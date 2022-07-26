ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FMC needs more staff to enforce ocean shipping reforms, official says

By John Gallagher
freightwaves.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Maritime Commission may not have enough staff to properly enforce ocean shipping reforms enacted in June, an official at the agency says. “We are resource-strained right now,” said FMC Commissioner Carl Bentzel, speaking Monday during a webinar on the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA) and its effect...

www.freightwaves.com

