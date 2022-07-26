7 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 80 [Fairfield, CA]

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 YearsJames PatrickSolano County, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas Smith
Which Walnut Creek Italian restaurant works best for you?Clay KallamWalnut Creek, CA
Albany Hill Park Fire Damaging Eucalyptus TreesGabriella KorosiAlbany, CA
Photo Essay: Orinda Celebrates July 4th With Classic Small Town ParadeThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Solano County collision along 'dangerous' highway leaves 4 dead, 6 injured
Four people are dead and another six injured after a horrific Wednesday night traffic crash on a notoriously dangerous highway in Solano County.
L.A. Weekly
Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Tennyson Road [Hayward, CA]
Traffic Accident on Dickens Avenue Left One Fatality. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tennyson Road and Dickens Avenue. According to reports, medical personnel arrived at the site of the crash shortly after and declared the 45-year-old male pedestrian dead at the scene. However, authorities have not yet released his identity pending notification of next of kin.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Napa Wrong-Way Driver Strikes Two Vehicles
Accident on South Highway 29 Causes Life-Threatening Injuries. An accident on July 23 in Napa caused life-threatening injuries to a passenger in the car of a wrong-way driver. The collision occurred along southbound Highway 29 near the Imola Avenue interchange around 10:10 p.m. A news release by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that a Cadillac was heading in the wrong direction on the highway when it struck two cars going northbound.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Telegraph Avenue [Berkeley, CA]
BERKELEY, CA (July 28, 2022) – On Monday, a pedestrian crash on Telegraph Avenue left a woman with serious injuries. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m., on Telegraph Avenue and Derby Street. According to police, the pedestrian was crossing the street on Telegraph Avenue, when a car, turning onto...
Fairfield cyclists block traffic, jump on moving vehicles and evade police
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of cyclists disrupted traffic and engaged in “reckless behavior” along West Texas Street in Fairfield on Saturday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Officers said that when they tried to stop the group, the cyclists dispersed into several groups and caused even more congestion along area roadways. One group […]
L.A. Weekly
Four Firefighters Hurt in Fire Truck Collision on 20th Street [Oakland, CA]
OAKLAND, CA (July 28, 2022) – Sunday morning, at least four firefighters sustained injuries after a two fire truck collision on 20th Street. The incident happened on July 17th, at around 8:00 a.m., near the intersection of Broadway and 20th Street. According to police, the two fire trucks were...
Victim in quadruple fatal Rio Vista crash ID’d, open alcoholic beverages found in car
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KRON) — One of the four victims who died in a horrific crash on Highway 12 in Solano County was identified by police Thursday morning. A 20-year-old driver who, according to investigators, allegedly caused a head-on collision died after he was ejected from a Honda Accord. Two 19-year-old women were passengers in […]
4 dead, 6 hurt in head-on crash on northern California highway
RIO VISTA, Calif. — Four people are dead and six others are recovering from injuries after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash on a northern California highway, authorities said. According to KTXL, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on...
4 people dead, 6 injured in crash on Hwy. 12 in Rio Vista
SOLANO COUNTY - Four people have died and another six have been injured in a crash on Highway 12 in Rio Vista. As a result of the crash, Highway 12 was completely closed to traffic between Summerset Road and Church Road. According to the Rio Vista Fire Dept., at 8:12 p.m., fire department units were alerted to a crash on Highway 12, east of Summerset Road. When fire department units arrived at the crash scene, they found that 10 people from two separate vehicles were involved. Four people were declared dead at the scene and another six were injured. The injured were all taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries hasn't been released. According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, the two vehicles crashed head-on. The cause of the crash has also not been released. Rio Vista is located along the west side of the Sacramento River about 44 miles south of Sacramento.
Crash in Rio Vista on state Route 12 kills 4, injures 6
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said four people died around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after a head-on crash along state Route 12 in Rio Vista. The crash occurred between Summerset Road and Church Road, according to police. The collision was between a 2003 Honda Accord, with three people inside, and […]
4 dead, 6 injured in major crash on SF Bay Area highway
Four people died and six were wounded in a major traffic collision Wednesday night on California's Highway 12 near the town of Rio Vista in Solano County, officials said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple-Vehicle Crash in Fairfield Injures Seven
A multiple-vehicle crash in Fairfield occurred on July 21 that sent seven people to the hospital. The accident happened along Interstate 80 eastbound near Manuel Campos Parkway. The Fairfield Fire Protection District reported that they were joined by Suisun and Vacaville fire personnel to assess those involved in the multiple casualty crash.
23-year-old man dead after a motorcycle crash in Fairfield (Fairfield, CA)
23-year-old man dead after a motorcycle crash in Fairfield (Fairfield, CA)Nationwide Report. A 23-year-old man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in Fairfield. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 12:10 a.m. along Lyons Road near Interstate 80 [...]
L.A. Weekly
Toddler Injured in Vehicle Crash near Phillipi Way [Sacramento, CA]
2-Year-Old Girl Hurt in Traffic Accident near Rio Linda Boulevard. The incident happened on July 19th, at around 4:00 p.m., near the cross streets of Phillipi Way and Rio Linda Boulevard. The circumstances surrounding the accident are currently unknown. However, it is known that the child was taken to the...
ksro.com
Big Rig Hits Pedestrian on Highway 101 Offramp in Petaluma
A 52-year-old man suffered major injuries after getting hit by a big rig in Petaluma. Yesterday around 12:20 PM, a big rig driver heading southbound on Highway 101 entered the left exit lane at East Washington Street. He turned left onto East Washington Street when his trailer hit a pedestrian who’d been sitting on the side of the offramp. The pedestrian sustained major but non life threatening injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial. The driver did stop at the scene. The off-ramp was reopened before 1 PM.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Three-Vehicle Collision on SR-99 in Stockton
Officials in Stockton reported a three-vehicle crash on southbound SR-99 on the morning of Monday, July 25, 2022. The traffic collision took place around 8:40 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 at eastbound State Route 4. Details on the Three-Vehicle Crash on Southbound SR-99 The California Highway Patrol responded to a...
Driver rescued after crash in Arden-Arcade
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento firefighters rescued a driver who crashed into a tree in Arden-Arcade on Wednesday. The Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near Arden and Ethan ways. The driver had to be extricated, according to the fire department. A photo released by...
ksro.com
Petaluma House Fire Causes $150,000 in Damages
A home on Paulsen Lane in Petaluma has suffered some fire damage. On Monday afternoon, firefighters responded to a fire on the 100 block of Paulsen Lane where smoke was coming from the top of the home. The fire was burning in the attic and crews managed to contain it in less than an hour. The blaze caused about $150,000 in damages. The investigation is ongoing but the fire appears to be unintentional.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 24 [Orinda, CA]
The crash happened on July 10th, at around 5:42 p.m., involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Yamaha R1. Both were traveling westbound. According to California Highway Patrol, the Yamaha was speeding down the road, when it struck the rear of the Chevrolet. Due to the impact of the crash, the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike. The motorcycle ended up down an embankment off the right of the freeway.
L.A. Weekly
Scott Killian and Dreyson Hicks Dead after Plane Crash near Berryessa Estates [Napa County, CA]
Fatal Plane Crash in Napa County near Berryessa Estates. The accident happened on July 17th, at around 8:30 a.m. According to reports, Killian was piloting a plane near the Berryessa Estates when, for reasons currently unknown, the plane crashed. The incident caused a vegetation fire that burned 1-2 acres before being contained.
