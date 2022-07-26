Fat Joe is Defending Dave Chappelle Against Lgbtq Protestors

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Know Before You Go: Mall of AmericaAdventures of Matt and NatMinneapolis, MN
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Comes To Dave Chappelle's Defense Over Criticism From LGBTQ+ Community
Fat Joe wants people to stop criticizing Dave Chappelle for his controversial insistent joking about the LGBTQ+ community. The rapper explained his opinion on Chappelle's stand-up during an interview with TMZ published on Monday. “They love him,” Joe said. “They love him. Everybody gotta take the time out and laugh....
Kanye West’s Ex Amber Rose Gets Real About His Divorce From Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian quickly became an it couple after the two began dating in 2012, and their status as a premier pair only increased after they got married in 2014. But before West hooked up with the reality TV veteran, he dated another notable media personality: Amber Rose. In the years since their breakup, the model has discussed aspects of her relationship with West and, now, she’s getting real about his divorce from Kardashian.
urbanbellemag.com
LisaRaye McCoy & Jesseca Dupart Move Forward After Clashing Over Da Brat
Da Brat and LisaRaye McCoy’s problems have been hot topics in the media. LisaRaye McCoy and Da Brat’s relationship has been one social media is very vocal about. This is due to the fact that sometimes the sisters’ issues play out in the public eye. In fact, LisaRaye blasted Da Brat when she appeared on “Cocktails with Queens.” Da Brat popped up to surprise her and wish LisaRaye a happy birthday. However, LisaRaye didn’t look happy. Her co-hosts immediately felt the tension. After things got awkward, LisaRaye explained what her issue with Da Brat was at that time. She said they haven’t spoken in months. LisaRaye took issue with Da Brat not telling her about her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.
Watch: Erykah Badu Shows Off Her Texas Clappers With Megan Thee Stallion In Switzerland
Erykah Badu hopped on stage with Megan Thee Stallion, while she co-headlined Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Ms. Badu shocked everyone, including Megan, with her Texas clappers. Check out the viral clip below. Megan Thee Stallion is no newbie in the game of twerking across the world. One of her most impressive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauren London Recalls Diddy Encouraging Her In Wake Of Nipsey Hussle's Death
The global phenomenon that occurred following the death of Nipsey Hussle was unlike any other. The rapper and activist was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in the heart of the neighborhood that he fed into, causing a firestorm of reactions from the public. Following years of delays, the trial against Eric Holder has finally concluded and he was found guilty of murdering Nipsey. Now, the world awaits news of Holder's fate.
People
Nicki Minaj Appears to Call Kanye West a 'Clown' After Cutting 'Monster' from Festival Set
During her headlining performance at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on Friday, Minaj instructed her DJ to stop playing her West collaboration "Monster" and appeared to call the Chicago-born rapper a "clown." After performing her parts from a few early hits — including Drake collaboration "Make...
Amber Rose wasn't shocked by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split
Amber Rose wasn't surprised when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split. The 38-year-old model still has "issues" about her own relationship with the 'Stronger' rapper - which ended in 2010 after two years - and though she insisted she never paid much attention to the former couple's marriage, the news they had separated in January 2021 didn't come as a shock.
blavity.com
Rick Ross Baffled After Learning His Ranking Among Top Rappers In Resurfaced Interview
Social media users have resurfaced an old interview that involved a debate about Rick Ross‘ ranking among the all-time rappers. In an interview from 2019, Joe Budden said one of his friends ranked Ross as the 13th greatest rapper of all time. The “Hustlin'” rapper then wondered how Budden...
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Budden Recalls Trying To Battle DMX On The Set of ‘Belly’
Joe Budden’s success as a media personality has broadened his reach like never before. However, at one time, the New Jersey native was still an aspiring emcee looking for a big break—one he thought he’d found during an impromptu battle with late rap legend DMX. During an...
Sesame Place apologizes after Kelly Rowland and more protest treatment of Black girls in viral video
Sesame Place issued an apology after Kelly Rowland and others spoke out against the treatment of two Black girls, who were ignored by a costumed character in the theme park. In a viral video at a parade, the girls reached out to greet the character, who waved a hand in a "no" gesture after high-fiving multiple people.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Bemoans Demise Of Gangsta Rap: 'You're Gonna Have To Be A Fake Rapper'
Hip Hop has been around for close to 50 years and the rap industry has continued to evolve throughout its existence. During a recent interview with VladTV, Baton Rouge veteran Boosie Badazz spoke about the prospect of record labels being held legally responsible for their artists’ lyrics, which he believes could lead to gangsta rap being phased out of mainstream Hip Hop.
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Usher Recalls Early Days Hanging With Diddy, Biggie, Tupac, Ice Cube, Redman, Craig Mack & More
With his Las Vegas residency taking over Sin City and a new album on the horizon, fans have been wanting to hear more from Usher. He's fresh off of his "Good Love" feature on the City Girl's latest buzzing single and there have been continued requests for him to appear on Verzuz. The public can't seem to pinpoint a perfect opponent for the music icon, but we all hope to one day see Usher relive his greatest moments with a global audience.
Here Are 13 Rappers Who Unsuccessfully Tried Changing Their Names
A rapper’s name is their identity. Through that moniker, fans can sometimes learn about the artist’s character, qualities or beliefs. It’s a brand, which can appreciate or depreciate in value in the eye of the beholder. Over the years, rap names are something MCs have fought for right to keep, been in lawsuits over and demanded respect be put on. So, when a rapper decides they want to change the literal name they’ve built up over years, results may vary.
10 Female Rappers From The '90s That Influenced Black Music But Didn't Get Their Credit
Where's the florist? These women need their flowers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden Claims He Tried To Battle DMX But "It Was Just Me Rapping"
Joe Budden loves to tell stories from various moments in hip-hop history. His tales range from the time he rejected Kanye West's request to open for his concert to the time when Jay-Z charged him $250,000 for his verse on a "Pump It Up" remix. In a recent interview with the Flip Da Script Podcast, Budden recalled another interesting encounter with a rap legend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s a History of Banned Hip-Hop Songs From Your Favorite Rappers
In any creative art, there lies the risk of upsetting people. Add in the fast pace of technology, and how art is shared and it's even more likely to happen. Back in the day, music consumption was limited to a few TV channels and the radio if personal ownership to play some songs wasn't an option. Now rappers' albums are all over streaming platforms and the internet, along with being on demand. This means more eyes and ears on music and its videos, but also heightens the chance of this controversial art causing a problem in addition to getting forcibly removed from play due to issues and backlash.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Album –“It’s For the Hotties”
Hot girl summer can officially begin now that Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed she has new music on the way. The Houston rapper took to her Instagram stories to confirm that her latest album was indeed finished, along with a picture of herself working in the studio. She wrote a...
hypebeast.com
Meek Mill To Release 10 Independent Mixtapes Beginning This September
After airing out his grievances with his label earlier this year, Meek Mill took to social media to announce that he will be releasing 10 mixtapes “independently” beginning in September. The chart-topper will kick off his next series of projects on August 18, the anniversary of his father’s...
Comments / 0