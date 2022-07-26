ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

South Korea Taps the Metaverse as Klaytn Expands Its Infrastructure

By Reuben Jackson
 2 days ago

Santander Brazil CEO Confirms The Debut Of Crypto Trading Services In Near Future

Spanish banking multinational Santander will soon integrate crypto trading services for institutional and individual customers of Santander Brazil. Santander Brazil CEO Mario Leao revealed the intentions of the firm Thursday and as per a report by newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, additional details on the same could be provided in mid-October during the company's next earnings release.
ECONOMY
Domineum’s successful Blockchain Developers Summit shines spotlight on BSV blockchain

Domineum’s first-ever Blockchain Developers Summit was a huge success, attracting over a thousand attendees and shining a light on how blockchain can solve some of Nigeria and Africa’s challenges. The two-day event saw leading minds in the blockchain and tech space take to the stage, innovative startups pitch their ideas, and BSV taking the spotlight as the undisputed network that can scale to support applications serving the 1.2 billion Africans.
WORLD
Sequoia backs fintech Dbank in maiden Pakistan investment

Islamabad-headquartered startup Dbank said on Thursday it has raised $17.6 million in a seed round, the largest in Pakistan, co-led by Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia, the recently unveiled $1 billion fund, and Kleiner Perkins. Brazil’s neobank Nubank, Askari Bank, Rayn also participated in the round, the Pakistani startup said.
BUSINESS
Delio and Shinhan Investment Corp. Partnered on Joint Business for Digital Asset Services

Delio, Korea's first crypto bank, is pushing a collaborative initiative involving digital assets with Shinhan Investment Corp., Korea's largest securities company. The two companies intend to form a cooperative business agreement on crypto assets and create digital assets-based financial services using their respective expertise. Shinhan Investment is a subsidiary of...
ECONOMY
China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
SHIB, DOGE, BTC and ETH Now Accepted by One of Oldest Swiss Business Travel Companies

Swiss travel company Kuoni Business Travel, founded in 1906, has concluded a partnership with crypto payment service BitPay. Thanks to the cooperation, Kuoni customers who need to organize business travel will now be able to pay for services using cryptocurrencies. The following cryptocurrencies are currently available for payment through BitPay: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC).
TRAVEL
10 New Cryptocurrency Listings on Exchanges Set to Explode

2021 was a breakthrough year for the cryptocurrency market, with an array of exciting projects launching that showcased innovative new use cases. Although 2022 has been challenging thus far, there is still an abundance of projects that have made a name for themselves – providing scope for market-beating returns.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 27: What You Need to Know

The Federal Reserve raised the Federal Funds rate by 75 basis points while also signalling that the pace of rate hikes might slow down. As a result, major indices saw a strong rally. However, other macroeconomic data came in mixed. Stocks Finish in the Green; Federal Reserve May Slowdown Rate...
STOCKS
Here’s Why 3M Shares Rose 5% Despite Muted FY22 Outlook

3M’s earnings release was a mixed bag. Meanwhile, investors were more bullish on the company’s announcement to spin off its healthcare business and fix litigation concerns. Shares of 3M (MMM) gained almost 5% on July 26 to close at $140.75 despite reporting lackluster Q2 results and a trimmed...
STOCKS
Here are 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks That Analysts Like

Dividend stocks with yields above 3% are great ways to dodge and weave through the inflationary hailstorm that may continue in the second half of 2022. This piece will have a look at three Strong-Buy-rated names. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a closer look at...
STOCKS
Good news for investors – TipRanks launches in the UK

TipRanks has landed in the UK and has all the tools you need to build a virtual team of experts, analyse market sentiment for shares and track your investment portfolio. If you’ve ever followed a bad piece of investment advice, you are in good company. Twelve years ago, software engineer, Uri Gruenbaum, read an article in a financial publication recommending investing in an automotive company. Believing this was good advice, he invested his annual bonus in shares in that company. Six months later, he’d lost 60% of his investment.
ECONOMY

