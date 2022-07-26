Starkville Schools begin year-round schedule

ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) -- It's got to be one of the worst feelings in high school football...losing to your rival. But when you lose to your rival and as a result miss the playoffs? Woooo boy that's tough, but this team is looking to put that in the rearview and get after it in 2022. Let's get in the trenches with the North Pontotoc Vikings.

PONTOTOC, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO