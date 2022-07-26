Hundreds in northern Arizona are facing flooding

Related
12news.com
July 28: Tracking the storms moving across northern Arizona, Phoenix areas
It's been an active day for weather across Arizona. Here are the latest weather conditions for July 28, 2022.
AZFamily
Possible rain for Phoenix, with flooding in northern Arizona
The owner of Soul Center says the floorboards have water marks, some of the floorings buckled and pools of water flooded different parts of the building. Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will...
12news.com
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood?
ARIZONA, USA — If you woke up to showers Thursday morning, you're not alone. Storms made their way across the Valley. Severe storms popped up in areas including Scottsdale and Ahwatukee, leaving considerable amounts of rain. The flood watch that has been in place across most of Arizona will...
Live blog: Flash flood watches and warnings in place across Arizona
ARIZONA, USA — Wednesday includes another good chance of showers and possible thunderstorms for the Valley. Rain in the Flagstaff area has prompted a shelter in place alert for the Mount Elden Estates. A Flood Watch will remain in effect for nearly the entire state through Wednesday due to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
Monsoon Outlook for July 27th
Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Wednesday, July 27th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. There is quite a bit of monsoonal moisture throughout the state this morning. With the increase in moisture, the flash flood watch set to expire today, July 27th is now in effect through early Friday, July 29th.
fox10phoenix.com
New round of monsoon weather moves through the Phoenix area
PHOENIX - A new round of monsoon weather has made its way through Arizona, and a statewide Flood Watch has been extended through Friday. Adverse weather conditions began to be felt in areas south of the Valley during the afternoon hours. Our photojournalist managed to capture video of a storm cloud that dumped rain in an area south of Riggs Road and the I-10.
Arizona is a top state for new residents. But they're not all coming from California.
PHOENIX — It's no secret the Valley has been flooded with new residents in recent years, putting a strain on the local housing market. But the places new Arizonans are fleeing to live in the Grand Canyon State appear to be more geographically varied than expected. Of course, California...
KOLD-TV
Woman clinging to stop sign rescued during western Arizona flooding
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is safe after being rescued during flash flooding Monday afternoon in western Arizona. Around 5 p.m. Monday, a construction crew in Golden Valley called 911 about a woman who was holding onto a stop sign as waters were rising in a running wash near Shinarump Drive and Agate Road. Mohave County deputies responded, along with search and rescue crews.
KTAR.com
Karrin Taylor Robson says she will reimburse Arizona for cost of campaign flight
PHOENIX — Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson said she will reimburse Arizona for using the state plane to travel to the Valley from a campaign event last week as her top opponent filed a complaint over the action. Taylor Robson used the plane last Friday to travel with Gov....
12news.com
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area?
ARIZONA, USA — The Maricopa County Flood Control District is tracking how much measurable rain has fallen around the Valley within the last 24 hours. Not seeing your neighborhood? Visit www.maricopa.gov/625/Rainfall-Data to see more rainfall totals. This list was last updated Tuesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. Forecast: https://www.12news.com/weather/
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona monsoon rains bring out scorpions: How to prevent, treat stings
PHOENIX - The monsoon rains are bringing out all kinds of critters - and that includes scorpions. Residents can take the following steps to avoid getting stung if they know scorpions are lurking in their area:. Call local pest control. Examine any potential entry points for the critters. Put beds...
U.S. leading globally with monkeypox cases, numbers remain low in Arizona
PHOENIX — The U.S. is now leading globally with known monkeypox cases. There are at least 3,487 confirmed cases in the country according to the CDC. Here in Arizona, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health is helping mitigate the spread by providing free vaccines for those most at risk.
AZFamily
Hot weather, drought drawing more bobcats into Arizona communities
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kim Reynolds showed us the spot where some unexpected guests spent some time behind her north Scottsdale home. “It was hot when they came in,” said Reynolds. “They were on my wall walking back and forth several times.” The Scottsdale homeowner took dozens of videos recently of a mother bobcat and her two kittens hanging out in her backyard.
AZFamily
Here are the five best locations for dog-friendly vacays, including one in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We all love our furry family members, and sometimes, it just feels wrong to leave them behind when we head out on vacation. Booking.com released a study to find the most dog-friendly vacation destinations across the U.S. One special city in the Valley made the top five list. The study criteria focused on the number of dog-friendly hotels, pet shops, dog-friendly parks, and dog-friendly hikes in the region.
knau.org
U.S. Interior to remove derogatory name from 66 federal Arizona sites
Dozens of sites on federal lands in Arizona that include the use of the slur “squaw” will be renamed in September. The U.S. Department of the Interior is in the final stages of renaming more than 660 towns, lakes, rivers and creeks with the derogatory word in its name, including 66 in Arizona.
lakepowelllife.com
Flash Flood Watch for Northern Arizona, Through Friday
A Flash Flood watch for Northern Arizona, which has been in effect for the past handful of days, has been extended through 5am Friday. This means that until that time, there will be area thunderstorms and some heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Chances for showers and thunderstorms...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Two Arizona Film Companies Planning to Break Ground On Film and TV Studio To Capitalize On New Tax Incentive
Arizona may soon be the place where stars are made! Preparations are underway for two film studio and production facility in Arizona thanks to the state’s new tax incentives for film and television productions starting in 2023. This week, Acacia Filmed Entertainment revealed plans to build 14 full sound...
AZFamily
Drought causing more bobcats to pop up in yards across the Valley
Celebrate the joy of pets and lives saved at Humane Society's 24th annual Compassion With Fashion. Fall down the rabbit hole with the Arizona Humane Society for the 24th annual Compassion with Fashion at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa on Sunday, Oct. 23. Arizona's Wildlife World Zoo helping save...
Karrin Taylor Robson will have to pay for using Doug Ducey’s state plane
After flying to Tucson on her family’s private jet for a campaign event Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson hitched a ride back home on Gov. Doug Ducey’s state plane because her jet was ferrying former Vice President Mike Pence to Nevada. And Robson’s campaign will have to reimburse the state for not just […] The post Karrin Taylor Robson will have to pay for using Doug Ducey’s state plane appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
knau.org
FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in Arizona, Navajo Nation
The FBI released a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout the Navajo Nation in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. FBI officials said at a news conference Monday that the effort is being publicized in hopes to help locate the missing individuals, increase transparency and to encourage relatives of missing Indigenous people not included on the list to file a report with local law enforcement.
Comments / 0