FMC needs more staff to enforce ocean shipping reforms, official says

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in pulsESG, Inc., a public benefit corporation dedicated to empowering purpose-driven enterprises to manage and improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) footprint. Backed by $10 million in earlier seed funding from other leading impact-driven investors, pulsESG is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology software startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005045/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in pulsESG, Inc., a public benefit corporation dedicated to empowering purpose-driven enterprises to manage and improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) footprint. (Graphic: Business Wire)
