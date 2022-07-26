Stop wasting water on your lawn! NJ asks residents to conserve during dry conditions

Related
Will the proposed NJ wind farm hurt Long Beach Island?
With plans moving forward to build a giant wind farm off the coast of New Jersey, new questions are being raised about where the enormous turbines will be situated out in the ocean. According to Bob Stern, the head of the LBI Coalition for Wind Without Impact, one of the...
New Jersey calling on residents to conserve water at home, work
The state is calling on people and businesses to conserve water, recommending people only water when needed and use native plants that require less water.
N.J. is increasing diversity. See how your town stacks up in this map.
New Jersey is one of the most diverse states in the nation, and year after year it has only gotten more so. That growth helped the state exceed expectations in the most recent once-in-a-decade Census, when New Jersey’s population rose, though many analysts were predicting stagnation. Instead, the new count found that nearly 9.3 million people call New Jersey home, a 6% percent increase from 2010 that was driven by immigration and soaring Hispanic and Asian communities.
N.J. Leads Nation With the Most Residents Wanting to Leave the State
A variety of recent studies have claimed that New Jersey residents are fleeing in droves and another new analysis concludes that those who have stayed are at least thinking about leaving. MoveBuddha, a Georgia-based moving company, released a study detailing what they call outbound interest. The company collected data from...
Environmentalists prepare to fight Jaindl warehouses on Delaware River ahead of N.J. DEP hearing
Environmental groups are soliciting help as they prepare to fight a proposed warehouse development along the Delaware River. For three years, Jaindl Land Co. has pitched the controversial project, called the 519 Commerce Center, in Warren County’s White Township. Two warehouses totaling 2.6 million square feet are proposed on 580 acres on Foul Rift Road between Route 519 and the river.
NJ adding 2 more recreational marijuana shops closer to you (Opinion)
If you saw the lines outside of the dispensaries near me, you would think they were giving stuff away for free. And guess what? The dispensaries near me are, so far, only allowed to sell medical marijuana. So when I heard that two local dispensaries were given the green light...
Plan to widen portion of the New Jersey Turnpike draws heavy opposition
The proposed $4.7 billion project would reconstruct and widen the 8.1-mile section of the Turnpike from exit 14 to the Holland Tunnel entrance in Jersey City The post Plan to widen portion of the New Jersey Turnpike draws heavy opposition appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Positively New Jersey: Finding the source of the Cooper River
The Cooper River that empties in Camden was once 40% raw sewage.
A fun and very unique New Jersey day trip (Opinion)
It's almost like being in another part of the country. Most people in New Jersey don't even know there is a river in our state called the Maurice River. It's pronounced "Morris" by the locals. There is a company operating out of Millville called Maurice River Cruises. They sail out...
How to get rid of flies in New Jersey (Opinion)
You know the situation. There you are, maybe sitting at your desk in your office like I am in this video, or maybe cooking in your kitchen and you hear the buzz, then you see the fly. You grab a towel, or if you're lucky a fly swatter. Next, you...
Enjoy a spectacular sunflower festival in Forked River, NJ
If you like beautiful flowers and Instagram-ready backgrounds, then the Sunflower festival at Argos Farm in Forked River is for you. The festival features more than just flowers, however; they have live music, tasty treats, and fun farm activities. According to Argos’ website, when the sun is setting is the...
2 New Jersey lawyers fighting vaccine mandates (Opinion)
Vaccine discrimination continues despite the fact that we are a couple of years past the Spring of 2020 when the fear of COVID was peaking and governments across the country and globe shut everything down. Had a caller on the show this week who had to move to New Jersey...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/28
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.
Policy group: New Jersey cigarette ban more costly than it's worth
(The Center Square) – Sales tax losses would eclipse $200 million, and the number of smokers would only drop slightly should New Jersey pass a law banning menthol in cigarettes. That’s the summation of author Adam Hoffer of the the Tax Foundation, a leading independent tax policy nonprofit, on...
This Is The Amazing Story Of The Absolute Tiniest Town In New Jersey
We take pride in our small town feel here in New Jersey, but this town, the smallest town in all of the Garden State, may have taken it too far. To put this into some type of perspective, you almost definitely had more people on line ahead of you at Wawa this morning when you picked up your coffee than this town lists as residents.
More N.J. medical marijuana patients can now get home delivery
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A dozen years after the medical marijuana law was signed in New Jersey, registered patients no longer...
The Full List Of 400 Products Recalled In New Jersey
There has been a huge recall of products bought at Family Dollar and I wanted to make sure you all knew about them. Apparently, the recall is a result of temperature abuse. Stores nationwide are dealing with it and we in New Jersey are one of the states affected. The...
10 Things a True New Jerseyan Would Never Do
A real New Jerseyan would never do any of these things. If you've lived in New Jersey as long as I have, you know we have some unspoken rules. There are just some things you would never be caught dead doing. These things separate you from the tourists and the people who come here for fun.
Hamilton, NJ Christmas house’s vulgar political signs spark controversy
HAMILTON (Mercer) — New Jersey's famous family-oriented Christmas house is getting attention in the off-season for putting up flags and political signs with obscenities and vulgarities. Martel's Christmas Wonderland gained national recognition when it won ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2020. But people across the Garden State have...
6 very inconsiderate things that happen on NJ beaches
The beaches are open to everyone. Well, everyone who pays except for a few free beaches left in New Jersey. All three Wildwood towns, Atlantic City and Strathmere are still oceanfront beaches that remain free. What all Jersey beaches have in common are inconsiderate people thinking they might be the...
