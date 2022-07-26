South Korea Taps the Metaverse as Klaytn Expands Its Infrastructure

Related
Russia's Sakhalin Energy tells LNG buyers to pay via Moscow bank, change currency
SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia's Sakhalin Energy Investment Co has asked its liquefied natural gas (LNG) customers to make payments via a Moscow unit of a European bank and is negotiating to switch payment currencies away from U.S. dollars, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
International Business Times
Santander Brazil CEO Confirms The Debut Of Crypto Trading Services In Near Future
Spanish banking multinational Santander will soon integrate crypto trading services for institutional and individual customers of Santander Brazil. Santander Brazil CEO Mario Leao revealed the intentions of the firm Thursday and as per a report by newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, additional details on the same could be provided in mid-October during the company's next earnings release.
coingeek.com
Domineum’s successful Blockchain Developers Summit shines spotlight on BSV blockchain
Domineum’s first-ever Blockchain Developers Summit was a huge success, attracting over a thousand attendees and shining a light on how blockchain can solve some of Nigeria and Africa’s challenges. The two-day event saw leading minds in the blockchain and tech space take to the stage, innovative startups pitch their ideas, and BSV taking the spotlight as the undisputed network that can scale to support applications serving the 1.2 billion Africans.
TechCrunch
Sequoia backs fintech Dbank in maiden Pakistan investment
Islamabad-headquartered startup Dbank said on Thursday it has raised $17.6 million in a seed round, the largest in Pakistan, co-led by Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia, the recently unveiled $1 billion fund, and Kleiner Perkins. Brazil’s neobank Nubank, Askari Bank, Rayn also participated in the round, the Pakistani startup said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Delio and Shinhan Investment Corp. Partnered on Joint Business for Digital Asset Services
Delio, Korea's first crypto bank, is pushing a collaborative initiative involving digital assets with Shinhan Investment Corp., Korea's largest securities company. The two companies intend to form a cooperative business agreement on crypto assets and create digital assets-based financial services using their respective expertise. Shinhan Investment is a subsidiary of...
americanmilitarynews.com
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
u.today
SHIB, DOGE, BTC and ETH Now Accepted by One of Oldest Swiss Business Travel Companies
Swiss travel company Kuoni Business Travel, founded in 1906, has concluded a partnership with crypto payment service BitPay. Thanks to the cooperation, Kuoni customers who need to organize business travel will now be able to pay for services using cryptocurrencies. The following cryptocurrencies are currently available for payment through BitPay: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC).
coingeek.com
Titanium blockchain CEO pleads guilty in $21M digital assets securities fraud case
Michael Alan Stollery, the CEO of Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services Inc. (TBIS), has pleaded guilty to committing securities fraud through an initial coin offering (ICO) the company conducted back in 2018 that raised about $21 million from investors both in and outside the United States. In a press release, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
10 New Cryptocurrency Listings on Exchanges Set to Explode
2021 was a breakthrough year for the cryptocurrency market, with an array of exciting projects launching that showcased innovative new use cases. Although 2022 has been challenging thus far, there is still an abundance of projects that have made a name for themselves – providing scope for market-beating returns.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 27: What You Need to Know
The Federal Reserve raised the Federal Funds rate by 75 basis points while also signalling that the pace of rate hikes might slow down. As a result, major indices saw a strong rally. However, other macroeconomic data came in mixed. Stocks Finish in the Green; Federal Reserve May Slowdown Rate...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why 3M Shares Rose 5% Despite Muted FY22 Outlook
3M’s earnings release was a mixed bag. Meanwhile, investors were more bullish on the company’s announcement to spin off its healthcare business and fix litigation concerns. Shares of 3M (MMM) gained almost 5% on July 26 to close at $140.75 despite reporting lackluster Q2 results and a trimmed...
tipranks.com
Here are 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks That Analysts Like
Dividend stocks with yields above 3% are great ways to dodge and weave through the inflationary hailstorm that may continue in the second half of 2022. This piece will have a look at three Strong-Buy-rated names. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a closer look at...
Eurozone GDP: France avoids recession as growth rebounds – business live
French economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.5% in Q2, as exports and tourism make up for weak domestic demand
tipranks.com
Good news for investors – TipRanks launches in the UK
TipRanks has landed in the UK and has all the tools you need to build a virtual team of experts, analyse market sentiment for shares and track your investment portfolio. If you’ve ever followed a bad piece of investment advice, you are in good company. Twelve years ago, software engineer, Uri Gruenbaum, read an article in a financial publication recommending investing in an automotive company. Believing this was good advice, he invested his annual bonus in shares in that company. Six months later, he’d lost 60% of his investment.
China's factory activity seen expanding at fastest pace in a year
BEIJING, July 29 (Reuters) - China's factory activity likely expanded at the fastest pace in a year in July, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as production in COVID-hit manufacturing hubs resumed after emerging from lockdowns while supply chain disruptions eased.
Cathie Wood's funds dumped Coinbase stock for the first time in 2022 as the SEC launched a probe into the crypto platform's business activities
Funds run by tech investor Cathie Wood sold 1.41 million shares in Coinbase on Tuesday. The transactions took place as news of an SEC probe into the crypto trading platform had emerged. The shares were worth about $75 million as of Tuesday when Coinbase shares dropped 21%. Funds run by...
World Bank has no new financing plans for crisis-hit Sri Lanka
July 29 (Reuters) - The World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka, which is battling its worst economic crisis in decades, until the Indian Ocean nation has an adequate macroeconomic policy framework in place, the lender said on Thursday.
Aston Martin posts bigger half-year loss on lower car sales
July 29 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L) on Friday reported a bigger loss for the first half of the year as it sold fewer cars, hurt in part by supply chain snarls.
Strikes add to headaches for BT after pandemic plaudits
Firm that played key role during lockdown is now grappling with a pay row, strategic uncertainty and the cost of living crisis
'Embrace the uncertainty' from less central bank guidance - former Fed officials
July 29 (Reuters) - Investors and policymakers should welcome the Federal Reserve's changing tack to provide less definitive signals on forward guidance, even as markets scramble to guess the U.S. central bank's next policy moves, two former Fed officials said.
Comments / 0