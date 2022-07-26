ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Turning the corner and heading for August

By Capt. Chuck Uzzle
 2 days ago

Robert Edward Barnes,90

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, on this his 90th Birthday, our precious father, Robert Edward Barnes, entered into his Heavenly Home and reunited with his beloved wife, our mother, Jeanette Barnes. Fully restored to walk with family and friends who went before him...and most of all Our Heavenly Father. Funeral...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

WING JUNKIES — What started with a food truck finds perfect home in Orange

Wing Junkies is a fast, casual dining establishment offering innovative Southern dishes in a friendly atmosphere. Owner Seth Hancock has operated a food truck for several years. His new brick-and-mortar location in Orange offers diners an opportunity to enjoy his signature wings, fries and new menu items in a restaurant environment.
KFDM-TV

Firefighter safety and beating the heat

July 27, 2022 — Southeast Texas firefighters never know what dangers they may face, but they know this time of year, one danger is the heat. Just about everything the Beaumont Fire Department does revolves around managing risk, including the training, trucks and gear they wear. Some risks they can control, others -- like the weather -- they just have to deal with.
BEAUMONT, TX
theadvocate.com

Kroger-anchored shopping center in Lake Charles sold

A Lake Charles shopping center anchored by a Kroger Marketplace store has been sold for an undisclosed price. New Orleans-based Block Investors bought the 24,316-square-foot Lake Charles Marketplace spread out over just under three acres at the corner of Country Club and Nelson roads, company officials announced. KSTX Nelson Shopping Center LLC was the seller.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Nationwide Report

5 students injured after a vehicle crashes into a tree in Orange County (Orange County, TX)

5 students injured after a vehicle crashes into a tree in Orange County (Orange County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday morning, five Little Cypress-Mauriceville students were hospitalized after the vehicle they were riding in slammed into a tree in Orange County. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on Farm to Market Road 1130 [...]
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Central City Baptist Church to hold outdoor gathering Sunday following devastating fire

BEAUMONT — Press release from Golden Triangle Baptist Network below:. The Central City Baptist Church will have their first gathering since the fire on Sunday evening, July 31, at 6:00 PM. The event will be held in the parking lot at the corner of Franklin Street and Ave. E in Beaumont, across the street from the church. This will be an outdoor event, weather permitting.
BEAUMONT, TX
GATOR 99.5

This Gas Pump Purchase in Westlake Shows the Struggle is Real!

I don't know who was at the pump before this picture was taken, but it sure does show you the current reality that a lot of us are living in. I am not writing this to make fun of anyone. We all have our struggles right now. When I first started driving at 16, gas was .99 cents a gallon. I just filled up my truck yesterday and shocked myself when I said "and $125 on pump 10". I almost puked just saying those words!
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple accidents across SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple accidents on I-10 across SWLA are causing traffic congestion. All lanes are now open on I-210 East at the I-10/I-210 interchange due to an accident, Lake Charles Traffic said. Congestion is minimal. All lanes have reopened on I-10 West at Mile Marker 4 (Vinton),...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Five Involved In Early Morning Accident

– Five Little Cypress-Mauriceville students headed to LCM High school Wednesday morning were involved in a one vehicle accident on FM 1130 near Zavalla Rd. in Mauriceville. The 16 year old driver of a 2018 Dodge pickup left the roadway and ended up in the woods, striking a tree. One student, a 12 year old, was air-lifted to UTMB hospital while the other four were transported to a Beaumont hospital. The ages of the other three boys are 12, 13, and 15. Several of the boys had serious injuries but none that were considered life-threatening according to those at the scene.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
Orange Leader

Little Cypress-Mauriceville superintendent updates conditions of 5 students involved in serious crash

All five Little Cypress-Mauriceville student-athletes involved in Wednesday morning’s violent crash “are in stable condition” as Thursday. morning. Superintendent Stacey Brister updated Orange Newsmedia on their conditions, the LCM Family has seen “such an outpouring of love and support from students, parents, and community members.”. “Thank...
ORANGE, TX
thevidorian.com

Neighborhood feud escalates to shooting Thursday

What some termed a neighborhood feud reached a critical point Thursday afternoon on Havens Road south of Vidor with one man shot and another arrested. According to Orange County Sheriff Department PIO Holly Corley, “on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 about 4:22pm, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 2010 Haven Road in Vidor regarding a shooting. The victim, identified…
VIDOR, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 26, 2022. Christopher Eugene Poindexter, 25, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer. Larry Gayle Hollie, 66, Starks: Aggravated cruelty to animals. Shanesca Shenee Maria Carter, 39, Scott: Theft under $5,000. Marquesha Jamee Savoy, 25, Lake Charles:...

