ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rawlins, WY

Outdated water infrastructure amplifies drought problems for a small Wyoming city

By Caitlin Tan
marketplace.org
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Rawlins Residents Asked To Report Water Overuse By Neighbors

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Facing yet another shortfall of usable water, the City of Rawlins is done warning people to conserve and now will charge a $250 fine for water over-usage. Dispatched Monday evening, the announcement comes nearly five months after the city experienced a...
RAWLINS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy