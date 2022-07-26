ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Dozens of women-owned business will be at Sunday's Procure Market

KMOV
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 92.3

Water Takes Out St. Louis USPS Distribution Center

Those folks who live in the St. Louis area expecting mail or parcels from the U.S. Postal Service may find themselves waiting a little longer for them to show up. Water in the basement took the Market Street distribution center in downtown St. Louis offline after torrential rains caused flooding on Tuesday, July 26. This is according to stories from emissourian.com and eseller365.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its day

Ambassador Theatre, St.Louis, MO in 1926.CharmaineZoe's Marvelous Melange from England, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In 1926, the work of Chicago architects, C.W. and George L. Rapp (Rapp & Rapp), came to life with the Ambassador Theatre that used to sit at N. 7th and Locust Streets in St. Louis, Missouri. The architectural firm was recognized as being nationally known for its prominent work of office and theater buildings. The architectural design was French Renaissance style.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
travelnoire.com

New Food Hall In St. Louis Has The Nostalgic Food Court Vibes You’ve Been Missing

Last summer, I began hearing a lot of talk about a new concert venue opening in St. Louis. They called it City Foundry STL and, as the season progressed, I began to see a lot of concerts popping up at the space. I never got to make it to any of those live music events but I always wondered exactly what the space truly was used for. Little did I know, City Foundry was so much more than a concert venue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Peters, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
St. Peters, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
stljewishlight.org

CEO Lynn Wittels plans to leave the J in early 2024

Lynn Wittels, CEO and president of the Jewish Community Center, has decided that her current contract, which runs through early 2024, will be her last. Not that she is retiring, exactly. As she explains in a letter to the J board: “I am excited about what comes next for me – maybe I’ll do something different, maybe I’ll spend more time with family, maybe I’ll work on my golf game, maybe all three. I know you know, however, that I am 100% invested in the success of this agency and will support the transition as best as I can.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Food banks see increased need after flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Area Food Bank fed nearly 500 families in St. Charles County Wednesday. The number of people the food bank feeds has increased dramatically in the past year. Out of the St. Louis Metro area, St. Charles County has seen the greatest increase of families in need.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procure#Independent Living#Shark Week#Emergency Shelters#Stray Paws Rescue#Challenge Unlimited
FOX 2

Vacant north St. Louis home collapses into neighboring home

ST. LOUIS – A vacant home in north St. Louis collapsed into an occupied neighboring home early Wednesday morning. The vacant home smashed into the wall of the occupied house just after midnight on Lotus Avenue near Union Boulevard. One man had just gotten up off his couch when the wall came crashing down. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Why we love farmers’ markets and where to find them

There is just something about a farmers’ market. Living in south St. Louis, I am fortunate enough to live very close to Tower Grove Park, where every Saturday, my wife and enjoy taking our dogs to the Tower Grove Farmers Market, where we browse, and check out all the vendors have to offer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Summerfest at Edwardsville Flea Market brings community together

After postponing the event due to COVID-19, the Edwardsville Flea Market has held their annual Summerfest once again. The building functions as a hub for local vendors to sell virtually anything. It is owned by Rick Ellis and Dan Vetter, where local vendors or businesses can reach out to them to have their items sold in the market. The two purchased the business as a way to keep busy during their retirements.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
KMOV

Thursday rain piles on to existing damage in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A second round of flooding added to an existing overflow of damage across the region Thursday. Thursday’s flooding comes days after historic rainfall caused evacuations across the region. When heavy rains started falling Thursday around 3 p.m., roads quickly became impassable. News 4 spoke with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center receives big donation from Ameren

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ameren Illinois presented the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center with a $130,000 check. The youth center in East St. Louis helps countless youth through its academic and after-school programs and summer camp. The foundation announced Thursday it is renaming its gym in honor of Richard Mark. Mark...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Doodle for Google

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Young artists from across the country have submitted their doodles for a chance to be featured on Google’s homepage. Each year, students in grades K-12 compete for recognition and scholarships. And this year, an 8th grader at Crestview Middle School was selected out of the state of Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy