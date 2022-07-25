Profit-and-Loss (P&L) Statement Definition

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- The FINEOS Corporation ( ASX:FCL ), a leading global provider of end-to-end SaaS core systems, in partnership with New York Life Group Benefit Solutions 1 (Group Benefit Solutions), today released a case study detailing how the companies merged their vision to create a modern, component-based full employee benefits core insurance system, the FINEOS AdminSuite. The case study, “New York Life Group Benefit Solutions: Core Administration System Total Digital Transformation,” tells the story of the journey that started with the selection of FINEOS to manage disability insurance claims and continues today, making Group Benefit Solutions future-ready with the first purpose-built SaaS core system for employee benefits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005165/en/ Kristina Welke, Head of Product at New York Life Group Benefit Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0