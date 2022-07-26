Fans in China bemoan the departure of Airbnb and Kindle

Related
americanmilitarynews.com
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
India, China ministers at summit as Chinese ship heads to Sri Lanka
NEW DELHI, July 29 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese foreign ministers were to attend a regional conference in Uzbekistan on Friday, a day after New Delhi expressed concern over a Chinese survey ship's planned visit to a strategic port in India's southern neighbour Sri Lanka.
Inc.com
Mark Zuckerberg Just Told Facebook Employees to Quit. He Missed the Most Important Point
In a call with employees, Facebook's founder tried to rally the troops. Facebook has been having a rough time. It wasn't long ago that founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his grand vision for the metaverse, and said the company would spend $10 billion to make it happen. Since then, however, things haven't gone very well.
The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump's fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is "lost in the fog of war."
Slate
Facebook May Be on the Cusp of an Embarrassing Milestone
This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. Meta may report its first ever revenue decline when it releases its second-quarter earnings next week, a potentially stunning slowdown for a business that once seemed to have no ceiling. Until last year, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram,...
Essence
Brittney Griner Lawyers Hope For ‘Lenient’ Sentence After Medical Expert Testimony
Griner’s defense team brought in an expert who presented information on the use of medical cannabis by athletes. The WNBA star is expected to testify on Wednesday. The trial of WNBA star Brittney Griner continued in Moscow on Tuesday, with her defense team presenting additional evidence to support their position that the Olympic gold medalist brought cannabis oil to Russia accidentally, and that the cannabis oil was prescribed by a doctor and not used for recreational purposes in the United States.
Fast Company
Social networking as we know it is likely on its way out
Social networking, as we’ve come to know it, is probably on the way out. It was once a big draw for all kinds of people, and at the same time an amazing way to harvest personal data that could be used to target ads. But everything is temporary on...
Hermes flags strong rebound in China as second quarter sales rise 19.5%
PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes (HRMS.PA) rose sharply in the second quarter, lifted by strong growth in Europe and the U.S., and rebounding strongly in China in June.
CanSinoBIO's inhaled COVID booster stronger against BA.1 Omicron subvariant than Sinovac shot
BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - Chinese vaccine firm CanSino Biologic's inhalation-based candidate elicited a better antibody response as a booster against the BA.1 Omicron sub-variant than Sinovac's shot, but the antibody level dropped in months, clinical trial data showed.
Senate passes bipartisan bill investing $52 billion in US semiconductor production
The Senate voted Wednesday to pass a long-awaited bill aimed at boosting US semiconductor production in a bid to increase American competitiveness.
Motley Fool
Meta's Facebook is Done Paying Publishers for News Tab Content
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Tech VCs are blasting the FTC for trying to kill Meta’s VR startup deal
The FTC's move to block Meta from acquiring VR startup Within marks a change in antitrust regulation, and it's not going over well with the venture capital industry.
Russia's Sakhalin Energy tells LNG buyers to pay via Moscow bank, change currency
SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia's Sakhalin Energy Investment Co has asked its liquefied natural gas (LNG) customers to make payments via a Moscow unit of a European bank and is negotiating to switch payment currencies away from U.S. dollars, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
marketplace.org
Commerce Secretary Raimondo on why we need to produce chips in the U.S.
The Senate voted this week to advance a bill that’s supposed to help the United States compete with China in computer chip manufacturing. The bill, nicknamed CHIPS-plus, would give American companies more than $50 billion in federal subsidies to incentivize them to manufacture semiconductors in the U.S. It would also give companies hefty tax credits to build costly chipmaking factories here.
Aston Martin posts bigger half-year loss on lower car sales
July 29 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L) on Friday reported a bigger loss for the first half of the year as it sold fewer cars, hurt in part by supply chain snarls.
Facebook parent posts first revenue decline as a public company
Meta, Facebook's parent company, reported revenue of $28.8 billion for the three months ending in June, a 1% drop from the prior-year quarter and its first year-over-year revenue decline since going public in 2012.
Sony posts 9.6% rise in Q1 profit
TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Group Corp (6758.T) on Friday posted a 9.6% rise in first-quarter operating profit, beating analyst estimates. Profit was 307 billion yen ($2.31 billion) in the three months to the end of June, compared with an estimated average profit of 289 billion yen from seven analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
UK probes fashion groups ASOS, Boohoo, Asda over 'green' claims
July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it was investigating fashion brands ASOS (ASOS.L), Boohoo Group (BOOH.L) and George at Asda over eco-friendly and sustainability claims by the companies.
'Embrace the uncertainty' from less central bank guidance - former Fed officials
July 29 (Reuters) - Investors and policymakers should welcome the Federal Reserve's changing tack to provide less definitive signals on forward guidance, even as markets scramble to guess the U.S. central bank's next policy moves, two former Fed officials said.
Strikes add to headaches for BT after pandemic plaudits
Firm that played key role during lockdown is now grappling with a pay row, strategic uncertainty and the cost of living crisis
