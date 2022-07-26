Dallas Airport Shooter is a Career Criminal ‘married to Chris Brown’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Dallas police officers were treated for heat exhaustion on Tuesday.It happened as Dallas police were called on for assistance at an incident at 4730 Farimont Street. Officers were struggling/fighting a suspect, according to police. When the additional officers arrived, the suspect was taken into custody. As a result of the physical altercation and the heat outside, two officers suffered heat exhaustion. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the location and one officer was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other officer was treated at the scene and released.

