ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Julio Jones Signs with Buccaneers, Joins Forces with Tom Brady

By Mason Woods
Tide 100.9 FM
Tide 100.9 FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Crimson Tide wideout Julio Jones, after spending most of this offseason as a free agent, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Jones spent last season as a member of the Tennessee Titans and joins Tampa Bay on a one-year deal. A...

tide1009.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Julio Jones lands with Tom Brady, Buccaneers: Best memes, reactions from NFL Twitter

After much anticipation, veteran wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL season is approaching that much closer, as players have begun reporting for training camp. There are plenty of big names still on the open market looking for new teams, one of them being former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Well, he is returning to the NFC South, but not to the ATL.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa

The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
NBC Sports

Ex-Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu returns to AFC East

On Tuesday, the agent of former New England Patriot Mohamed Sanu announced that the wide receiver signed with the Miami Dolphins. Sanu was selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, before signing a five-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In his fourth year with the Falcons, Sanu was traded to the Patriots a week ahead of the 2019 trade deadline. In the trade, the Falcons gained the Patriots' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Julio Jones has a message for Bucs fans

After spending a decade tormenting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a member of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has flown south for the 2022 season. Jones signed a one-year deal with the Bucs on Wednesday, joining an already star-studded group of pass-catchers in Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

What Buccaneers can expect from Julio Jones this season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers actually pulled the trigger and brought Julio Jones to town. Here’s what the Buccaneers can expect from the future Hall of Famer. Just as NFL teams have begun reporting for training camp, and the excitement for the upcoming season has reached a fever pitch for from sea to shining sea, once again Jason Licht and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped a nuke on the festivities that has everybody talking. Tom Brady has gotten himself a new toy, as Julio Jones has signed with the Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Espn#Titans#The Atlanta Falcons
Yardbarker

Ex-Falcons WR Julio Jones joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

Almost all Falcons fans were caught off guard when Jones forced his way out of Atlanta last spring; the new regime was left to pick up the pieces and salvage what they could — netting second and fourth-round picks from the Titans. However, it didn’t work out for Tennessee, who could not advance in the playoffs this year (similarly to the previous postseason), losing at home after their first-round bye.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Star Thinks Buccaneers Should Sign 1 Free Agent

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have suffered a big blow to their offensive line on Thursday. Star center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field on Thursday with what looked to be a significant knee injury. He even threw his helmet in frustration. Jensen has been one of the most...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
fantasypros.com

Julio Jones healthy and already heavily favored in offense

Newly inked WR Julio Jones is healthy and already heavily involved in Tampa Bay's offense according to The Athletic's Greg Auman. (Greg Auman on Twitter) Tom Brady is reportedly already building chemistry with the 7-time Pro Bowler, connecting with him twice on red zone skeleton drills at Thursday's practice. Jones was also reportedly making contested catches and appears to be making a solid first impression on his new team as he chases the Super Bowl ring that has eluded him his whole career. The irony of getting with Tom Brady, the man who snatched his best shot from him, would be delicious. Injuries have kept Jones from playing a full season since 2018 but he seems motivated and Tampa Bay will manage his workload to keep his infamously finicky hamstrings healthy. Tom Brady and the Buccs are on a mission this season and if Jones can stay healthy, he has the potential to be a Top-30 fantasy receiver.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Bucs WR Julio Jones says he's '100 percent healthy'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another big name to their already star-studded offense Wednesday, signing seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal. After dominating the Bucs for a decade as a member of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, and spending last season with the Tennessee Titans, Jones joins a Tampa Bay squad hoping to make another Super Bowl run in 2022.
TAMPA, FL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy