Sean Tucker was picked to the media's Preseason All-ACC Team on Wednesday, the latest in a long line of preseason accolades for the star back. Tucker was the lone player represented on the list, despite the Orange having multiple returning First Team All-ACC selections from last year's postseason All-ACC squad. Preseason honors were determined by a vote of 164 media members, the group was comprised of those who were credentialed for last week's ACC Football Kickoff event in Charlotte.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO