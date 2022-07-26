ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Betty Sue’s, Binky’s To Replace Five Points Plaza McDonald’s, Adjacent Sub Shop

By Caleb J. Spivak
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 4 days ago

Bryant Williams (a.k.a Chef Baul ) before the end of 2022 will have opened two new downtown restaurants, Betty Sue’s and Binky’s , the Atlanta-Journal Constitution (AJC) was first to report .

Williams, whose culinary creations have graced the tables of Atlanta Falcons players and music artists alike, on Wednesday confirmed the news in an email to What Now Atlanta , outlining the chef’s never-ending list of celebrity clientele; A-listers like Idris Elba to billionaire entertainment moguls like Tyler Perry to rappers like 2 Chainz.

Betty Sue’s and Binky’s will both be housed in the Five Points Plaza , at 30 Marietta St., replacing a McDonald’s and a sandwich shop, respectively.

Betty Sue’s — named for Williams’s grandmother — is a “Southern brunch concept,” according to Williams, serving breakfast all day out of the 1,400 square-foot McDonald’s space, opening before the close of 2022. At the heart of the Betty Sue’s menu will be “grits bowls topped with proteins like oxtails, lobster and shrimp.”

Binky’s, a “Southern soul food eatery,” will debut sooner, likely in September 2022, offering a mostly to-go menu out of the 800 square-foot space with dishes like mac and cheese and fried chicken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHPcx_0gtrs3MT00
Photo: Loopnet


Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Tyler Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Adjacent Sub Shop#Atlanta Falcons#Mcdonald#The Betty Sue#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
What Now Atlanta

What Now Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
429
Followers
189
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowatlanta.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy