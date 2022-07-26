Turning the corner and heading for August

I don't know who was at the pump before this picture was taken, but it sure does show you the current reality that a lot of us are living in. I am not writing this to make fun of anyone. We all have our struggles right now. When I first started driving at 16, gas was .99 cents a gallon. I just filled up my truck yesterday and shocked myself when I said "and $125 on pump 10". I almost puked just saying those words!

WESTLAKE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO