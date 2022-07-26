Law firm behind conservative litigation is a charity backed by unknown donors

(The Center Square) – Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller filed a lawsuit Thursday in which he alleges 18 tobacco companies defrauded Iowa out of more than $133 million. The 1998 Master Settlement Agreement requires tobacco manufacturers to pay billions annually to participating states, which agree not to sue them for health-related damages to citizens, a news release from his office said. Iowa has received $1.41 billion under the Master Settlement Agreement in the past 24 years. Each company is supposed to pay annually. Iowa law says tobacco companies selling in Iowa must join the agreement or deposit a certain dollar amount per unit sold in an escrow account.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO