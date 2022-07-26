Turning the corner and heading for August

Related
therecordlive.com
Robert Edward Barnes,90
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, on this his 90th Birthday, our precious father, Robert Edward Barnes, entered into his Heavenly Home and reunited with his beloved wife, our mother, Jeanette Barnes. Fully restored to walk with family and friends who went before him...and most of all Our Heavenly Father. Funeral...
Orange Leader
WING JUNKIES — What started with a food truck finds perfect home in Orange
Wing Junkies is a fast, casual dining establishment offering innovative Southern dishes in a friendly atmosphere. Owner Seth Hancock has operated a food truck for several years. His new brick-and-mortar location in Orange offers diners an opportunity to enjoy his signature wings, fries and new menu items in a restaurant environment.
'The only logical place' | City of Beaumont hires marine engineering firm to determine cost, potential location of Battleship Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has hired a marine engineering firm to help them determine cost and the precise location of the Battleship Texas if it were to be moved to Southeast Texas. In July 2021, the city said it was looking into the possibility of Battleship...
Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the Gulf
It’s time to voice your opinion about the proposal for massive wind farms off the Texas coast. Enormous Wind Energy Areas proposed to speed up the clean energy transition -Nicholas Doherty/Unsplash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDM-TV
Firefighter safety and beating the heat
July 27, 2022 — Southeast Texas firefighters never know what dangers they may face, but they know this time of year, one danger is the heat. Just about everything the Beaumont Fire Department does revolves around managing risk, including the training, trucks and gear they wear. Some risks they can control, others -- like the weather -- they just have to deal with.
theadvocate.com
Kroger-anchored shopping center in Lake Charles sold
A Lake Charles shopping center anchored by a Kroger Marketplace store has been sold for an undisclosed price. New Orleans-based Block Investors bought the 24,316-square-foot Lake Charles Marketplace spread out over just under three acres at the corner of Country Club and Nelson roads, company officials announced. KSTX Nelson Shopping Center LLC was the seller.
5 students injured after a vehicle crashes into a tree in Orange County (Orange County, TX)
5 students injured after a vehicle crashes into a tree in Orange County (Orange County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday morning, five Little Cypress-Mauriceville students were hospitalized after the vehicle they were riding in slammed into a tree in Orange County. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on Farm to Market Road 1130 [...]
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man jumped and beaten on Bank Street, friend seeks answers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends and family of one Lake Charles man are asking for help. Shada Tate was walking along Bank Street somewhere between Orange and 13th Street mid-day on Friday when he was jumped and beaten. “For three guys to just get out and do this it...
fox4beaumont.com
Central City Baptist Church to hold outdoor gathering Sunday following devastating fire
BEAUMONT — Press release from Golden Triangle Baptist Network below:. The Central City Baptist Church will have their first gathering since the fire on Sunday evening, July 31, at 6:00 PM. The event will be held in the parking lot at the corner of Franklin Street and Ave. E in Beaumont, across the street from the church. This will be an outdoor event, weather permitting.
This Gas Pump Purchase in Westlake Shows the Struggle is Real!
I don't know who was at the pump before this picture was taken, but it sure does show you the current reality that a lot of us are living in. I am not writing this to make fun of anyone. We all have our struggles right now. When I first started driving at 16, gas was .99 cents a gallon. I just filled up my truck yesterday and shocked myself when I said "and $125 on pump 10". I almost puked just saying those words!
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple accidents across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple accidents on I-10 across SWLA are causing traffic congestion. All lanes are now open on I-210 East at the I-10/I-210 interchange due to an accident, Lake Charles Traffic said. Congestion is minimal. All lanes have reopened on I-10 West at Mile Marker 4 (Vinton),...
Results Released for July DWI Checkpoint in Lake Charles
Results Released for July DWI Checkpoint in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On July 25, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, July 22 CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 2903 Opelousas Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.
kogt.com
Five Involved In Early Morning Accident
– Five Little Cypress-Mauriceville students headed to LCM High school Wednesday morning were involved in a one vehicle accident on FM 1130 near Zavalla Rd. in Mauriceville. The 16 year old driver of a 2018 Dodge pickup left the roadway and ended up in the woods, striking a tree. One student, a 12 year old, was air-lifted to UTMB hospital while the other four were transported to a Beaumont hospital. The ages of the other three boys are 12, 13, and 15. Several of the boys had serious injuries but none that were considered life-threatening according to those at the scene.
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville superintendent updates conditions of 5 students involved in serious crash
All five Little Cypress-Mauriceville student-athletes involved in Wednesday morning’s violent crash “are in stable condition” as Thursday. morning. Superintendent Stacey Brister updated Orange Newsmedia on their conditions, the LCM Family has seen “such an outpouring of love and support from students, parents, and community members.”. “Thank...
thevidorian.com
Neighborhood feud escalates to shooting Thursday
What some termed a neighborhood feud reached a critical point Thursday afternoon on Havens Road south of Vidor with one man shot and another arrested. According to Orange County Sheriff Department PIO Holly Corley, “on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 about 4:22pm, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 2010 Haven Road in Vidor regarding a shooting. The victim, identified…
'It's a sad day for our community' | Crews spend hours battling large fire at Central City Baptist Church in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Firefighters were called to battle a fire at Central City Baptist Church in Beaumont late Monday night. The call regarding the fire came in shortly after 10 p.m., according to Beaumont Police Department call logs. The call came from the 1700 block of Franklin Street and Avenue E.
theadvocate.com
‘Demoralizing’: Lake Charles joins legal battle over hurricane-battered skyscraper
Nearly two years after Hurricane Laura blew out its windows, Lake Charles’ biggest office tower still looks much the same as it did in the days after the storm. Now, it seems that the city has had enough of the eyesore towering over its downtown. On Monday, a state...
KPLC TV
All lanes reopen after accident on I-10 East at Ryan Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 East was closed at Ryan St due to an accident, Lake Charles Traffic said. All lanes are now open. Congestion is approaching five miles.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - July 26, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 26, 2022. Christopher Eugene Poindexter, 25, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer. Larry Gayle Hollie, 66, Starks: Aggravated cruelty to animals. Shanesca Shenee Maria Carter, 39, Scott: Theft under $5,000. Marquesha Jamee Savoy, 25, Lake Charles:...
Graphic Image Warning | Nederland man feels lucky to be alive after fall leaves metal rod impaled through his neck, head
NEDERLAND, Texas — Doctors believe a Nederland man is lucky to be alive after a freak accident turned into a near death experience. Michael Richard is being described as a walking miracle after a fall left him with a 24-inch piece of metal sticking through his neck and head.
Comments / 0