Washington State defenders Ron Stone Jr., Daiyan Henley on watch lists for national awards

LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho Animal Rescue Network (IARN) in Lewiston is currently dealing with a situation where 13 Great Danes are now in their care. According to IARN on Facebook, all of the dogs have been legally surrendered to them and the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office is overseeing the case. IARN said their owner died last week, but the owner's elderly mother has been receptive to getting the dogs help.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO