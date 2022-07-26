John K. Lukemeyer, 88, Jasper,

Michael Kimmel is battling a brain tumor. The Dubois County native was diagnosed with a grade 2 tumor in 2013. he underwent surgery to remove as much of it as possible. This was followed with chemotherapy. Unfortunately, in 2020, doctors performed another surgery to remove portions of the tumor that were left from the first surgery and found that it had progressed to grade 4. Doctors started chemotherapy and added radiation therapy.

1 DAY AGO