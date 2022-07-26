ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons fans react to Julio Jones signing with rival Buccaneers

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHyA1_0gtrg9wd00

The Atlanta Falcons will be reunited with the franchise’s all-time leading receiver twice this season as Julio Jones has signed with the NFC South-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Last year, the Falcons traded Jones to the Tennessee Titans, who despite winning the AFC South, released the All-Pro wideout after the season ended. There was some speculation that Jones could return to Atlanta, but instead he will join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. The Falcons will face off against the Bucs in Weeks 5 and 18 this season.

Here’s how fans reacted to Jones’ signing on Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.3 The Fan

Mary Kay Cabot: I expect Deshaun Watson to be playing this season, even if it's only in the second half

Mary Kay Cabot joined Baskin and Phelps and shared her thoughts on Deshaun Watson's status, whether or not he should be playing in the preseason, and how many first team reps Jacoby Brissett should get. She also discussed David Bell's injury and how big of an impact that will make, and what other moves the Browns need to make ahead of the regular season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Ready For The Panthers Era

Baker Mayfield isn't the only member of his family ready for him to start fresh in Carolina. On the day her husband opened his first training camp with his new team, Emily Mayfield posted a photo on Instagram indicating that she--and the family dog--are excited for this opportunity. "Fergus says...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Tennessee State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Rookie NFL Quarterback Admits He Regrets His College Choice

However, in a comment to reporters this week, he suggested he would have liked to play elsewhere. Corral's admission came as he was being asked about having to compete with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for starting reps. Corral said he would have liked to compete for a starting role...
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers' latest Packers training camp look had everyone making the same 'Con Air' jokes

Aaron Rodgers’ preseason looks are legendary. Is this intentional? Sometimes. In 2021, he spiced up July NFL headlines by co-opting teammate Aaron Jones’ shades and wearing an Homage shirt that put The Office’s Kevin Malone and his glorious, tragic pot of family recipe chili together in an NBA Jam mashup. In 2015, he got ahead of the Top Gun: Maverick hype by showing up to the Packers’ Welcome Back Luncheon in full fighter pilot gear. And in 2019, with an exhibition looming on the too-small-thanks-to-goalpost-holes field of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he donned a full denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ryan
Person
Aaron Freeman
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Espn#Titans#Pic Twitter Co
The Spun

Steelers Signed Veteran Running Back On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers did some shuffling of their running back depth on Tuesday morning. Pittsburgh announced moments ago that it has added veteran running back Jeremy McNichols on a one-year deal. To make room for McNichols, the Steelers cut Trey Edmunds, who appeared in 21 games for the team over the last four seasons and rushed for 92 yards on 22 carries in 2019.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Photos: Deion Sanders, Longtime Girlfriend Enjoying Summer

It's about to be busy season for Deion Sanders. The former NFL star turned college football coach is getting ready for another season at Jackson State. It's still the summer, though, so Sanders and his longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, are living it up. Deion and Tracey have been dating for...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys Wide Receiver Signing

The Dallas Cowboys are set to sign reigning USFL MVP, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin. Turpin, a former standout WR for the TCU Horned Frogs, tried out with the Cowboys last week. Dallas insider Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com was the first to report this expected signing. Turpin finished his season with...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp sporting quite the look. Let's do this. @AaronRodgers12 #PackersCamp | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gEgqBhyzJP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2022 Naturally, Twitter was all over the very obvious Nicolas Cage joke to be made. Rodgers clearly seemed to be channeling Cage’s Con Air […] The post Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver

With training camp officially underway, the Dallas Cowboys have decided to add some depth to their receiving corps. According to Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country, the team has signed USFL standout KaVontae Turpin. Turpin was at The Star last week for a tryout session. He showed enough potential to warrant...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
178K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy