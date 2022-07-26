It’s Impossible Not To Root For Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig

Related
NBC Sports
Marianne Vos maintains Women’s Tour de France lead as Reusser takes stage four (video)
Swiss cyclist Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) made her move with 23 kilometers remaining in stage four of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Swift and didn’t look back. Reusser, the Tokyo Olympic time trial silver medalist, put on a dominant solo performance to win Wednesday’s stage by 1 minute, 24 seconds. The 30-year-old entered the day ranked 65th overall (+6:31) but moves up to 24th (+4:38) thanks to the victory. (A video highlight of Reusser’s victory is embedded above.)
Tour de France Femmes 2022 stage 4 preview: Route map and profile as peloton goes off-road
The 2022 Tour de France Femmes has thrown up all sorts of entertainment over the opening three days and stage four will be no different as the peloton heads off-road. Stage one saw the Dutch sprint sensation Lorena Wiebes pip the great Marianne Vos to victory and the yellow jersey in Paris, but Vos was always going to get her hands on yellow at some stage and she hit back in spectacular style on stage two to ascend to the top of the standings. Yesterday saw Vos involved in another sprint but this time she had no answer to...
Tour de France Femmes: Ludwig overhauls Vos to win stage three – as it happened
Danish rider recovers from Monday’s woes to propel herself into the top 10, while Marianne Vos remains safely in the yellow jersey
Cycling-Pogacar to skip Vuelta, focus on one-day races
July 26 (Reuters) - Tour de France runner-up Tadej Pogacar will return to competition in Spain at the Clasica San Sebastian this week but will skip the final Grand Tour of the season, the Vuelta a Espana, his team UAE Emirates said on Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Confused Dog Causes Roadblock at Tour de France
A dog wandered into the action during Stage 12 of the Tour de France, causing a roadblock for several riders. After some riders saw the seemingly lost and confused pup, they slammed on the brakes, which resulted in a huge pile-up during the world’s biggest bike race. Most of the riders swerved out of the way, but one rider sustained a nasty injury — and he was furious.
Why the First Women's Tour de France in 33 Years Is a Bittersweet Victory
When Marianne Martin won the first women's Tour de France Féminin in 1984, it seemed that women's cycling had a bright future. It was more than 80 years behind the 21-stage men's race, which had been going strong since 1903, but what mattered was that it was happening at all.
Keira Walsh, Lena Oberdorf and the battle that could determine the Euro 2022 final
In the middle of the vast expanse of Wembley will be two players whose impact in reaching the Euro 2022 final may only be matched by their importance in determining its outcome. For England, the intelligence of Keira Walsh and the confidence of her passing in midfield has been illustrative of the cool and calculated plans of her manager Sarina Wiegman. On the other side, Lena Oberdorf has represented a fresh, bold Germany team, whose strength and assurance has grown throughout the tournament to set up this most intriguing of finals.There will, of course, be plenty of other parts...
Swamp Songs by Tom Blass review – a wetlands odyssey
You never know what horrors may be lurking at the bottom of a swamp. Bogs, meanwhile, sound comical. Marshes are pleasanter, although bring malaria to mind, while wetlands emanate wholesomeness but are also wet in the “meh” sense of take it or leave it. Yet, as Tom Blass explains, these words all refer to the same thing: a place where land and water have got into a tussle and can’t decide which has won. The result is not so much an equilibrium, although these states of semi-submersion can hold their nerve for millennia, more a temporary detente where both sides are too exhausted to declare an outcome. It is in search of these in-between places that Blass travels from Cyprus to Lapland, Romania to Virginia, eyes peeled and treading gingerly lest he fall into the murk that lies beneath.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massive 30 Person Pile Up at Tour de France Femmes Sees Cyclist Leave in Ambulance
A massive pile-up in Stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes resulted in one cyclist leaving the event in an ambulance. It’s the first major incident in this year’s event — though the men’s side saw a plethora of crazy moments. With 28 miles remaining...
How climate change is melting the Alps’ glaciers – in pictures
From the way 45-year-old Swiss glaciologist Andreas Linsbauer bounds over icy crevasses, you would never guess he was carrying 10kg of steel equipment needed to chart the decline of Switzerland’s glaciers. Normally, he heads down this path on the massive Morteratsch glacier in late September, the end of the...
NBC Sports
Women’s Tour de France: Uttrup Ludwig wins emotional stage 3, Vos keeps yellow jersey (video)
To quote Danish cyclist Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Suez Futuroscope), Monday’s stage of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was “f—ing, s— day.”. That made Tuesday’s victory so much sweeter. The 26-year-old won the third stage — a hilly, 133-kilometer ride from Reims...
Plans being made to replace Tour de Yorkshire with new-look event
The Tour de Yorkshire will not return in its previous form after a breakdown in negotiations, but plans have been announced to launch a new-look event from 2024.Talks between Silicon Dales, which bought the rights to the race after the collapse of Welcome To Yorkshire, and Tour de France owner the Amaury Sports Organisation failed to find an agreement for the return of the event which last ran in 2019.But an agreement in principle has now been reached with SweetSpot, organisers of the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour, to deliver a new race in time for the 10-year anniversary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marianne Vos Is Leading the Tour de France Femmes. That’s Where She Belongs.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. This article was first published by CyclingTips. In the medieval walled town of Provins, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) sits on a bale...
Cycling-Reusser wins stage four, Vos retains yellow jersey
July 27 (Reuters) - Swiss rider Marlen Reusser went solo to win a hilly fourth stage of the Tour de France Femmes with Dutch great Marianne Vos retaining the yellow jersey on Wednesday.
Aspiring Olympic Athlete Killed In Tragic Accident At 25
Japanese triathlete Tsudoi Miyazaki passed away this Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle near Orléans. She was just 25 years old. Miyazaki, an aspiring Olympian, was training at an overseas base in France. Last weekend, she competed at the Pontevedra World Cup. World Triathlon released a statement on...
Comments / 0