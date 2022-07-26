ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Challenge Unlimited strives to help those with disabilities

KMOV
 2 days ago

KMOV

Dozens of women-owned business will be at Sunday's Procure Market

Stray Paws Rescue is located in old town St. Peters on Depot Street off of Main Street. They reported 10 puppies drowned Tuesday. Emergency shelters open following historic flooding. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency shelters are open across the St. Louis region following historic flooding. Challenge Unlimited strives to help...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

Water Takes Out St. Louis USPS Distribution Center

Those folks who live in the St. Louis area expecting mail or parcels from the U.S. Postal Service may find themselves waiting a little longer for them to show up. Water in the basement took the Market Street distribution center in downtown St. Louis offline after torrential rains caused flooding on Tuesday, July 26. This is according to stories from emissourian.com and eseller365.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Surprise Squad gives out free seats at The Muny

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Muny is a century-old tradition in St. Louis. It has captured hearts and sparked imaginations. The KMOV Surprise Squad helped some lucky families by giving them the best seats in the house.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Rides N’ School Supplies gives back

ST. LOUIS – Kids can get the latest gear for success at Rides N’ School Supplies. Event Founder Derrick Walker and Secretary Korey Johnson showed us what is waiting for students at the back-to-school blowout. They thanked Elsevier and Jansport for sponsoring the scores of bags and supplies for the giveaway and car show.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Local
Missouri Society
City
Saint Peters, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
KMOV

Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center receives big donation from Ameren

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ameren Illinois presented the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center with a $130,000 check. The youth center in East St. Louis helps countless youth through its academic and after-school programs and summer camp. The foundation announced Thursday it is renaming its gym in honor of Richard Mark. Mark...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Food banks see increased need after flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Area Food Bank fed nearly 500 families in St. Charles County Wednesday. The number of people the food bank feeds has increased dramatically in the past year. Out of the St. Louis Metro area, St. Charles County has seen the greatest increase of families in need.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

GoFundMe started for mother of 4 with MS after home flooded

ST. LOUIS — Residents in University City were left salvaging what they could after flood waters filled homes and streets during Tuesday morning’s storms. One woman, Al’lisa Simril, was forced to flee her home as the rain came down and flood waters entered her house. Al’lisa, her four sons and visiting grandmother walked eight blocks to Al’lisa’s mother’s home without shoes on.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
krcu.org

If your home has flood damage, here’s what you can do next

One day after the St. Louis area experienced the highest-ever rainfall recorded in a single day, those who can return to their homes and begin the cleanup process may not know where to start. St. Louis is coordinating with organizations like the Red Cross and United Way to help people...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Great need for nurses

BJC HealthCare is offering full-ride scholarships to incoming nursing students at Goldfarb School of Nursing. The scholarship offers come at a time that nurses are in high demand, and many regions face critical shortages. According to NurseJournal, “nearly every major hospital is hiring for one of healthcare's most important roles.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Why we love farmers’ markets and where to find them

There is just something about a farmers’ market. Living in south St. Louis, I am fortunate enough to live very close to Tower Grove Park, where every Saturday, my wife and enjoy taking our dogs to the Tower Grove Farmers Market, where we browse, and check out all the vendors have to offer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Summer camp drownings spur parents to action

Two families, from St. Louis to Los Angeles, are calling for action to protect kids at summer camp. Families thousands of miles apart both say they did not know until after their children died that summer camps often escape regulation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
stlmag.com

The Shop Black City Tour comes to Kiener Plaza this Saturday

The Shop Black City Tour comes to St. Louis this Saturday from 1–6 p.m. at Kiener Plaza. Almost 80 Black-owned businesses will offer their wares, in addition to food trucks, a DJ, and kid-friendly games. Founded in 2019 by Nashville husband-and-wife team Greg and Tee Westbrook, the Shop Black...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Your Place Diner Serves Soul Food in South St. Louis

In extreme south St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood, Your Place Diner, a family-owned and -operated eatery, cooks casual American cuisine seven days a week. Husband-and-wife duo – and first-time restaurant owners – Dwayne and Vera Nelson debuted the diner last October. Dwayne Nelson’s sister, Pamela Nelson, and her husband, Nathaniel Anderson, head the kitchen, cooking soul food-centric offerings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

