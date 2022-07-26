Julio Jones Signs with Buccaneers, Joins Forces with Tom Brady

Newly inked WR Julio Jones is healthy and already heavily involved in Tampa Bay's offense according to The Athletic's Greg Auman. (Greg Auman on Twitter) Tom Brady is reportedly already building chemistry with the 7-time Pro Bowler, connecting with him twice on red zone skeleton drills at Thursday's practice. Jones was also reportedly making contested catches and appears to be making a solid first impression on his new team as he chases the Super Bowl ring that has eluded him his whole career. The irony of getting with Tom Brady, the man who snatched his best shot from him, would be delicious. Injuries have kept Jones from playing a full season since 2018 but he seems motivated and Tampa Bay will manage his workload to keep his infamously finicky hamstrings healthy. Tom Brady and the Buccs are on a mission this season and if Jones can stay healthy, he has the potential to be a Top-30 fantasy receiver.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO