Because of Texas abortion law, her wanted pregnancy became a medical nightmare

By Carrie Feibel/NPR
 2 days ago

LIFESTYLE
State
City
Kingwood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
A Pennsylvania mortgage company discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers, DOJ says

A Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware, the Department of Justice said Wednesday, in what is being called the second-largest redlining settlement in history. Trident Mortgage Co., a division of Berkshire’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Josh Shapiro outlines plan to make Pennsylvania more business friendly

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro campaigned in Lawrenceville Wednesday on his plan to attract business to Pennsylvania. The state attorney general said his strategy would capitalize on high-tech work already happening locally in the biotech, robotics and autonomous vehicle industries. “This is where we’re going to create the jobs of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wawa agrees to payment, security changes for 2019 data breach

A Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain will pay $8 million to several states over a 2019 data breach that involved some 34 million payment cards, authorities announced Tuesday. The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office said Wawa Inc. did not take reasonable security measures to prevent hackers from installing malware that is thought...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
What will new money bring to state-owned universities?

The new budget recently signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf include a $75 million increase in funding for the 14 state-owned universities — the largest budget hike for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher education since its creation in 1983. PASSHE will also get a one-time infusion of $125 million from federal stimulus funds. This comes after funding was cut by 50% in the administration of former Gov. Tom Corbett in 2011 and has slowly increased ever since.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Doug Mastriano called ‘point person’ in Trump’s fake elector scheme — but some Republican alternate electors have doubts

Mastriano has previously been subpoenaed by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, in part because of his efforts to reverse the election results. Chris Potter/WESA. Some state Republicans are questioning a New York Times report that gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano was a “point person”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf sues GOP-led legislature to block abortion, voter ID questions from reaching the ballot box

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is suing the Republican-controlled legislature in the state’s highest court over its efforts to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to restrict — and potentially...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Governor Tom Wolf quietly steers $40 million to Pitt, Pa.’s other state-related universities

The move follows opponents of abortion access in the state House unsuccessfully attempting to block funding for the schools over Pitt’s research using fetal tissue. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania workforce shrinks as more people homeschool children and care for elderly parents

Remote learning and elder care appear to explain why thousands of Pennsylvania residents have exited the labor force during the pandemic. The number of Pennsylvanians aged 16 or older who are neither working nor looking for work has risen by 120,000 compared to three years ago, according to the state’s Independent Fiscal Office. The agency published research earlier this month on reasons why the workforce contracted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
A new scam targeting Pa. businesses

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is warning of a new scam in which...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
What is PA. doing to offset a teacher shortage?

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Pennsylvania certified 20 thousand teachers 10 years ago. Last year, just 6,000 were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Harrisburg, PA
