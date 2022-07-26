Dozens of women-owned business will be at Sunday's Procure Market

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Water Takes Out St. Louis USPS Distribution Center
Those folks who live in the St. Louis area expecting mail or parcels from the U.S. Postal Service may find themselves waiting a little longer for them to show up. Water in the basement took the Market Street distribution center in downtown St. Louis offline after torrential rains caused flooding on Tuesday, July 26. This is according to stories from emissourian.com and eseller365.com.
St. Peters community rallies behind longtime business destroyed by Tuesday's storm
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe said help is on the way for struggling businesses and families impacted by Tuesday’s floods. Kehoe said everything is in order to get FEMA help. He expects the damage total to far surpass the threshold to qualify. He...
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its day
Ambassador Theatre, St.Louis, MO in 1926.CharmaineZoe's Marvelous Melange from England, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In 1926, the work of Chicago architects, C.W. and George L. Rapp (Rapp & Rapp), came to life with the Ambassador Theatre that used to sit at N. 7th and Locust Streets in St. Louis, Missouri. The architectural firm was recognized as being nationally known for its prominent work of office and theater buildings. The architectural design was French Renaissance style.
travelnoire.com
New Food Hall In St. Louis Has The Nostalgic Food Court Vibes You’ve Been Missing
Last summer, I began hearing a lot of talk about a new concert venue opening in St. Louis. They called it City Foundry STL and, as the season progressed, I began to see a lot of concerts popping up at the space. I never got to make it to any of those live music events but I always wondered exactly what the space truly was used for. Little did I know, City Foundry was so much more than a concert venue.
Long-planned senior center under construction in Chesterfield after changes to stay in budget
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A $35.2 million senior living project in Chesterfield delayed by the pandemic is under construction and scheduled to open next year, after contractors redesigned plans to bring down the cost. The 197,000-square-foot Shelbourne at Chesterfield will have 150 units, including 96 independent living units, 37 units...
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
stljewishlight.org
CEO Lynn Wittels plans to leave the J in early 2024
Lynn Wittels, CEO and president of the Jewish Community Center, has decided that her current contract, which runs through early 2024, will be her last. Not that she is retiring, exactly. As she explains in a letter to the J board: “I am excited about what comes next for me – maybe I’ll do something different, maybe I’ll spend more time with family, maybe I’ll work on my golf game, maybe all three. I know you know, however, that I am 100% invested in the success of this agency and will support the transition as best as I can.”
KMOV
Food banks see increased need after flooding
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Area Food Bank fed nearly 500 families in St. Charles County Wednesday. The number of people the food bank feeds has increased dramatically in the past year. Out of the St. Louis Metro area, St. Charles County has seen the greatest increase of families in need.
Vacant north St. Louis home collapses into neighboring home
ST. LOUIS – A vacant home in north St. Louis collapsed into an occupied neighboring home early Wednesday morning. The vacant home smashed into the wall of the occupied house just after midnight on Lotus Avenue near Union Boulevard. One man had just gotten up off his couch when the wall came crashing down. The […]
stljewishlight.org
Why we love farmers’ markets and where to find them
There is just something about a farmers’ market. Living in south St. Louis, I am fortunate enough to live very close to Tower Grove Park, where every Saturday, my wife and enjoy taking our dogs to the Tower Grove Farmers Market, where we browse, and check out all the vendors have to offer.
Olive Garden will open in new $70M Metro East shopping center, as other tenants near construction
GLEN CARBON, Ill. — Most of the tenants are signed and nearing construction for the first phase of a developer’s new $70 million Metro East shopping complex, with Olive Garden tapped as the latest tenant. Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon could be one of the region’s last...
Alestle
Summerfest at Edwardsville Flea Market brings community together
After postponing the event due to COVID-19, the Edwardsville Flea Market has held their annual Summerfest once again. The building functions as a hub for local vendors to sell virtually anything. It is owned by Rick Ellis and Dan Vetter, where local vendors or businesses can reach out to them to have their items sold in the market. The two purchased the business as a way to keep busy during their retirements.
kttn.com
Audio: New beef processing plant in Missouri to create 1300 jobs with an annual payroll of more than $80 million dollars
American Foods Group has announced it will break ground next month on its new, state-of-the-art beef processing plant in Warren County, Missouri. The $450 million plant will have a daily capacity of 2,400 head. “The state of Missouri and the people of Warren County have been outstanding partners, and we...
KMOV
Thursday rain piles on to existing damage in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A second round of flooding added to an existing overflow of damage across the region Thursday. Thursday’s flooding comes days after historic rainfall caused evacuations across the region. When heavy rains started falling Thursday around 3 p.m., roads quickly became impassable. News 4 spoke with...
Rare Video Shows St. Louis As It Was During the 1904 World’s Fair
If you could hop into a time machine and go to any point in time, what would you pick? I'm probably not alone thinking the St. Louis area back in 1904 would be interesting. I don't have a time machine, but I have come across some rare video that shows you the city during that famous event.
Getting it both ways: St. Peters farmers who decried drought now inundated by flooding
Too much of a good thing for St. Peters farmers wishing for rain earlier in the week. Now some of those same farmers are dealing with flooded fields.
City of St. Peters is picking up flood debris for residents
The City of St. Peters is offering flood debris pickup for residents who were impacted by the flood Tuesday.
KMOV
Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center receives big donation from Ameren
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ameren Illinois presented the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center with a $130,000 check. The youth center in East St. Louis helps countless youth through its academic and after-school programs and summer camp. The foundation announced Thursday it is renaming its gym in honor of Richard Mark. Mark...
krcgtv.com
Missouri American water, sewer customers will see higher bills starting in August
Missouri-American water and sewer customers will see a higher bill starting in August. The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) on Friday approved an agreement between Missouri-American, the Missouri Industrial Energy Consumers, and the PSC to raise the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Rate Adjustment (WSIRA). A WSIRA is how a water...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Doodle for Google
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Young artists from across the country have submitted their doodles for a chance to be featured on Google’s homepage. Each year, students in grades K-12 compete for recognition and scholarships. And this year, an 8th grader at Crestview Middle School was selected out of the state of Missouri.
