Colts' Kenny Moore: 'I'm ready to play football'

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II arrived at Westfield on Tuesday as the team prepares for training camp and even through a contract dispute, he’s expected to participate.

Moore made it known during the voluntary portion of the offseason workouts that he feels underpaid currently on the deal he signed in 2019. While he hasn’t changed his stance on that, his desire to play trumps that issue right now.

Moore said he’s focusing on preparing for the season and is letting his agent deal with the contract dispute.

“I think it was the same thing as I left it in the spring you know I’m just going to let them take care of that,” Moore told reporters Tuesday. “I’m ready to play football with these teammates and this new coaching staff. Let’s go.”

With Moore expected to practice, he will avoid being fined. Teams can fine a player who has an unexcused absence from training camp practices up to $50,000 per day, according to the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

General manager Chris Ballard didn’t go into details on the matter but feels the two sides are in a good spot.

“Yeah. Kenny is a special guy. I think you all know my relationship with Kenny,” Ballard said Tuesday. “I mean our relationship is going to go far beyond football when it’s over. But yeah, he’s good.”

It should bring some relief that Moore won’t be conducting a holdout even though several players across the league are doing so given their current contract situations.

Having Moore ready to go for the first practice of training camp Wednesday is huge. This is especially true considering the time he missed during voluntary spring workouts as the Colts try to prepare for the season with a new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Even though they all have to learn a new system, Moore is optimistic about the upside of the defense.

“It’s just training camp and we haven’t even practiced yet so I’m just looking forward to hitting the meetings with these guys and getting in the classroom, you know walk-thrus and making it all gel,” Moore said. “I think it’s going to be a big puzzle that we all have to put together really nicely and no matter who you have on your team, we all just have to have the chemistry and be able to work with each other. Who knows? Sky is the limit though so we will see when that time comes.”

Moore’s contract situation is something that will still be a storyline going into the season, but it’s at least encouraging for the defensive side of the ball that he’ll be on the field to start training camp.

Comments / 0

 

