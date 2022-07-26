McMaster adds $25M to SC technical college workforce scholarships

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Post and Courier
South Carolina's best teachers are quitting. 4 former educators explain why.
Sydney van Bulck was what most other teachers consider a lifer. She stayed up late writing lesson plans and went to board meetings after work. She spent her weekends emailing parents about their child’s progress in class and messaging politicians to pay more attention to education in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Wind energy industry can help support SC communities in need
All over the United States, communities like Georgetown are in the midst of a historic transition away from coal and toward clean energy. The Winyah coal plant, which dates back to the 1970s, is expected to close this decade. The shutdown has already started, with parts of the plant idled and a fraction of the workforce still needed to run the facility.
greenvillejournal.com
The wild west of homeowners associations in South Carolina
Michael Cassar has been locked in a costly, two-year legal dispute with his homeowners association over three steps he wanted to build off his backyard deck in an upscale Greenville neighborhood. And now he gives newcomers here a heads-up. “If you’re buying a home in Greenville and it’s under 20...
Rural residents in South Carolina more likely to develop certain types of cancer
South Carolina residents in rural counties were more likely to be diagnosed with breast or prostate cancer than those living in urban areas, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Greenville Drive to honor school district superintendent
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Drive, a minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, announced that Dr. Burke Royster has been selected as the honoree for the team’s annual Green Day celebration. This year’s event will be held on August 10 at Fluor Field when the...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
How century-old racist deed covenants echo in present-day Greenville
Look around your city, your neighborhood. From block to block, traffic light to traffic light, you probably know which areas of town are full of residents who look a lot like you and which areas are not. Historically speaking, none of that was an accident, says Ken Kolb, chair of...
South Carolina tax rebates up to $800 could arrive in just months
The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be sending a one-time cash tax rebate to qualified South Carolina residents later this year after state officials allocated $1 billion to be returned to taxpayers.
Thousands of South Carolinians will soon have access to high speed internet
COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the State Broadband Office, 181,715 households in South Carolina currently do not have broadband internet. Though several programs throughout the state are currently working to close the digital divide. Prosperity resident Terrell Aultman remembers getting high speed internet like it was yesterday. it was...
WMBF
South Carolina suing Biden administration over proposed firearm regulations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina joined a 17-state coalition challenging the Biden administration’s proposed gun laws claiming it threatens the privacy of every gun owner. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a 17-state coalition suing the Biden administration over proposed rules that would violate the Second Amendment.
Two historically segregated parks in South Carolina become new ‘Unity Park’
In Greenville, South Carolina, Black children were given a 15-acre patch of land to play on called Mayberry Park in the Jim Crow South. But in 1938, the city split the park in half to create a new whites-only baseball stadium. As decades passed, the parks were not looked after. Greenville’s mayor said the neighborhood became the city’s garbage dump. Pressure began to build from the community to right a historical wrong. Now, with $15 million in donations, the 60-acre Unity Park was born. July 28, 2022.
Upstate fire district to announce new location
The Boiling Springs Fire District plans to announce their new location tomorrow, Friday July 29th at 9 A.M.
FOX Carolina
Tanglewood Middle School to continue bag policy in new school year
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tanglewood Middle School plans to continue its Student Bag Policy into the new school with a few new additions. The school implemented a no-bookbag policy to minimize what students bring to school and keep the safety procedures efficient in the 2021 - 2022 school year.
Upstate city working through recycling issues
Two years ago, the city of Easley stopped picking up curb side recycling, saying it was too contaminated.
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County to accept comments on HOME-ARP allocation plan
Anderson County will hold a public hearing at 4 pm August 8 to receive comments on the County’s HOME-ARP Allocation Plan. The hearing will be held at the Anderson County Historic Courthouse, 101 S. Main St. in Anderson. The public hearing will discuss the HOME-ARP allocation plan from eligible...
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 Exclusive: An inside look at Greenville County's future administration facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Developers are on schedule to complete Greenville County's future administration facility. WYFF News 4 had an exclusive look inside the new facility. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2023, officials say. The project, part of the $1 billion University Ridge Project, features a north...
kiss951.com
New Study Ranks South Carolina Schools In The Bottom 10 In The Country
Like it or not it’s almost time for the kids to head back to school. And one of the most important decisions a parent can make is how to educate their child. Whether that is choosing where to live based on school districts or choosing between public, private, or home school. It’s a choice that can define a child’s entire life. So how does South Carolina fair in terms of education? Well, a study by WalletHub recently ranked each state on this metric and South Carolina schools rank as one of the lowest school systems nationwide. Though it’s not all bad, we aren’t in the bottom five at least. And studies like this can honestly be done to prove anything. There are fantastic schools and teachers in every state, city, and school. If you’re happy with your child’s school and education then you are lucky!
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Remembering McKinley Washington Jr.
McKinley Washington Jr., who died Sunday at age 85, served many decades as both a Presbyterian minister and a South Carolina lawmaker and should be remembered as a bridge builder, particularly between the rural, African American communities in southern Charleston County and a state establishment slowly adjusting to new racial realities before, during and after the civil rights era.
Greenville Co. approves pay increase for employees
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All Greenville County employees will see more money in their paycheck on Friday. Greenville County Council approved a six percent pay increase for all employees during a special meeting Tuesday evening. A spokesperson for the county said that council approved an additional 3.5 percent...
thejournalonline.com
Renovated 1905 Robert Anderson Memorial Fountain back in place
Anderson County recently held a ribbon cutting following a total renovation of the 1905 Robert Anderson Memorial Fountain. The fountain is located at the Anderson County Museum, 202 East Greenville St. in Anderson. In 1904, the Civic Association of Anderson, led by President Pearl Fant, initiated an effort to beautify...
The Post and Courier
SC sees nearly 16,600 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 16,600 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths related to the virus July 17-23. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 63.8 percent. Percent positive: 25.7 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 60.6 percent of people...
