BROADENED HORIZIN: Rena Kubota, Seika Izawa, Ayaka Hamasaki, Kanna Asakura, Si Woo Park, Laura Fontoura

Julianna Pena is excited to face Amanda Nunes again as she is ready to prove her win last December was no fluke. In the main event of UFC 277, Pena is looking to defend her bantamweight title for the first time when she rematches Nunes. In the first fight, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ earned a second-round submission as she never backed down from ‘The Lioness’, and ahead of the rematch, the champ says that remains the plan.

1 DAY AGO