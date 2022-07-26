ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Emergency shelters open following historic flooding

KMOV
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County was lucky to avoid record-setting rain

Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (Jefferson County) Areas north of Jefferson County were hammered by a record-setting rainfall on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Around eight inches of rain fell in St. Louis City, and St. Louis County, while areas of St. Charles County had well over ten inches of rain. There were several reports of damaged homes and businesses and flash flooding on roads and highways. Both Festus City Administrator Greg Camp and Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon say that amount of rain would have been bad for their areas as well.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com

Clean up resumes after record rainfall

The clean up will continue today after a major storm dumped a foot of rain on some parts of the St. Louis region on Tuesday. In the Riverbend, rainfall totals vary from 3 to 6 inches, then up to 8 or 9 inches in southern Madison County. St. Charles County, Missouri, received record amounts of 12 and 13 inches of rain in some locations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Louis Issues State Of Emergency

Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) The St. Louis area is officially in a state of emergency. Historic and intense rainfall moved through that part of our state Tuesday morning, bringing some flash flooding. One person was killed after the person’s car was inundated by floodwaters on a St. Louis street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis crews responding to multiple rescues, several trapped in vehicles

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis fire crews are responding to multiple locations for rescues and people trapped in vehicles Thursday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and flash flooding. A flash flood warning is in effect through 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening. An emergency alert sent to smart phone users around St. Louis advises people not to travel while rainfall continues in the region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Watch now: Street flooding in Caseyville caused by levee breach

Vehicles drive along flooded streets in Caseyville on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after a levee breach on Tuesday caused parts of the town to flood. The water is receding slowly. Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com.
KMOV

The Muny cleans up after flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The show will go on at The Muny Wednesday night. Tuesday, massive flooding damaged the Forest Park staple, causing the performance of Legally Blonde: The Musical to be canceled. Most of the ground floor offices, wardrobe, carpentry shop and all of the lower level was underwater. Cleanup went on all day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Peters offers bulky item pickup for residents affected by flood

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Peters will be offering flood debris pickup for residents that were affected by the flood. They will offer it to residents who encountered sewer backups, basement flooding, or first-floor flooding. Twenty of the pickups will be scheduled per day on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
SAINT PETERS, MO
KMOV

Food banks see increased need after flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Area Food Bank fed nearly 500 families in St. Charles County Wednesday. The number of people the food bank feeds has increased dramatically in the past year. Out of the St. Louis Metro area, St. Charles County has seen the greatest increase of families in need.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

