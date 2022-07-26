Outdated water infrastructure amplifies drought problems for a small Wyoming city

Related
Rawlins Residents Asked To Report Water Overuse By Neighbors
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Facing yet another shortfall of usable water, the City of Rawlins is done warning people to conserve and now will charge a $250 fine for water over-usage. Dispatched Monday evening, the announcement comes nearly five months after the city experienced a...
Rawlins cracking down on delinquent waterers as storage tanks drop below 50 percent
In Rawlins, the levels of treated water in the municipal storage tanks dropped below 50 percent on Friday, prompting city officials to begin taking a harder line against residents who violate watering restrictions. Community Relations Coordinator Mira Miller said the hot dry weather has pushed the tenuous water situation in...
Rawlins Church Celebrates 140th Year This Week; One Of The Oldest Churches In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming was still eight years from becoming the 44th state in the Union when the first cornerstone was laid at France Memorial United Methodist Church in Rawlins. This past Monday, that cornerstone, now 140 years old, was commemorated. Pam Thayer, director...
