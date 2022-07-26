ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fat Joe is Defending Dave Chappelle Against Lgbtq Protestors

hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Comes To Dave Chappelle's Defense Over Criticism From LGBTQ+ Community

Fat Joe wants people to stop criticizing Dave Chappelle for his controversial insistent joking about the LGBTQ+ community. The rapper explained his opinion on Chappelle's stand-up during an interview with TMZ published on Monday. “They love him,” Joe said. “They love him. Everybody gotta take the time out and laugh....
Cinemablend

Kanye West’s Ex Amber Rose Gets Real About His Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian quickly became an it couple after the two began dating in 2012, and their status as a premier pair only increased after they got married in 2014. But before West hooked up with the reality TV veteran, he dated another notable media personality: Amber Rose. In the years since their breakup, the model has discussed aspects of her relationship with West and, now, she’s getting real about his divorce from Kardashian.
urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye McCoy & Jesseca Dupart Move Forward After Clashing Over Da Brat

Da Brat and LisaRaye McCoy’s problems have been hot topics in the media. LisaRaye McCoy and Da Brat’s relationship has been one social media is very vocal about. This is due to the fact that sometimes the sisters’ issues play out in the public eye. In fact, LisaRaye blasted Da Brat when she appeared on “Cocktails with Queens.” Da Brat popped up to surprise her and wish LisaRaye a happy birthday. However, LisaRaye didn’t look happy. Her co-hosts immediately felt the tension. After things got awkward, LisaRaye explained what her issue with Da Brat was at that time. She said they haven’t spoken in months. LisaRaye took issue with Da Brat not telling her about her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauren London Recalls Diddy Encouraging Her In Wake Of Nipsey Hussle's Death

The global phenomenon that occurred following the death of Nipsey Hussle was unlike any other. The rapper and activist was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in the heart of the neighborhood that he fed into, causing a firestorm of reactions from the public. Following years of delays, the trial against Eric Holder has finally concluded and he was found guilty of murdering Nipsey. Now, the world awaits news of Holder's fate.
Vibe

Joe Budden Recalls Trying To Battle DMX On The Set of ‘Belly’

Joe Budden’s success as a media personality has broadened his reach like never before. However, at one time, the New Jersey native was still an aspiring emcee looking for a big break—one he thought he’d found during an impromptu battle with late rap legend DMX. During an...
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Bemoans Demise Of Gangsta Rap: 'You're Gonna Have To Be A Fake Rapper'

Hip Hop has been around for close to 50 years and the rap industry has continued to evolve throughout its existence. During a recent interview with VladTV, Baton Rouge veteran Boosie Badazz spoke about the prospect of record labels being held legally responsible for their artists’ lyrics, which he believes could lead to gangsta rap being phased out of mainstream Hip Hop.
HipHopDX.com

Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk

Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Usher Recalls Early Days Hanging With Diddy, Biggie, Tupac, Ice Cube, Redman, Craig Mack & More

With his Las Vegas residency taking over Sin City and a new album on the horizon, fans have been wanting to hear more from Usher. He's fresh off of his "Good Love" feature on the City Girl's latest buzzing single and there have been continued requests for him to appear on Verzuz. The public can't seem to pinpoint a perfect opponent for the music icon, but we all hope to one day see Usher relive his greatest moments with a global audience.
XXL Mag

Here Are 13 Rappers Who Unsuccessfully Tried Changing Their Names

A rapper’s name is their identity. Through that moniker, fans can sometimes learn about the artist’s character, qualities or beliefs. It’s a brand, which can appreciate or depreciate in value in the eye of the beholder. Over the years, rap names are something MCs have fought for right to keep, been in lawsuits over and demanded respect be put on. So, when a rapper decides they want to change the literal name they’ve built up over years, results may vary.
hotnewhiphop.com

Joe Budden Claims He Tried To Battle DMX But "It Was Just Me Rapping"

Joe Budden loves to tell stories from various moments in hip-hop history. His tales range from the time he rejected Kanye West's request to open for his concert to the time when Jay-Z charged him $250,000 for his verse on a "Pump It Up" remix. In a recent interview with the Flip Da Script Podcast, Budden recalled another interesting encounter with a rap legend.
XXL Mag

Here’s a History of Banned Hip-Hop Songs From Your Favorite Rappers

In any creative art, there lies the risk of upsetting people. Add in the fast pace of technology, and how art is shared and it's even more likely to happen. Back in the day, music consumption was limited to a few TV channels and the radio if personal ownership to play some songs wasn't an option. Now rappers' albums are all over streaming platforms and the internet, along with being on demand. This means more eyes and ears on music and its videos, but also heightens the chance of this controversial art causing a problem in addition to getting forcibly removed from play due to issues and backlash.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"

Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
hypebeast.com

Meek Mill To Release 10 Independent Mixtapes Beginning This September

After airing out his grievances with his label earlier this year, Meek Mill took to social media to announce that he will be releasing 10 mixtapes “independently” beginning in September. The chart-topper will kick off his next series of projects on August 18, the anniversary of his father’s...
