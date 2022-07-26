Because of Texas abortion law, her wanted pregnancy became a medical nightmare

The new budget recently signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf include a $75 million increase in funding for the 14 state-owned universities — the largest budget hike for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher education since its creation in 1983. PASSHE will also get a one-time infusion of $125 million from federal stimulus funds. This comes after funding was cut by 50% in the administration of former Gov. Tom Corbett in 2011 and has slowly increased ever since.

