Hundreds in northern Arizona are facing flooding

Oregon's triple-digit temps are especially hard on those living on the streets
As Oregon endures a heat wave, Gov. Kate Brown has declared an emergency in 25 of the state's counties. But getting relief to the people who need it most can be a challenge.
Missouri declares a state of emergency after record rain in St. Louis area
The region is recovering after a massive storm dumped more than 9 inches of rain. People and animals are staying in makeshift shelters while the flash flooding recedes.
Missourians are working to defeat an abortion amendment in Kansas
Voters in Kansas will be the first in the country to directly decide abortion rights following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Right now, abortion is protected in the state, but a change to the state's constitution is on the ballot next week. Just across the state line, in Missouri, abortion rights advocates are working to defeat the amendment. From member station KCUR, Celisa Calacal reports.
Crews are making progress against a destructive forest fire near Yosemite
JERSEYDALE, Calif. — Firefighters continue to make progress against a huge California forest fire that forced evacuations for thousands of people and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings near Yosemite National Park, officials said Tuesday. Crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County got a break from increased humidity...
Kansas and Indiana are figuring out abortion access will look like post-Dobbs
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Q&A: NC regulators listen as they draft a plan to cut CO2 emissions
Public hearings in Asheville Wednesday night and Charlotte Thursday night will give people a chance to comment on how North Carolina should reduce carbon emissions from power plants to fight climate change. Gov. Roy Cooper and the legislature agree on the goals, but there's a big fight over the details. WFAE climate reporter David Boraks talked with host Marshall Terry.
GOP redraws Nashville from 1 Democratic district into 3 Republican-leaning districts
Tennessee GOP lawmakers have redrawn Nashville from one Democratic congressional district into three GOP-leaning districts. Democrats will have a difficult, if not impossible, time getting elected. Blaise Gainey is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. Blaise hails from Windermere, Florida. He graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida...
Doctor who provided an abortion for a young rape victim speaks out
Indiana doctor Caitlin Bernard, who provided a medication abortion for a 10-year-old girl from Ohio who had been raped, says she has been harassed since coming under the national spotlight. Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and...
Alabama execution is set despite opposition from the victim's family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama is set to execute a man Thursday evening who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend nearly three decades ago, despite a request from the victim's family to spare his life. Joe Nathan James Jr. is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. CDT...
Ads from Democratic groups boost the Republican candidates that may be easier to beat
There's an unusual trend in political ads in this year's primary season. Democratic groups are running ads in hopes of boosting far-right candidates. The goal, as the theory goes, is to wind up with a Republican nominee who would be easier to beat come November. The latest such case is in a congressional primary in West Michigan. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
Governor appoints Peter Ledford as NC Clean Energy director
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Peter Ledford as North Carolina's new Clean Energy Director. Ledford is currently a lawyer and policy director at the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association. He's also a former staff attorney and legislative analyst in the research division of the N.C. General Assembly. Ledford will help...
Record lawsuits challenge immigration application delays
The federal government is facing a record number of lawsuits over processing delays for immigration applications. More than 6,000 such lawsuits have already been filed this fiscal year. That’s about three times as many annual lawsuits as two years ago, according to data analysts at Syracuse University. In North...
NC will receive cut of $4.3 billion settlement for opioid use prevention and treatment
North Carolina will receive a cut of a $4.3 billion settlement with drugmaker Teva for opioid use prevention and treatment. Details of how much the state will receive are still being worked out, but the settlement is to be paid out over 13 years. The settlement between Teva and 12 states plus local governments and Native American tribes is among a series of successful lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies and distributors.
Fact Check: Did the NC GOP reintroduce abortion bill defining life at conception?
It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. This week, we look at a claim about an abortion bill and state Republicans. In a now-deleted tweet, activist and former Virginia Democratic congressional candidate Qasim Rashid wrote, “North Carolina GOP is reintroducing a bill that says life begins at conception and anyone who destroys that fertilized egg is guilty of first-degree murder.” For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Paul Specht of WRAL.
