leaders say a mosquito carrying West Nile virus has been found at a park. The CDC says most people infected with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms, but if you get serious symptoms, like high fever and headaches, it can be deadly. Three children and one woman...
HARTFORD, CT

