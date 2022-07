LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man shot in Lexington Wednesday night has died. Investigators said the shooting happened on Victoria Way off Man o War just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they were called to a home and found a man with gunshot wounds. They said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since died.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO