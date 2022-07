Need for speed? Like to move fast, but do not like getting a ticket? Pocono Raceway has the event for you. On August 1, 2022, at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA, you will be able to experience what it is like to become a NASCAR driver. You can use your car to race down the track unfettered with no speed limit. It is time for you to strap your seatbelt on and put the pedal to the metal. The event includes no speed limits, driver coaching, and two 15-min driving sessions on the 2.5-mile Superspeedway at Pocono Raceway.

LONG POND, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO