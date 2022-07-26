ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Julio Jones signs with Bucs, looks to break 6-year TD drought vs. Saints

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YzRt_0gtsI8hZ00

Someone’s a glutton for punishment. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Julio Jones has returned to the NFC South on a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bringing the overrated former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver back into conflict with a team that’s beaten him more than any other opponent: the New Orleans Saints, who achieved an 11-7 record against Jones’ Falcons teams (next-best, ironically, is the Bucs themselves at a distant second place with a 6-10 record against Jones).

Jones hasn’t scored a touchdown of any kind against the Saints since they drafted all-star cornerback Marshon Lattimore in 2017, and he’s only managed to score three times in his career against New Orleans — while coughing up four fumbles. He’ll have an opportunity to balance that ratio in two meetings with the Saints this season, but between his own struggles against New Orleans and the annual frustration they’ve dealt Tom Brady he has his work cut out for him.

The Saints didn’t get a chance to play against Jones after he got out of Atlanta in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, who put him on injured reserve on the eve of their 2021 game with New Orleans. Jones didn’t make much of an impact even when healthy in Tennessee, so it’s fair to wonder what he has left in the tank. But the Buccaneers didn’t sign him for nothing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfl#Espn#Nfl Live#The New Orleans Saints#Titans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
178K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy