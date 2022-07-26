Fat Joe is Defending Dave Chappelle Against Lgbtq Protestors

Da Brat and LisaRaye McCoy’s problems have been hot topics in the media. LisaRaye McCoy and Da Brat’s relationship has been one social media is very vocal about. This is due to the fact that sometimes the sisters’ issues play out in the public eye. In fact, LisaRaye blasted Da Brat when she appeared on “Cocktails with Queens.” Da Brat popped up to surprise her and wish LisaRaye a happy birthday. However, LisaRaye didn’t look happy. Her co-hosts immediately felt the tension. After things got awkward, LisaRaye explained what her issue with Da Brat was at that time. She said they haven’t spoken in months. LisaRaye took issue with Da Brat not telling her about her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 19 DAYS AGO