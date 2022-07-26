Emergency shelters open following historic flooding

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
KMOV
North County flood victims say they are fending for themselves, demand help
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - North County residents are demanding relief be sent their way. Tenants at Reserve at Winding Creek Apartments told News 4 they barely made it out alive. The Williams family says no one has come by to help. “See what these people are going through. Go through...
Getting it both ways: St. Peters farmers who decried drought now inundated by flooding
Too much of a good thing for St. Peters farmers wishing for rain earlier in the week. Now some of those same farmers are dealing with flooded fields.
Flooding in St. Louis has left people trapped in their homes under 7 feet of water
While flash flooding in St. Louis, Missouri, had tapered out in the last two days, a new round of storms Thursday afternoon left emergency responders scrambling to rescue residents.
Heavy rain floods St. Louis interstates and roads – again
East St. Louis has just declared a State of Emergency due to today's flooding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County was lucky to avoid record-setting rain
Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (Jefferson County) Areas north of Jefferson County were hammered by a record-setting rainfall on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Around eight inches of rain fell in St. Louis City, and St. Louis County, while areas of St. Charles County had well over ten inches of rain. There were several reports of damaged homes and businesses and flash flooding on roads and highways. Both Festus City Administrator Greg Camp and Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon say that amount of rain would have been bad for their areas as well.
University City family's flooding video viewed by thousands
Thousands of people viewed Shamika Lewis' video on Facebook during Monday night's flash flooding from her home in University City. Her husband Antonio Lewis showed the damage, two days later. "This is the boys' room, and that's the window," he said. After seeing the storm alert on their phones, they...
UPDATES: FOX tracks flash flooding around St. Louis
This will be welcome rain in these areas that remain in a drought.
Flash floods hit St. Louis for the second time in a week
After record-breaking flash floods hit St. Louis on Tuesday, the region is once again in the midst of dangerous flash flooding. The KMOX team reports from the scene, and heard from listeners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
Clean up resumes after record rainfall
The clean up will continue today after a major storm dumped a foot of rain on some parts of the St. Louis region on Tuesday. In the Riverbend, rainfall totals vary from 3 to 6 inches, then up to 8 or 9 inches in southern Madison County. St. Charles County, Missouri, received record amounts of 12 and 13 inches of rain in some locations.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis Issues State Of Emergency
Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) The St. Louis area is officially in a state of emergency. Historic and intense rainfall moved through that part of our state Tuesday morning, bringing some flash flooding. One person was killed after the person’s car was inundated by floodwaters on a St. Louis street.
STORM ALERT: Heavy rain moves out of St. Louis area, flash flooding starts to recede
ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain is moving out of the St. Louis area and flash flooding is starting to recede as people in the area are still dealing with the aftermath of record-breaking rainfall earlier this week. Strong thunderstorms produced another round of heavy rain across the metro St....
St. Louis crews responding to multiple rescues, several trapped in vehicles
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis fire crews are responding to multiple locations for rescues and people trapped in vehicles Thursday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and flash flooding. A flash flood warning is in effect through 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening. An emergency alert sent to smart phone users around St. Louis advises people not to travel while rainfall continues in the region.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wentzville’s ‘State of Emergency’ to help house pets
The decree allows anyone, not just kennels, to temporarily have up to ten dogs, cats, or other animal
St. Peters community rallies behind longtime business destroyed by Tuesday's storm
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe said help is on the way for struggling businesses and families impacted by Tuesday’s floods. Kehoe said everything is in order to get FEMA help. He expects the damage total to far surpass the threshold to qualify. He...
tncontentexchange.com
Watch now: Street flooding in Caseyville caused by levee breach
Vehicles drive along flooded streets in Caseyville on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after a levee breach on Tuesday caused parts of the town to flood. The water is receding slowly. Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com.
KMOV
The Muny cleans up after flooding
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The show will go on at The Muny Wednesday night. Tuesday, massive flooding damaged the Forest Park staple, causing the performance of Legally Blonde: The Musical to be canceled. Most of the ground floor offices, wardrobe, carpentry shop and all of the lower level was underwater. Cleanup went on all day.
KMOV
St. Peters offers bulky item pickup for residents affected by flood
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Peters will be offering flood debris pickup for residents that were affected by the flood. They will offer it to residents who encountered sewer backups, basement flooding, or first-floor flooding. Twenty of the pickups will be scheduled per day on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
Residents describe having to flee their homes barefoot after record-breaking flooding in St. Louis. And there's more rain on the way
By just 7 a.m. Tuesday, St. Louis residents found themselves experiencing the wettest day in the city's recorded history, as roads filled with water and widespread flooding overtook cars, highways and homes.
KMOV
Displaced because of flooding, Hazelwood residents return to apartments to pick up belongings
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents returned to the Reserve at Winding Creek Apartments in Hazelwood, less than 24 hours after being rescued amid rising floodwaters. “We’re actually homeless,” Melanie Pork, a resident in one of the apartment complexes said. “I see stuff like this on tv, but you never expect for it to happen to you.”
KMOV
Food banks see increased need after flooding
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Area Food Bank fed nearly 500 families in St. Charles County Wednesday. The number of people the food bank feeds has increased dramatically in the past year. Out of the St. Louis Metro area, St. Charles County has seen the greatest increase of families in need.
Comments / 0