ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

McMaster adds $25M to SC technical college workforce scholarships

By Stephanie Mirah smirah@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Wind energy industry can help support SC communities in need

All over the United States, communities like Georgetown are in the midst of a historic transition away from coal and toward clean energy. The Winyah coal plant, which dates back to the 1970s, is expected to close this decade. The shutdown has already started, with parts of the plant idled and a fraction of the workforce still needed to run the facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
greenvillejournal.com

The wild west of homeowners associations in South Carolina

Michael Cassar has been locked in a costly, two-year legal dispute with his homeowners association over three steps he wanted to build off his backyard deck in an upscale Greenville neighborhood. And now he gives newcomers here a heads-up. “If you’re buying a home in Greenville and it’s under 20...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Education
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
State
South Carolina State
southcarolinapublicradio.org

How century-old racist deed covenants echo in present-day Greenville

Look around your city, your neighborhood. From block to block, traffic light to traffic light, you probably know which areas of town are full of residents who look a lot like you and which areas are not. Historically speaking, none of that was an accident, says Ken Kolb, chair of...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WMBF

South Carolina suing Biden administration over proposed firearm regulations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina joined a 17-state coalition challenging the Biden administration’s proposed gun laws claiming it threatens the privacy of every gun owner. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a 17-state coalition suing the Biden administration over proposed rules that would violate the Second Amendment.
POLITICS
NBC News

Two historically segregated parks in South Carolina become new ‘Unity Park’

In Greenville, South Carolina, Black children were given a 15-acre patch of land to play on called Mayberry Park in the Jim Crow South. But in 1938, the city split the park in half to create a new whites-only baseball stadium. As decades passed, the parks were not looked after. Greenville’s mayor said the neighborhood became the city’s garbage dump. Pressure began to build from the community to right a historical wrong. Now, with $15 million in donations, the 60-acre Unity Park was born. July 28, 2022.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Tanglewood Middle School to continue bag policy in new school year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tanglewood Middle School plans to continue its Student Bag Policy into the new school with a few new additions. The school implemented a no-bookbag policy to minimize what students bring to school and keep the safety procedures efficient in the 2021 - 2022 school year.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Federal Student Aid#Technical Colleges#Future#The General Assembly#Congress#Legislature#American#Geer
thejournalonline.com

Anderson County to accept comments on HOME-ARP allocation plan

Anderson County will hold a public hearing at 4 pm August 8 to receive comments on the County’s HOME-ARP Allocation Plan. The hearing will be held at the Anderson County Historic Courthouse, 101 S. Main St. in Anderson. The public hearing will discuss the HOME-ARP allocation plan from eligible...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

New Study Ranks South Carolina Schools In The Bottom 10 In The Country

Like it or not it’s almost time for the kids to head back to school. And one of the most important decisions a parent can make is how to educate their child. Whether that is choosing where to live based on school districts or choosing between public, private, or home school. It’s a choice that can define a child’s entire life. So how does South Carolina fair in terms of education? Well, a study by WalletHub recently ranked each state on this metric and South Carolina schools rank as one of the lowest school systems nationwide. Though it’s not all bad, we aren’t in the bottom five at least. And studies like this can honestly be done to prove anything. There are fantastic schools and teachers in every state, city, and school. If you’re happy with your child’s school and education then you are lucky!
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Remembering McKinley Washington Jr.

McKinley Washington Jr., who died Sunday at age 85, served many decades as both a Presbyterian minister and a South Carolina lawmaker and should be remembered as a bridge builder, particularly between the rural, African American communities in southern Charleston County and a state establishment slowly adjusting to new racial realities before, during and after the civil rights era.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenville Co. approves pay increase for employees

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All Greenville County employees will see more money in their paycheck on Friday. Greenville County Council approved a six percent pay increase for all employees during a special meeting Tuesday evening. A spokesperson for the county said that council approved an additional 3.5 percent...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Renovated 1905 Robert Anderson Memorial Fountain back in place

Anderson County recently held a ribbon cutting following a total renovation of the 1905 Robert Anderson Memorial Fountain. The fountain is located at the Anderson County Museum, 202 East Greenville St. in Anderson. In 1904, the Civic Association of Anderson, led by President Pearl Fant, initiated an effort to beautify...
ANDERSON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC sees nearly 16,600 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 16,600 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths related to the virus July 17-23. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 63.8 percent. Percent positive: 25.7 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 60.6 percent of people...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy