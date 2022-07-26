Because of Texas abortion law, her wanted pregnancy became a medical nightmare

Related
Decades after foster care, she learned she was owed benefits. Where did the money go?
It’s been almost 45 years since Kathy Stolz-Silvis was in foster care in Pennsylvania. Stolz-Silvis was nine when her father died, making her and her siblings eligible for Social Security survivor benefits. But she didn’t become aware of those benefits until decades later — after reading an investigation published by The Marshall Project and NPR.
A Pennsylvania court will consider the fate of some 800 mail-in spring primary votes
A Pennsylvania judge was urged by state lawyers Thursday to order three counties to add some 800 mail-in ballots to their May primary election results, but the local election officials insisted their decisions are firmly rooted in unambiguous state law. A six-hour hearing in Harrisburg was the latest in a...
Advocates for homeless veterans tell Pa. lawmakers: We need more money, less red tape.
Timothy Martin had been planning to make the military his career. But that ended when he was hit with an enemy’s rocket-propelled grenade. “Upon my exit there was no transitioning programs. There’s no skill bridge. There’s nothing like that,” he said. “It was, ‘Here’s your exit papers, Good luck.’”
America Outdoors: Tidewater: Homecoming
Baratunde explores a swamp, soars above sand dunes and tracks wild horses in North Carolina. New York Times bestselling author, podcaster and outdoor enthusiast Baratunde Thurston is traveling the country to explore the diverse landscapes of our nation and introduce us to a vivid cast of characters whose lives are shaped by where they live.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Pennsylvania mortgage company discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers, DOJ says
A Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware, the Department of Justice said Wednesday, in what is being called the second-largest redlining settlement in history. Trident Mortgage Co., a division of Berkshire’s...
What kind of education does Pennsylvania owe its public school students? A judge will now decide
The petitioners -- including the School District of Lancaster and the Shenandoah Valley School District in Schuylkill County -- have been arguing Pennsylvania’s school system is so underfunded, it violates the state constitution. Katie Meyer/WHYY. For the final time, parties in a case that could radically change how Pennsylvania...
Josh Shapiro outlines plan to make Pennsylvania more business friendly
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro campaigned in Lawrenceville Wednesday on his plan to attract business to Pennsylvania. The state attorney general said his strategy would capitalize on high-tech work already happening locally in the biotech, robotics and autonomous vehicle industries. “This is where we’re going to create the jobs of...
Pennsylvania takes aim at mosquitoes and West Nile Virus
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. “Fight the Bite” is a call to battle against mosquitoes in Pennsylvania (and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wawa agrees to payment, security changes for 2019 data breach
A Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain will pay $8 million to several states over a 2019 data breach that involved some 34 million payment cards, authorities announced Tuesday. The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office said Wawa Inc. did not take reasonable security measures to prevent hackers from installing malware that is thought...
What will new money bring to state-owned universities?
The new budget recently signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf include a $75 million increase in funding for the 14 state-owned universities — the largest budget hike for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher education since its creation in 1983. PASSHE will also get a one-time infusion of $125 million from federal stimulus funds. This comes after funding was cut by 50% in the administration of former Gov. Tom Corbett in 2011 and has slowly increased ever since.
The Pa. General Assembly wants you to know where your in-state tuition discount comes from
Tuition bills for Pennsylvanians who go to Penn State or one of the other state-related universities will come with a new footnote this coming year. Under the state’s fiscal code, those schools have to tell the students they’re getting a discount — thanks to the state. “If...
Doug Mastriano called ‘point person’ in Trump’s fake elector scheme — but some Republican alternate electors have doubts
Mastriano has previously been subpoenaed by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, in part because of his efforts to reverse the election results. Chris Potter/WESA. Some state Republicans are questioning a New York Times report that gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano was a “point person”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf sues GOP-led legislature to block abortion, voter ID questions from reaching the ballot box
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is suing the Republican-controlled legislature in the state’s highest court over its efforts to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to restrict — and potentially...
Governor Tom Wolf quietly steers $40 million to Pitt, Pa.’s other state-related universities
The move follows opponents of abortion access in the state House unsuccessfully attempting to block funding for the schools over Pitt’s research using fetal tissue. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Pa. Democrats remind voters of Doug Mastriano’s ties to anti-Semites and conspiracy theorists.
“You cannot do business with these people and claim to represent all Pennsylvanians. If you embrace antisemites and racists and homophobes and xenophobes, then you are one of them.”. Katie Meyer/WHYY. A few months ago, GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano paid $5,000 to the social platform Gab, a hotbed of...
After 2021 debacle, Pa. on track to advertise proposed constitutional amendments
The Department of State confirmed its plan for meeting the constitutionally required timing of advertisement of the proposed constitutional amendments in 127 newspapers, including The Patriot-News. Those proposed amendments would:. Open a two-year window for child sexual abuse victims to file civil lawsuits;. Spell out there is no right to...
Pennsylvania workforce shrinks as more people homeschool children and care for elderly parents
Remote learning and elder care appear to explain why thousands of Pennsylvania residents have exited the labor force during the pandemic. The number of Pennsylvanians aged 16 or older who are neither working nor looking for work has risen by 120,000 compared to three years ago, according to the state’s Independent Fiscal Office. The agency published research earlier this month on reasons why the workforce contracted.
A new scam targeting Pa. businesses
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is warning of a new scam in which...
What is PA. doing to offset a teacher shortage?
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Pennsylvania certified 20 thousand teachers 10 years ago. Last year, just 6,000 were...
Voting rights lawyers say latest GOP mail-voting challenge in Pennsylvania is ‘fueling the big lie’
“The motivation here may be to keep fueling the big lie, and to keep encouraging voters to believe there is something suspect about the way elections run in Pennsylvania when there’s not.”. Katie Meyer/WHYY. More than a dozen Pennsylvania Republicans are trying, for a second time, to throw out...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0