Financial Reports

Profit-and-Loss (P&L) Statement Definition

By Tony Dong
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA profit-and-loss statement, or P&L, is a summary of a company's revenues, costs and expenses over a specified period of time, typically a fiscal quarter or year. P&L statements show how much profit or loss was generated or incurred by a company. Along with balance sheets and cash flow...

money.usnews.com

