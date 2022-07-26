BROADENED HORIZIN: Rena Kubota, Seika Izawa, Ayaka Hamasaki, Kanna Asakura, Si Woo Park, Laura Fontoura

Related
Dana White tells world to ‘mind your own f—king business’ after $250K Nelk Boy birthday present
UFC President, Dana White, fired back at those criticizing his recent birthday present to Nelk Boy, Kyle Forgeard, in vintage fashion. Earlier this month (July 12, 2022), White celebrated with Forgeard’s 28th trip around the sun, sharing a rather generous gift. Presenting Forgeard with a plastic bag full of $250,000, the mixed martial arts (MMA) community had plenty to say — fighters included — in response after persistent fighter pay complaints.
‘Are you out of your mind?’ Dana White shook by UFC matchmakers booking Sean O’Malley vs Petr Yan
No. 13-ranked bantamweight sensation Sean O’Malley will take a major step up in competition when he collides with former champion and No. 1-ranked Petr Yan as part of the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.
Miesha Tate eyes bantamweight return after ‘terrible’ cut to 125: ‘Made me want to blow my brains out’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has no plans to retire from mixed martial arts (MMA), despite dropping two straight fights — including her flyweight debut against Lauren Murphy at UFC Long Island earlier this month on ABC. But “Cupcake” does have some work...
Amanda Nunes: Julianna Peña is Weird
After spending time coaching against Julianna Peña on The Ultimate Fighter 30, Amanda Nunes has come away with one definite takeaway — her rival is weird. UFC 269 saw Julianna Peña deliver one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, when she choked out former double-champion Amanda Nunes in the second round. Breaking a win streak that dated back to 2015, the win shocked the MMA world.
Julianna Peña takes aim at Valentina Shevchenko ahead of UFC 277: “They had to create a whole other division at 125 because Valentina couldn’t beat Amanda”
Julianna Peña has taken aim at Valentina Shevchenko ahead of UFC 277. Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA) last fought Taila Santos (19-2 MMA) at UFC 275 on June 12th of this year. Shevchenko won via split decision. Peña (11-4 MMA) dethroned former UFC dual champion Amanda Nunes (21-5 MMA) capturing...
Julianna Pena plans to go “toe-to-toe” with Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 to see “whose ovaries are bigger”
Julianna Pena is excited to face Amanda Nunes again as she is ready to prove her win last December was no fluke. In the main event of UFC 277, Pena is looking to defend her bantamweight title for the first time when she rematches Nunes. In the first fight, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ earned a second-round submission as she never backed down from ‘The Lioness’, and ahead of the rematch, the champ says that remains the plan.
Video: Dana White celebrates rogue promoter who canceled boring bout mid-fight: ‘That gives me ideas!’
UFC President Dana White was so disgusted by the lame-duck performances during last week’s “Contender Series” event, which is supposed to showcase hungry, up-and-coming fighters battling for a spot on the UFC roster, that he hastily bailed on his interview with host Laura Sanko to go stew in the corner.
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich full fight preview | UFC 277
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich will duel this weekend (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It really seems like Lewis has been forced into the role of gatekeeper. He’s been knocked out by younger contenders twice...
Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2, Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith among fights to watch at UFC 277
UFC 277 is set to feature some important battles when the Octagon lands in Dallas on Saturday night. None will be bigger than the women's bantamweight title rematch between champion Julianna Pena and former titleholder Amanda Nunes. However, there are still plenty of other important matchups set for the American Airlines Center.
Is Joe Rogan commentating at UFC 277?
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will have play-by-play man Jon Anik joined by color commentators Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan at the commentary desk for the upcoming UFC 277 “Pena vs. Nunes 2” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, according to MMA Fighting, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.
UFC 277 predictions: Late ABC ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Pena vs. Nunes 2
One of 2021’s most shocking fights gets a sequel this Saturday (July 30, 2022) when UFC women’s Bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena, looks to make it 2-0 against the legendary Amanda Nunes in Dallas, Texas. UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card will also see Brandon Moreno meet Kai Kara-France for the interim Flyweight title, Alexandre Pantoja meet Alex Perez for a potential crack at the winner, and Magomed Ankalaev try to make his case for a Light Heavyweight title shot at Anthony Smith’s expense.
2022 Bellator MMA schedule: Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi, Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally on tap
Bellator MMA is off and rolling in 2022. The year has brought exciting action back to the cage in the first four months, and the next two are already packed to the gills with massive matchups. April kicked off with a massive upset as Patricio Ptibull regained his throne atop...
2022 UFC event schedule: Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2, Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill on tap
We've reached the midpoint of the year and UFC has seen incredible action in the first half of 2022. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes. International Fight Week saw City Kickboxing continue its run of dominance...
UFC 277 'Embedded,' No. 4: Daniel Cormier, Derrick Lewis have a good laugh
The UFC is back with its eighth pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is back to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 277 takes place Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following...
UFC 277 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Amanda Zoo-nes reunites with ‘Lioness’ pack in Dallas
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from the upcoming UFC 277 “Pena vs. Nunes 2” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, headlined by the women’s bantamweight title fight (and five-round rematch) between reigning 135-pound champion Julianna Pena and former division titleholder Amanda Nunes.
UFC 277 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Nunes vs. Pena 2
Rematches are on the menu inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, this Saturday (July 30, 2022) when Amanda Nunes and Kai Kara-France attempt to avenge their defeats to Julianna Pena and Brandon Moreno, respectively, with titles on the line. UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card will also see rising Heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich meet the promotion’s all-time knockout king, Derrick Lewis, and top Flyweight, Alexandre Pantoja, welcome Alex Perez back to the Octagon after nearly two years away.
Charles Oliveira Claims Vacant Lightweight Belt is 'Already Mine'
Charles Oliveira returns to the cage this October, fighting against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight championship. “The belt is already mine,” says Oliveira, speaking through a translator. “To me, this is another title defense.”. Winner of his last 11 fights, Oliveira (33–8, 1 NC)...
Pad-hitting Francis Ngannou ‘either ahead of schedule or on track’ for UFC return
I guess Conor McGregor isn’t the only MMA “super freak.”. Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou could make his Octagon return by the end of the year, assuming he continues to follow his existing recovery timeline following recent knee surgery. “The Predator” made the “dumb decision” to compete at UFC 270 despite blowing out both his ACL and MCL.
Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno 2 full fight preview | UFC 277
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight scrappers Kai Kara-France and Brandon Moreno will rematch this weekend (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Kara-France is riding a major hot streak, knocking off former champions and top contenders. Though he’s fought as a professional well...
South Asian Heritage Month: Hamzah Sheeraz and British boxers in conversation with Lord Aleem
WBC international silver champion Hamzah Sheeraz, prospects Masood Abdulah and Umar Khan and diabetic fighter Muhammad Ali sit down with Lord Aleem and BBC Sport as part of South Asian Heritage Month. From tea wars to representing their community, the boxers talk all things fighting, family and food. Does boxing...
