Starkville Schools begin year-round schedule

Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
fox40jackson.com
Bomb threats cleared at six Mississippi university, college, community college campuses
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) – Throughout Thursday morning and afternoon, staff and students were given the “all clear” to return to class after bomb threats were called in to six university, college and community college campuses in South Mississippi. Mississippi State University’s Starkville Campus, William Carey University’s...
WTOK-TV
‘All clear’ given at MCC, MSU, other college campuses after bogus bomb threats
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Emergency responders Thursday checked out a possible bomb threat at Meridian Community College and other Mississippi institutions Thursday. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said there was no viable evidence of a bomb and the ’all clear’ was given. Mississippi State University also returned...
WLBT
MSU declares ‘all clear,’ returns to normal activities following bomb threat
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has returned to normal operations after temporarily evacuating parts of the campus Thursday due to a bomb threat. “After a diligent search with MSUPD and canine assets, MSU is declaring ‘all clear’ and returning to normal operations,” university spokesman Sid Salter on Twitter. “The university will issue a more comprehensive response later today.”
wtva.com
TPSD provides free school supplies for upcoming year
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District is lending a helping hand this year with free school supplies for the new school year. Savannah Koon's son, Ezra will be going to the third grade this year and she said this is a big help for them. "As a...
breezynews.com
Prayer service for schools planned for Thursday
A prayer service for the Kosciusko School District is planned for this week. The service will begin at the parking of the high school Thursday, July 28 at 6:30 pm. The public is invited to attend to pray for the school year, teachers, students, and administrators. For more information, contact...
WTOK-TV
Neshoba County Fair is reunion time
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Every year at the fair, you get to see thousands of people and hundreds of cabins with long histories. News 11 spent some time with Madison Chunn, who has been part of the fair’s tradition since she was a baby. Her next-door neighbor, Kevin Cole, has an interesting history with the fair as his grandmother had the first flushing toilet.
wcbi.com
Tupelo teenager learns value of hard work with lawn service
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo teenager is learning about the value of hard work, through a business he started. It may be his summer vacation, but Travis Moore has work to do. The 14-year-old Tupelo teenager started cutting yards a few years ago after his parents bought a...
wcbi.com
West Point Consolidated School District is under new leadership
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Several area school districts are seeing changes in the central office this school year. West Point Consolidated School District is one of those welcoming a new superintendent. Jermaine Taylor took over as superintendent on July 1, 2022, but he has worked his way through...
wcbi.com
Columbus Municipal School District not changing its policy on guns for school staff
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The current policy of the Columbus Municipal School District does not allow guns on school property and the superintendent said Tuesday that is not about to change. “One thing we’ve learned from the shooting in Texas is that more people having guns and (more) trained...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Slim Chickens coming to Columbus
I smelled a rumor that Slim Chickens, a fried chicken eatery, will soon be making its way to Columbus. I was delighted to read confirmation of the new business from a press release issued by Pinpoint Commercial Real Estate. Company president Sam Cox handled the sale and said that the...
wcbi.com
Kerr McGee Town Hall meeting to be held Thursday evening
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you have questions about the clean-up for the old Kerr McGee site in Columbus, there is a Town Hall meeting scheduled for Thursday evening. It’s from 6 to 7:30 pm at the Dream Center on North 23rd Street in Columbus. Multistate Trust representatives,...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford, Grenada Police Departments make arrest for animal cruelty videos, IDA applauds cooperation
In Defense of Animals, the international animal advocacy organization operating Hope Animal Sanctuary in Carroll County, and the Justice for Animals Campaign in Montgomery County, praises the police departments in Grenada and Oxford for their cooperation in the swift arrest of the person who allegedly killed four kittens and posted the graphic “snuff” video on Snapchat.
Commercial Dispatch
Health Brief: Baptist Golden Triangle names new administrative director
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle has named Madison Guyton as administrative director. He will have administrative overview for Safety, Security and Emergency Management as well as provide oversight for Environmental Services and Laundry. He will also continue as director of the hospital’s ambulance service. A native of Columbus, Guyton received...
wcbi.com
Package of ice methamphetamine intercepted at Columbus UPS
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A package of ice methamphetamine was intercepted at the Columbus UPS office Wednesday morning. Agents with the Lowndes County Narcotics office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics got a tip. A drug dog for the unit alerted on the package. And, agents got a...
Leaders talk welfare scandal at Neshoba County Fair
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The final day of political speeches was held on Thursday, July 28 at the Neshoba County Fair. It was a very busy morning at Founders Square as the crowd heard from State Auditor Shad White, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, House Speaker Philip Gunn and Governor Tate Reeves. With the huge […]
wtva.com
In The Trenches: North Pontotoc Vikings
ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) -- It's got to be one of the worst feelings in high school football...losing to your rival. But when you lose to your rival and as a result miss the playoffs? Woooo boy that's tough, but this team is looking to put that in the rearview and get after it in 2022. Let's get in the trenches with the North Pontotoc Vikings.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus’ first medical marijuana dispensary licensed
After suffering severe back pain from a past car wreck injury, Nicole Huff, owner of Southern Flour Bakery at 1920 Highway 45 N., discovered the medicinal properties of marijuana after obtaining a Missouri medical marijuana card in 2020. “I got a medical card and I was kind of apprehensive about...
thefabricator.com
Altex Tube to open manufacturing plant in Mississippi
Altex Tube LLC is locating a new manufacturing plant in Columbus, Miss., on the Steel Dynamics campus. The facility will manufacture black and pregalvanized steel tubing in various sizes using coil produced by SDI. The $110 million project is expected to create 58 direct jobs. Manufacturing is expected to start...
Commercial Dispatch
Free legal clinic to help low income residents
Residents of Chickasaw, Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee, Oktibbeha and Webster counties can get help with common civil legal issues at a free clinic Friday. From noon until 4 p.m. a free in-person legal clinic will be held at the Oktibbeha County Chancery Courthouse, 101 E. Main St., in Starkville. Participants must...
wtva.com
Tupelo man pleads guilty to April bank robbery
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Tupelo pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing a bank on April 6. Jasper Wagner, 56, will be sentenced on Nov. 1. He was arrested for robbing the Community Bank branch in downtown Tupelo. Wagner faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in...
