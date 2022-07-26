Hundreds in northern Arizona are facing flooding

North Carolina will receive a cut of a $4.3 billion settlement with drugmaker Teva for opioid use prevention and treatment. Details of how much the state will receive are still being worked out, but the settlement is to be paid out over 13 years. The settlement between Teva and 12 states plus local governments and Native American tribes is among a series of successful lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies and distributors.

