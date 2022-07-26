Mourning The Choco Taco? The Treat Lives On At Logan Square’s Lonesome Rose (And It’s An Upgrade From The Original)

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot doesn't have to pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
What are the 10 best diners in Chicago according to Yelp?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Billions in stimulus dollars available in IllinoisJake WellsIllinois State
Soldier Field with a dome? Artist renderings reveal a new look for the old stadiumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces New Disability Employment CenterLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago magazine
Our Five Favorite North Side Burritos Right Now
Restaurant cooks have a special relationship with burritos. They’re the meal of choice for many after a long night on the line, and there’s no better all-encompassing food that combines carbs, veggies, and protein in such a portable format. One of my former coworkers, Travis Heitkamp, who’s a talented pizzamaker at Paulie Gee’s Logan Square (where I used to work), came home from a vacation in San Diego a few months ago, marveling at just how delicious the burritos were on the West coast.
Graveface Records And Curiosities Opens This Weekend, Bringing The Weird, Eclectic And Sometimes Shocking To Bucktown
BUCKTOWN — “This is going to be a jail cell.”. Ryan Graveface is standing in the back room of a cluttered Bucktown store, describing what will soon be a recreation of where John Wayne Gacy spent his final days alive. The cell will display paintings, books and other...
Lincoln Park’s Dinner And A Movie Loses License; Owner Says Neighborhood ‘Targeted’ The Popular Spot For Black Dining
LINCOLN PARK — A Lincoln Park restaurant has closed after the city yanked its license amid a battle between the owner, neighbors and officials over if it was a nightclub or an eatery. Owner Rashad Bailey opened Dinner and a Movie last year at 2500 N. Ashland Ave., looking...
The Salt Shed, Chicago’s Newest Music Venue, Opens Next Week At Morton Salt Site Along North Branch
GOOSE ISLAND — Concerts begin Tuesday outside the former Morton Salt warehouse on the North Branch of the Chicago River near Goose Island, the first programming planned at the site ahead of an indoor music venue slated to open early next year. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave.,...
coveteur.com
The Chicago Farmers Market Is Filled With Birkenstocks and Thrift Store Scores
Welcome to Coveteur's latest series, Farmers Market Run. As endless fans of personal style, Coveteur editors are forever curious about what people are wearing and how they're wearing it. In pursuit of style inspiration this summer, we’re heading across the country to various farmers markets—one of our favorite spots for people-watching!—to uncover off-duty style in its truest form: supporting local purveyors and buying groceries.
blockclubchicago.org
Jeri’s Grill Will Continue Its Legacy As A Diner, As Alexander’s Eyes September Opening In North Center
NORTH CENTER — The family behind one of Edgewater’s staple restaurants is preparing to open inside the former Jeri’s Grill. The Mizhquiri family, which operates Alexander’s Restaurant at 6158 N. Clark St., bought the former Jeri’s Grill spot at 4357 N. Western Ave. earlier this year and worked with an architect to renovate the former diner, co-owner owner Henry Mizhquiri said.
10 Things To Do Around Chicago This Weekend, From Street Markets to Lollapalooza
CHICAGO — The summer isn’t over and neither are the city’s street markets, music festivals and more. Here’s a list of 10 events happening across the city this weekend. Gately Park, 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. In the first edition of this free event, readers and...
Black Architect ‘Extraordinaire’ William E. Brazley’s Collection Is Up For Sale — And The Estate Goddess Is On It
OLYMPIA FIELDS — Lynn McDaniel is a blur as she clacks down the stairs of architect William E. Brazley’s 7,000-square-foot mansion in her cheetah-print shoes. McDaniel’s glasses, fingernails and lips are all red as she walks to a living room decorated with cream, plush carpet and ’80s furniture. Hanging on and leaning against the walls in another room are stacks of framed art from Jonathan Green, Jackson Collins and Lee White. A glass cabinet holds Tiffany drinkware.
Watch This Chicago Crowd Go Wild Thanks to a Dog in a Window
Raise your hand if you need an extra dose of serotonin today. If your hand is raised, this viral Tiktok video, or more accurately, videos should do the trick. A crowd had gathered on a Chicago street as they awaited the next band, Cherry Glazerr, to take the stage during Wicker Park Fest, one of Chicago's more popular summer festivals. It's unclear who first noticed this cute little doggie in a street-facing apartment window but, clearly, they started pointing it out to others in the crowd.
Meet Chicago’s Footworking Barbecue Grill Master: ‘In My Heart, I’m An Entertainer’
WESTCHESTER — James Gurley used to hate barbecue. Gurley learned to cook as an adult, but he didn’t take to the grill until he got his first taste of decent barbecue in 2014, enjoying smoked meats that were moist and flavorful instead of dry and bland. As the...
Mexican Vegetarian Restaurant Quesadilla La Reina Del Sur Opens In Pilsen As New Bucktown Location Is Delayed
BUCKTOWN — A beloved Mexican vegetarian restaurant is opening a second location in Pilsen while owners wait for city approval to open a renovated location next door to its original Bucktown store. Quesadilla La Reina Del Sur has operated at Western Avenue and Lyndale Street for more than a...
Cycle Smithy Will Close Beloved Lincoln Park Bike Shop In September After 49 Years
LINCOLN PARK — Cycle Smithy has been helping Chicagoans find the perfect bike for 49 years — but the shop will close in September. Owner Mark Mattei, 71, said it’s time for him to retire. He’ll let the lease run out on the business, 2468 1/2 N. Clark St. In the meantime, everything’s 30 percent off, “and maybe I’ll throw what’s left over in the lake,” Mattei said.
Thrillist
The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago
As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
The Free Four-Day “Fiesta Del Sol” Festival Returns Tomorrow For Its 50th Anniversary
Presented by the Pilsen Neighbors Council, the vibrant neighborhood is hosting a free four-day festival filled with fun carnival rides, and a competitive soccer tournament! Don’t forget about the delicious food, local vendors, live performances, painting classes, art exhibits, and more in store. The Festival del Sol started as a block party in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood and has since grown into a four-day festival, spanning eight city blocks wide. This year is the 50th annual event! There will also be the 16th annual House of Sol over the weekend, intended to showcase local talent, the event includes a live DJ lineup. The free event open to everyone and is located at the Benito Juárez High School baseball field (2150 S Laflin St). Another stage, dubbed the People’s stage will be a place where local artists can express their talent. Featuring comedy, karaoke, and more, it all concludes on Sunday, with the “Fiesta Folklórica” a performance promoting Mexican folkloric performances, located at Dvorak Park (1119 W Cullerton St). There will also be a chance to learn more about important issues going on in the neighborhood, like housing, environmental health, free immigration consultation, Covid-19 vaccinations, college workshops, and more.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A staple in Chicago for years, drag events for kids targeted by far-right groups
CHICAGO — In a blue dress and wig, drag queen Muffy Fishbasket — Miss Muffy when performing for kids — opened the children’s book “My Lucky Day,” as a child yelled, “I read it!”. “No way, don’t tell anyone the ending,” Miss Muffy...
Celebrating 40 years of Soul Children of Chicago
Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago have been a Chicago source of soulful sounds for forty years. To celebrate their anniversary, they are doing what they do best, and that is gathering people for a concert in Millennium Park. Giving us the details is Walt Whitman. Wednesday, July...
pethelpful.com
Video of Corgi Being 'Presented' to a Crowd of Onlookers in Chicago Is Going Viral
We're now demanding every concert that we go to have pre-show entertainment. And not just another performer, although we do love the opening acts. We're strictly asking for dog shows to get us all in a good mood and ready to rock. Trust us, it can be done. Just take a look at what happened at this street festival in Chicago. A performance no one will ever forget!
howafrica.com
This Haitian Explorer And Entrepreneur is The Founder And Father Of Chicago
According to records, notably Blackheroes.com, Jean Baptiste Point Du Sable was born in St. Marc, Santa Domingo (eastern Haiti) in 1745, settled in Chicago on this day – June 6th, 1750. Although Baptise is recognized with memorabilia in many parts of the Chicago, few people know of his story...
Eli's grows its cheesecake business on the Northwest Side
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Hang on to your belts: Eli’s Cheesecake is expanding on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Executives broke ground Tuesday on an expansion of the company's production facility, which will grow to 104,000 square feet. The family-run business expects to finish by early next year in the Dunning community.
