FMC needs more staff to enforce ocean shipping reforms, official says

Acknowledging a leveling of volumes from all-time highs, less-than-truckload carrier Saia Inc. will continue to push its growth initiatives. “We’re not intending to take a pause,” Fritz Holzgrefe, president and CEO, told analysts on a quarterly call Wednesday. Saia has added five new terminals so far this year and has plans to add another seven to 10 locations by year-end. A new terminal in Binghamton, New York, will open Monday, with another facility in Chicago coming online by the end of August.

