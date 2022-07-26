Law firm behind conservative litigation is a charity backed by unknown donors

Related
Iowa sues 18 tobacco companies for more than $133 million
(The Center Square) – Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller filed a lawsuit Thursday in which he alleges 18 tobacco companies defrauded Iowa out of more than $133 million. The 1998 Master Settlement Agreement requires tobacco manufacturers to pay billions annually to participating states, which agree not to sue them for health-related damages to citizens, a news release from his office said. Iowa has received $1.41 billion under the Master Settlement Agreement in the past 24 years. Each company is supposed to pay annually. Iowa law says tobacco companies selling in Iowa must join the agreement or deposit a certain dollar amount per unit sold in an escrow account.
Capitol Notebook: Gov. Kim Reynolds again appoints rejected state board member
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has once again appointed to the state’s Public Employment Relations Board a former Republican state lawmaker who has been serving on the board without Senate confirmation. Reynolds this week appointed Erik Helland, a former state lawmaker from Johnston, to the board. It...
Gov. Kim Reynolds appoints Judge David May to Iowa Supreme Court
Iowa Court of Appeals Judge David May spoke at the Iowa State Capitol July 27, 2022, following his appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court by Gov. Kim Reynolds. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Iowa Court of Appeals Judge David May to the Iowa Supreme Court...
Iowa COVID cases jump 12% in past week
The omicron subvariant BA.5 is estimated to be the dominant source of COVID-19 infections in the United States. (Courtesy of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Rocky Mountain Lab) Nearly 850 people were infected per day by the coronavirus in Iowa in the past week, according to Iowa Department...
Central Iowa water utilities join multistate ‘forever chemicals’ lawsuit
Firefighting foam is the subject of a multistate lawsuit against dozens of companies for PFAS contamination. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Fire Administration) Trustees of two Des Moines metro area drinking water producers have voted to join hundreds of civil claims against manufacturers of firefighting foams that contain so-called “forever chemicals,” which have contaminated Iowa water.
Drought, crop conditions slightly worsened last week
A new area of moderate drought appeared in southeastern Iowa last week with the potential to affect crops, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Predictions of a warm and drier-than-normal finish to July appear to be holding true, with rainfalls last week that were...
Iowa regents approve 4.25% tuition hike for fall
AMES -- State resident undergraduates headed to any of Iowa’s three public universities this fall will pay 4.25 percent more than students did last year after the Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved tuition increases across their campuses. At Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa,...
Photos: Rain swamps the St. Louis and St. Charles regions
Record rainfall fell Tuesday, July 26, 2022 across the St. Louis metro region, leading to flash flooding, road closures and multiple reports of submerged vehicles.
