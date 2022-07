Mark Shafer’s next mountain bike ride is in the name of ovarian cancer awareness. The retired Merrill Lynch financial advisor of 31 years, who has already hiked more than 90% of the Oregon section of the Pacific Crest Trail, is ready for the 670-mile Oregon Timber Trail (oregontimbertrail.org) that winds north from Oregon’s state line with California near Lakeview up through Central Oregon to the Columbia River Gorge at Hood River.

HOOD RIVER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO