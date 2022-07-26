Covenant expects temporary headwinds, sees 2023 as ‘breakout year’

Related
freightwaves.com
Saia unlikely to alter growth plans on cycle’s downside
Acknowledging a leveling of volumes from all-time highs, less-than-truckload carrier Saia Inc. will continue to push its growth initiatives. “We’re not intending to take a pause,” Fritz Holzgrefe, president and CEO, told analysts on a quarterly call Wednesday. Saia has added five new terminals so far this year and has plans to add another seven to 10 locations by year-end. A new terminal in Binghamton, New York, will open Monday, with another facility in Chicago coming online by the end of August.
The recent stock-market recovery is likely just a bear market rally, and 'significant risks' lie ahead says Morgan Stanley exec
The recent uptick in stocks is just a bear-market rally and unsustainable, a Morgan Stanley exec said. The outlook for equities is still damp, given that many investors and banks think a recession is inevitable. A previous Morgan Stanley note forecasted a 20% S&P 500 sell-off amid serious worries about...
freightwaves.com
What recession? Paccar posts record Q2 sales and earnings
Paccar Inc. defied dour economic projections for the near-term economy, posting record second-quarter revenue and income. Strong margins, increased deliveries of recently revamped models and profit on its parts business all contributed. Practically everything clicked in Q2 as the Bellevue, Washington-based manufacturer. It crushed analyst estimates, Earnings per share of...
Coke revenue rises along with prices; ups outlook for 2022
The Coca-Cola Co. posted strong sales in the second quarter due to price increases and rising demand from restaurants, theme parks and other venues. The company also raised its revenue expectations Tuesday, saying that it now expects organic revenue growth of between 12% and 13% for the full year. That’s up from earlier projections of a 7% to 8% increase. Revenue grew 12% in the April-June period to $11.3 billion, the Atlanta company said. That was well ahead of the $10.56 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Coke said it has raised prices globally to compensate for higher ingredient and freight costs. Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said those higher prices aren’t yet impacting demand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
McDonald's beats profit estimates but warns of weakening consumer
July 26 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) on Tuesday reported comparable sales and profit above market expectations even as expenses soared, as the burger chain benefited from steady online demand, new product launches and higher prices.
GM Built 95,000 Vehicles It Can't Sell
Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.
Agriculture Online
USDA drops crop conditions for corn, soybeans, wheat
The USDA released its 17th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of July 24, 62% of corn is silking compared...
rigzone.com
Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
Old Dominion posts industry record sub-70% OR in Q2
Old Dominion Freight Line reported record results for the 2022 second quarter on Wednesday. The less-than-truckload carrier achieved a watershed moment for the industry, posting a 69.5% operating ratio (30.5% operating margin) during the period. The result was driven by strong yields — 9% higher year over year (y/y) excluding...
Harley profit outlook at risk after production shutdown
July 25 (Reuters) - Harley Davidson Inc's (HOG.N) two-week production shutdown beginning May 19 that expanded the motorcycle maker's order backlog has increased the likelihood of the manufacturer revising its full-year outlook, analysts said.
freightwaves.com
Schneider sees moderating demand, expects ‘constructive’ back half
Management from Schneider National said Thursday that in spite of a recent cooling in truckload demand, it remains positive on the back half of the year. “As strong as the second quarter was, we did observe signs of moderation in freight market conditions as the quarter progressed, consistent with industry narrative,” Mark Rourke, CEO and president, stated in a news release. “However, we continue to expect a constructive freight environment for the remainder of 2022, including a return of seasonality, starting with fourth of July holiday and back-to-school demand.”
Ford 2Q profit up 19%, sees stronger year despite inflation
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.’s net income rose 19% in the second quarter as the company pulled together enough computer chips to boost factory output and sales. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Wednesday it made $667 million from April through June, compared with $561 million a year earlier.
geekwire.com
T-Mobile adds 1.7M customers, shares climb despite missing earnings expectations
T-Mobile reported $19.7 billion in revenue for its second fiscal quarter, which was down slightly from the year-ago quarter and missed analyst expectations. Still, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier added 1.7 million new customers, up from 1.3 million a year ago, and the highest second quarter growth in its history. The company raised guidance for the current year.
Teladoc Health's Revised Outlook 'Implies More Downside' According To This Analyst
Needham downgraded Teladoc Health Inc TDOC to Hold following the company's revised FY22 outlook, which now assumes the low end of their reiterated guidance, with potential for further downside. Teladoc maintained its previously issued FY22 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook. It expected revenue of $2.4 billion - $2.5 billion and...
Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
srnnews.com
Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is “actively looking” at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker’s results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors...
Recap: Clearfield Q3 Earnings
Clearfield CLFD reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearfield beat estimated earnings by 39.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $32.52 million from the same period last...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics: Paschall Truck Lines has delivered the goods for 85 years
L.W. Paschall and his wife Mary founded Paschall Truck Lines (PTL) in Murray, Kentucky, in 1937. Paschall began his trucking company with a 1936 Ford truck, and he hauled “anything he could just to make a living.”. As time went on, the business began to prosper, and Paschall began...
freightwaves.com
Texas ports report record-breaking container, crude oil volumes
Ports in both Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas, achieved record-breaking results in June from shipments of oil drilling products and autos, and increases in crude oil and refined products exports. Port Houston reaches TEU record in June. For the second consecutive month, Port Houston hit a record for monthly container...
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express: ‘Volatile freight demand’ in H2 will exceed available capacity
Heartland Express said Monday demand has stepped down from record levels but remains higher than the available capacity it has. “Freight demand in the second quarter of 2022 softened sequentially to the first quarter of 2022,” CEO Mike Gerdin stated in a news release. “While the current levels are down compared against the unprecedented levels experienced in the later months of 2021, we continue to have significantly more opportunities to haul freight than we are able to cover with our existing fleet and available drivers.”
Comments / 0