John K. Lukemeyer, 88, Jasper,

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
William “Bill” D. Shimer, 68, Haysville
William “Bill” D. Shimer, 68, of Haysville, passed away at 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Bill was born in Washington, Ind., on December 20, 1953, to Charles and Martha (Bement) Shimer. He married June Neukam on April...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Herschel L. Jones, 76, Winslow
Herschel L. Jones, 76, of Winslow, passed away at 7:01 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Herschel was born in Glezen, Indiana, on November 18, 1945, to Melvin and Mabel (Coleman) Jones. He married Sandra Hill on August 10, 1963, at Mt. Olive Church in Otwell, Indiana.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Community Arts receives $11K grant from Indiana Arts Commission
Today, the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded $11,769.00 to Jasper Community Arts through the Arts Organization Support grant program. During its June 10th Quarterly Business Meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. Over 460 applications were reviewed by 85 Hoosiers from around the state specializing in arts, community development, and finance.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County students attend national training
Orlando — Dubois County students attended a national training to learn the latest information and tactics to encourage fellow youth to be alcohol- and drug-free. Jasper High School student Ava Bower and Southridge High School students Richard Gutierrez and Ruth Sherer attended the 21st annual Mid-Year Training Institute in Orlando from July 17 to 21. Mid-Year is sponsored by the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Couple selling snarky cancer t-shirts to help with cancer battle
Michael Kimmel is battling a brain tumor. The Dubois County native was diagnosed with a grade 2 tumor in 2013. he underwent surgery to remove as much of it as possible. This was followed with chemotherapy. Unfortunately, in 2020, doctors performed another surgery to remove portions of the tumor that were left from the first surgery and found that it had progressed to grade 4. Doctors started chemotherapy and added radiation therapy.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Former Shoney’s to become new locally owned steakhouse
The management team of Jasper Pub ‘N’ Grub and Fry’D & Chop’D plan on opening a new steakhouse, Legacy Steakhouse, in the former Jasper Shoney’s Restaurant location. In a Facebook announcement, the group stated the new restaurant will open sometime this fall.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Museum hosting third annual car show
The Dubois County Museum on 2704 N. Newton Street (US231) will host their 3rd Annual Car Show on Sunday, August 14, 2022, in the grassy, shady park on the east side of the museum building. Cars can register beginning at 9:00 a.m. until noon EST. Cost is $15 per vehicle,...
Comments / 0