Falcons fans react to Julio Jones signing with rival Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons will be reunited with the franchise’s all-time leading receiver twice this season as Julio Jones has signed with the NFC South-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Last year, the Falcons traded Jones to the Tennessee Titans, who despite winning the AFC South, released the All-Pro wideout after the season ended. There was some speculation that Jones could return to Atlanta, but instead he will join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. The Falcons will face off against the Bucs in Weeks 5 and 18 this season.

Here’s how fans reacted to Jones’ signing on Twitter.