Challenge Unlimited strives to help those with disabilities

KMOV
Dozens of women-owned business will be at Sunday's Procure Market
Stray Paws Rescue is located in old town St. Peters on Depot Street off of Main Street. They reported 10 puppies drowned Tuesday. Emergency shelters open following historic flooding. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency shelters are open across the St. Louis region following historic flooding. Challenge Unlimited strives to help...
Water Takes Out St. Louis USPS Distribution Center
Those folks who live in the St. Louis area expecting mail or parcels from the U.S. Postal Service may find themselves waiting a little longer for them to show up. Water in the basement took the Market Street distribution center in downtown St. Louis offline after torrential rains caused flooding on Tuesday, July 26. This is according to stories from emissourian.com and eseller365.com.
KMOV
Surprise Squad gives out free seats at The Muny
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Muny is a century-old tradition in St. Louis. It has captured hearts and sparked imaginations. The KMOV Surprise Squad helped some lucky families by giving them the best seats in the house.
Rides N’ School Supplies gives back
ST. LOUIS – Kids can get the latest gear for success at Rides N’ School Supplies. Event Founder Derrick Walker and Secretary Korey Johnson showed us what is waiting for students at the back-to-school blowout. They thanked Elsevier and Jansport for sponsoring the scores of bags and supplies for the giveaway and car show.
KMOV
Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center receives big donation from Ameren
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ameren Illinois presented the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center with a $130,000 check. The youth center in East St. Louis helps countless youth through its academic and after-school programs and summer camp. The foundation announced Thursday it is renaming its gym in honor of Richard Mark. Mark...
KMOV
Food banks see increased need after flooding
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Area Food Bank fed nearly 500 families in St. Charles County Wednesday. The number of people the food bank feeds has increased dramatically in the past year. Out of the St. Louis Metro area, St. Charles County has seen the greatest increase of families in need.
St. Peters community rallies behind longtime business destroyed by Tuesday's storm
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe said help is on the way for struggling businesses and families impacted by Tuesday’s floods. Kehoe said everything is in order to get FEMA help. He expects the damage total to far surpass the threshold to qualify. He...
GoFundMe started for mother of 4 with MS after home flooded
ST. LOUIS — Residents in University City were left salvaging what they could after flood waters filled homes and streets during Tuesday morning’s storms. One woman, Al’lisa Simril, was forced to flee her home as the rain came down and flood waters entered her house. Al’lisa, her four sons and visiting grandmother walked eight blocks to Al’lisa’s mother’s home without shoes on.
Here's how you can help adoptable pets affected by flooding
ST. LOUIS — Widespread rain and flash flooding have forced people out of their homes in the St. Louis area. If you or someone you know needs help due to flooding, call the United Way at 211. For more information, click here. In addition to the damage to homes...
St. Louis neighborhood demands answers after flooding loss
ST. LOUIS — The Ellendale neighborhood wants answers from the Metropolitan Sewer District and city leaders about the massive flooding in and around their homes. 5 On Your Side talked to people who say they're at a standstill between what they can save, and what's already lost. "The water...
krcu.org
If your home has flood damage, here’s what you can do next
One day after the St. Louis area experienced the highest-ever rainfall recorded in a single day, those who can return to their homes and begin the cleanup process may not know where to start. St. Louis is coordinating with organizations like the Red Cross and United Way to help people...
St. Louis American
Great need for nurses
BJC HealthCare is offering full-ride scholarships to incoming nursing students at Goldfarb School of Nursing. The scholarship offers come at a time that nurses are in high demand, and many regions face critical shortages. According to NurseJournal, “nearly every major hospital is hiring for one of healthcare's most important roles.”
KMOV
North County flood victims say they are fending for themselves, demand help
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - North County residents are demanding relief be sent their way. Tenants at Reserve at Winding Creek Apartments told News 4 they barely made it out alive. The Williams family says no one has come by to help. “See what these people are going through. Go through...
University City family's flooding video viewed by thousands
Thousands of people viewed Shamika Lewis' video on Facebook during Monday night's flash flooding from her home in University City. Her husband Antonio Lewis showed the damage, two days later. "This is the boys' room, and that's the window," he said. After seeing the storm alert on their phones, they...
stljewishlight.org
Why we love farmers’ markets and where to find them
There is just something about a farmers’ market. Living in south St. Louis, I am fortunate enough to live very close to Tower Grove Park, where every Saturday, my wife and enjoy taking our dogs to the Tower Grove Farmers Market, where we browse, and check out all the vendors have to offer.
What's being done to prevent violence against health care workers?
ST. LOUIS — A paramedic, stabbed at SSM Health DePaul Hospital earlier this month, is sharing her story for the first time. She says her injuries came after years of begging management for help. “I got five stitches on my back, five staples right here, I had blood and...
KMOV
How to keep pests away from your home without using harsh chemicals
Kristen Cornett is showing us what goes on behind the scenes at Shark Canyon at the St. Louis Aquarium. Heavy rains caused flooding across the St. Louis region Tuesday. Dozens of women-owned business will be at Sunday's Procure Market. Updated: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT. The Women's Creative...
Summer camp drownings spur parents to action
Two families, from St. Louis to Los Angeles, are calling for action to protect kids at summer camp. Families thousands of miles apart both say they did not know until after their children died that summer camps often escape regulation.
stlmag.com
The Shop Black City Tour comes to Kiener Plaza this Saturday
The Shop Black City Tour comes to St. Louis this Saturday from 1–6 p.m. at Kiener Plaza. Almost 80 Black-owned businesses will offer their wares, in addition to food trucks, a DJ, and kid-friendly games. Founded in 2019 by Nashville husband-and-wife team Greg and Tee Westbrook, the Shop Black...
laduenews.com
Your Place Diner Serves Soul Food in South St. Louis
In extreme south St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood, Your Place Diner, a family-owned and -operated eatery, cooks casual American cuisine seven days a week. Husband-and-wife duo – and first-time restaurant owners – Dwayne and Vera Nelson debuted the diner last October. Dwayne Nelson’s sister, Pamela Nelson, and her husband, Nathaniel Anderson, head the kitchen, cooking soul food-centric offerings.
