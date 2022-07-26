Washington State defenders Ron Stone Jr., Daiyan Henley on watch lists for national awards

Related
Notebook: Washington State football picked seventh in Pac-12 media poll
LOS ANGELES – Pac-12 media members figure Washington State will end up somewhere in the middle of the pack. The Cougars were picked to finish seventh this fall in the Pac-12’s preseason media poll, released by the conference Thursday afternoon – less than a day ahead of the Pac-12’s annual media day in Los Angeles.
Washington State football releases fall camp schedule
Washington State’s football team released its fall camp schedule Tuesday, announcing an Aug. 3 start date for practices. The Cougars will conduct the first of 25 camp sessions at 8:30 a.m. on Rogers Field. WSU opens with two days of helmets-only practices, adds shoulder pads Aug. 5, then suits up for its first full-pads exercise on Aug. 9.
Idaho Animal Rescue Network asking for donations after 13 Great Danes fall into care
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho Animal Rescue Network (IARN) in Lewiston is currently dealing with a situation where 13 Great Danes are now in their care. According to IARN on Facebook, all of the dogs have been legally surrendered to them and the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office is overseeing the case. IARN said their owner died last week, but the owner's elderly mother has been receptive to getting the dogs help.
Garbage truck roll over near Pullman leaves one unresponsive
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - A garbage truck has rolled over just north of Pullman, leaving one person unresponsive. Life Flight is on the way to the location of the crash. Washington State Patrol District 4 reported the incident around 1:30 p.m. today.
