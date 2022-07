Click here to read the full article. Every now and then the topic of retinol gets brought up amongst my friends; as ladies in our mid to late twenties, we’ve all agreed there’s no better time to make use of the age-defying ingredient. But, with so many options out there, it can be difficult to pinpoint what’s actually worth spending on. While most run-of-the-mill retinol-based serums are capable of getting the job done, there are increasingly more innovative products available that can tap into retinol’s most potent form, delivering far greater results than most drugstore buys. One such example is Exponent...

SKIN CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO