McMaster adds $25M to SC technical college workforce scholarships

Like it or not it’s almost time for the kids to head back to school. And one of the most important decisions a parent can make is how to educate their child. Whether that is choosing where to live based on school districts or choosing between public, private, or home school. It’s a choice that can define a child’s entire life. So how does South Carolina fair in terms of education? Well, a study by WalletHub recently ranked each state on this metric and South Carolina schools rank as one of the lowest school systems nationwide. Though it’s not all bad, we aren’t in the bottom five at least. And studies like this can honestly be done to prove anything. There are fantastic schools and teachers in every state, city, and school. If you’re happy with your child’s school and education then you are lucky!

EDUCATION ・ 11 HOURS AGO